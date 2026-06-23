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Rod Stewart Doubles Over During Concert And Needs Oxygen Tank In Worrying Viral Video

Rod Stewart
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81-year-old rocker Rod Stewart needed help from an oxygen tank during a concert in Utah on Friday—and fans are worried about his health.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJun 23, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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81-year-old rock and ballad singer Rod Stewart shocked fans last week while performing in Utah, suddenly needing support from an oxygen tank in order to continue.

The performance was in full swing with a stage full of instrumentalists and backup singers, with the "Downtown Train" singer standing center stage, and the audience was clearly enjoying themselves.

But in a video clip shared by TMZ, Stewart was singing his 1981 hit “Young Turks” when he leaned against the keyboard, clearly supporting himself. He sounded out of breath as he sang, and even doubled over for a moment.

Several people came from backstage, one carrying an oxygen tank. Stewart stopped singing and took several breaths from the tank as the audience cheered in support. Stewart's team huddled around him until he stepped away and moved back across the stage.

He waved to the audience and said, to their delight:

"The show must go on!"

He then asked if he could sit for the next song, and the audience loudly applauded their approval before he gingerly sat down on the stage steps, introducing a cover of "Love Train," while also swearing and making several jokes, Rod-Stewart-style.

You can watch the video here:

Though the "Forever Young" star made light of the situation, fans could not help but be concerned about Stewart's health after watching the video.










The rocker has recently been struggling with his health, canceling shows due to an acute upper respiratory infection and laryngitis. TMZ noted that the concert was in West Valley City, which is 4,300 feet above sea level, and that elevation would make performing more difficult for someone half his age and perfectly healthy.

Stewart, a two-time member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, did another seven songs after the incident and was able to finish the show. According to social media posts, he performed on Sunday night in Rancho Mirage, California, with no apparent issues.

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