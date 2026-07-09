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Catherine Zeta-Jones Pens Touching Tribute To Singer Bonnie Tyler After Death—And Fans Are Emotional

Catherine Zeta-Jones; Bonnie Tyler
Monica Schipper/Getty Images; Christian Augustin/Getty Images

The Chicago actress took to Instagram to share a touching memorial to her cousin through marriage and "Total Eclipse of the Heart" singer, and fan tributes came pouring in.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 09, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Bonnie Tyler, singer of "Total Eclipse of the Heart" and "Holding Out for a Hero," died on July 8, 2026, just a month after her 78th birthday.

She was in a hospital in Portugal, and she died unexpectedly from the illness she was being treated for.

Tyler is survived by her husband of more than 50 years, Robert Sullivan, who is also the cousin of Wednesday and Chicago actress Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Zeta-Jones and Tyler had an incredible history, including spending time together leading up to Zeta-Jones' wedding to Ant-Man's Michael Douglas, for which she asked the Welsh singer to perform "Total Eclipse of the Heart."

In tribute to her friend and family member, Zeta-Jones wrote a touching tribute to Tyler, featuring a beautiful throwback photo of Tyler performing on stage, as well as a photo of the two of them together the night before Zeta-Jones' wedding.

Zeta-Jones wrote:

"My heart is broken with the news that our dearest Bonnie Tyler has passed away."
"Bonnie was married to my cousin and has been such a part of my life."
"We are photographed here together the night before my wedding. She sang and rocked it at my wedding."
"An extraordinary woman with vocals to match."
"A one-of-a-kind artist, who so easily could have been a comedian because she was one of the funniest people I ever met."
"Thank you, Bonnie, for the joy you brought so many. Sleep tight, beautiful lady."
"We shall forever ‘Keep A Welcome In The Hillsides’ of Wales for you."
"Sending my love to Robert and the family. God Bless."

You can see the post here:

Fans were heartbroken over the passing of Tyler.

@catherinezetajones/Instagram

@catherinezetajones/Instagram

@catherinezetajones/Instagram

@catherinezetajones/Instagram

@catherinezetajones/Instagram

@catherinezetajones/Instagram

@catherinezetajones/Instagram

@catherinezetajones/Instagram

@catherinezetajones/Instagram

@catherinezetajones/Instagram

"Total Eclipse of the Heart," which Zeta-Jones asked to have performed at her wedding, was one of Bonnie Tyler's biggest hits, first to hit the top of the charts in 1983.

In 2023, Tyler paid tribute to the song when her memoir Straight from the Heart, which played on the name, was released. The singer also received an MBE Award (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for her contributions to the music industry.

During her acceptance speech, she said she never tired of the song and was always happy to sing it, even with it being one of her most requested songs at every event, including astronomical eclipses.

May it be a comfort to everyone missing Tyler that listening to "Total Eclipse of the Heart" would be an amazing tribute to her.

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