Jon Ossoff Reveals What Republicans Really Feel About Trump Behind Closed Doors—And Trump Is Gonna Hate It

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office this week he planned to address the nation on Thursday night, but gave few details.

Asked during a phone appearance on The Hugh Hewitt Show to elaborate on his speech, Trump simply said:

"It’s just going to be a speech like a lot of my speeches."

Right-wing news outlets including The Washington Examiner and The Washington Reporter published, then walked back, reports claiming Trump would be presenting the "proof" of 2020 election fraud in Georgia—that no one including Trump's "Election Integrity Commission" had been able to find for six years—to support what came to be known as The Big Lie.

Initial reports claimed Trump would announce his Justice Department under sycophant Todd Blanche had found evidence that the 2020 election in Georgia was illegitimate. Trump’s announcement would contradict years of evidence, including GOP-led audits that repeatedly verified the legitimacy of the 2020 general and Senate runoff elections in that state.

The state of Georgia and their election officials were repeatedly in Trump's—and his cronies like Rudy Giuliani's—crosshairs after serving Trump a double loss in the 2020 election cycle, first by voting for Democratic candidate Joe Biden for President then replacing their Republican Senators with Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

With speculation that Trump would again target Georgia in a regurgitation of unsubstantiated conspiracy theories to try to affect the 2026 midterms, a D.C. press gaggle speaking to Georgia Democratic Senator Ossoff outside the Capitol asked for his thoughts on Trump's continued denial of his overwhelming loss of the popular vote and the electoral vote to President Biden and his casting aspersions on Senator Ossoff's own election victory.

Getting to the heart of Trump's repeated attacks on Georgia, Senator Ossoff replied:

"From the very moment Georgia voters rejected him in 2020, he's been on the warpath because he was humiliated by the rebuke that Georgians dealt him."

"And he was humiliated and furious in particular, as a committed lifelong racist, that it was Black voters in Georgia who were instrumental in his defeat."

You can watch the moment here:

- YouTube youtu.be

After being asked about any of his Republican colleagues that might agree with Trump, Ossoff added:

"I don't know of Republican colleagues who agree with the President on this. Privately, most elected Republicans in this building think the President has lost it and is dooming them to dismal losses this fall [in the November midterms]."

When asked about his opponent, Georgia MAGA Republican Representative Mike Collins, parroting Trump's election lies, Senator Ossoff remarked:

"Mike Collins launched his general election campaign, doubling down on 2020 election denialism. Now he not only has to defend doubling health insurance premiums for more than a million Georgians, he has to defend these conspiracy theories about the 2020 election that Georgia voters have rejected time and time again."

People concurred with Senator Ossoff's assessment of Trump, Republican sentiments, and their midterm chances.













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Based on the initial reports that Trump's address would reignite repeatedly disproven and ajudicated 2020 election lies about Georgia, Senator Ossoff released a statement on Monday.

He wrote:

"Donald Trump’s spiral continues. The failed president, pocketing billions as he drives up prices, is afraid to lose the midterms. So he will reheat debunked election conspiracy theories and tell bizarre new lies to deny his 2020 defeat and attack voting rights."

"This is a disaster for Trump puppet [Georgia Republican Senate candidate] Mike Collins. Already mired in scandal, Mike will now have to double down on conspiracy theories toxic in the General Election."

"From the start, Trump’s obsession with Georgia elections revealed his fury that Black voters were instrumental to his defeat. I'm asking concerned citizens nationwide to join me and support our voter protection efforts in Georgia."