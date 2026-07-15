Bryce Dallas Howard Pens Beautiful Post To Sam Neill With Video Of His 'Jurassic Park' Co-Stars Laura Dern And Jeff Goldblum

The world is reeling from the loss of Jurassic Park's Sam Neill, with countless tributes pouring in from fans, fellow actors, producers, and directors. Tributes have been shared by the Jurassic cast, including Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Steven Spielberg.

Now, Bryce Dallas Howard, who worked with Neill on Jurassic Park: Dominion, has penned a particularly touching one.

In an Instagram post, Howard shared a photo of her and Neill smiling backstage, as well as a video of Neill, Goldblum, and Dern singing "Blackbird" by the Beatles while Goldblum played the piano.

Howard wrote:

"Sam. When we lived together in that little bubble for Jurassic World Dominion, in a hotel seven minutes from set, for four and a half months, I said that if anyone was going to go through a pandemic together, I was so glad it was with you. I still am."

"Sam was exactly who you hoped he’d be. Funny, warm, wickedly self-deprecating, endlessly kind."

"A beautiful human being who happened to also be Alan Grant."

"Sam had an immense passion for life. Generous with his wine, his stories, his time. One of the most unassumingly attractive and magnetic people I’ve ever met."

"One of the greats, in every sense. He loved his home. He loved his family, his pets, his farm. He was a friend to everyone."

"I’m so sad for the world today, but especially for those who got to see him every day. He lit up every room he walked into and made the experience of being human feel dazzling."

"My heart is with his family and everyone who loved him. And truly, everyone did."

"I love you, Sam. I miss you. I love you."

You can see her tribute here:

Grieving viewers were touched by Howard's tribute.

@brycedhoward/Instagram

@brycedhoward/Instagram

@brycedhoward/Instagram

@brycedhoward/Instagram

@brycedhoward/Instagram

@brycedhoward/Instagram

@brycedhoward/Instagram

@brycedhoward/Instagram

@brycedhoward/Instagram

@brycedhoward/Instagram

Not only was "Blackbird" a touching video for Bryce Dallas Howard to share, but it also illuminated the fact that Sam Neill was even more than everyone's favorite "Dinosaur Man."

Millennials and Gen-Xers saw the first dinosaur with him, and watched as he promised two kids that he would keep them safe. Through every Jurassic film he took part in, he maintained the wonder and respect for the dinosaurs and the danger they naturally presented, while also keeping his promises in a way that was refreshing to those two generations.

But as he reached his later years, Sam Neill leaned into other passions, as well, like playing the ukulele, singing, and laughing in videos that provided comfort during the pandemic.

He dreamed of a mundane world without war or calamity, a place that did not need news headlines because of its resounding peace.

And he enjoyed simple pleasures, like caring for his farm animals, tending to his vineyard, and being a "normal person" in his community, going to his local coffee shop in Clyde, writing, and enjoying his children and grandchildren.

It's heartbreaking when any celebrity passes away, but some leave a more significant void than others, often because of pivotal roles they played or the presence they held in the upbringing of a generation.

Sam Neill is undoubtedly one of them, and while he'll always be our Dinosaur Man, he'll be remembered as so much more.