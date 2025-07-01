Skip to content

Rob McElhenney Just Shared A Video Explaining His 'Kinda Douchey' Decision To Legally Change His Name

Trump Just Unveiled His Expensive New Line Of Fragrances—And The Bottle Is Peak Trump

Donald Trump
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

President Trump announced his new line of Trump Fragrances for men and women called "Victory 45-47" on Truth Social on Monday—and the bottle is a small gold statue of himself.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 01, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City.

See Full Bio

President Donald Trump was widely mocked after he took to Truth Social to announce his latest narcissistic venture: a new line of Trump Fragrances for men and women called "Victory 45-47" that comes in a bottle shaped like a small gold statue of himself.

The Victory 45-47 fragrances are priced at $249 for a 100ml bottle, with a $50 discount on each when buying two or more. The women’s perfume is marketed as “a sophisticated, subtly feminine scent that’s your go-to signature for any occasion,” while the men’s cologne is described as offering “rich, masculine notes with a refined, lasting finish.”

Trump wrote:

"Trump Fragrances are here. They're called "Victory 45-47" because they're all about Winning, Strength, and Success — For men and women. Get yourself a bottle, and don't forget to get one for your loved ones too. Enjoy, have fun, and keep winning!"

You can see his post below.

Screenshot of Donald Trump's post@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Though Trump will undoubtedly benefit—having consistently turned to financial contributions from his supporters to profit as well as pay his legal bills—a note on the Victory 45-47 website states the following:

“Trump Fragrances are not designed, manufactured, distributed or sold by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals.”

But no one was buying it.


This is the second time in the last year that Trump has made headlines for marketing fragrances bearing his name and likeness.

In December 2024, Trump came under fire for his new line of "Fight Fight Fight" cologne, each bottle selling for $199. At the time, he described the line as "great Christmas gifts for the family."

When Trump shared the news, he also included an image of his fragrances superimposed over a photo of himself with then-First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, with whom he'd had a cordial conversation at the reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral. The photo included the caption "A FRAGRANCE YOUR ENEMIES CAN'T RESIST!"

At the time, critics dismissed the venture as another one of Trump's many money-making schemes and admonished him for using a picture of Dr. Biden for profit without her consent.

