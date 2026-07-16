Pete Hegseth Just Issued A Mandate To Treat Male Soldiers For Testosterone Deficiencies—And Everyone Is Making The Same Point

Critics fired back with the same point after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that service members age 30 and older will now be screened annually for testosterone deficiency in a bid to improve military readiness.

The decision to screen active-duty service members for testosterone levels and offering testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) when appropriate is part of an effort to keep U.S. troops on the "leading edge of lethality," Hegseth said in a video posted to X captioned "The High-T Department of War."

The screening will be incorporated into routine periodic health assessments for service members age 30 and older, though troops under 30 will also have the option to undergo testing voluntarily.

He added, in part:

“While we invest heavily in our weapon systems, platforms and gear, our most decisive tactical advantage will always be the individual warfighter. We have a sacred duty to maintain that advantage, which is why we must constantly look for new ways to optimize your performance, your resilience and your long-term health.” ...

"[Troops] have the right testosterone levels to operate at [their] absolute best because it’s well-established science that as we age, testosterone levels often naturally drop." ...

“This initiative it’s not about artificial enhancement; it’s about restoring and optimizing your natural capabilities, protecting your longevity, ensuring you have the biological foundation required to sustain and fight. We owe our warriors the absolute best medical care in the world. And this program delivers on that obligation.”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Hegseth's announcement quickly drew criticism and sparked jokes on social media, with many pointing to what they viewed as an inconsistency in the Trump administration's approach to hormone-related medical care.

Critics have noted that while the administration has sought to restrict access to gender-affirming care for transgender people—often arguing against treatments involving hormone therapy despite support from many major medical organizations—it is now promoting testosterone screening and replacement therapy for service members as a way to improve military readiness.

This contrast, when compared to the administration's policies affecting transgender Americans and the broader LGBTQ+ community, prompted many to mock Hegseth's announcement.





Hegseth has been obsessed with ushering in a new era in the Pentagon committed to what he has described as the "warrior ethos." What he's demonstrated instead is that he's as weird as the rest of the administration.

And that's saying a lot.