Nancy Mace Called Out By Fellow Congressman For 'Insane' Post To Tease Replacing Lindsey Graham

South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace was criticized after she teased a bid to replace the late Senator Lindsey Graham with a "pull me back in" quote from The Godfather: Part III.

According to a preliminary finding from the medical examiner, shared by his office, Graham died after suffering an aortic dissection—a tear in the inner wall of the aorta—linked to hardening of the arteries. His official cause of death will be determined after toxicology and microscopic testing are completed.

In a post on X, Mace shared a famous clip from The Godfather: Part III, quoting Al Pacino's character Michael Corleone:

"Just when I thought I was out... they pull me back in...."

You can see her post below.

The post fueled speculation that Mace may be considering a run for the Senate seat left vacant by Graham's death. Graham represented South Carolina in the Senate for more than two decades and had been widely expected to secure a fifth term after winning last month's Republican primary.

Mace's opportunistic post prompted criticism from Michigan Democratic Representative Shri Thanedar, who summed it up:

"This is an INSANE way to comment on the death of your colleague."

You can see his response below.

Under South Carolina law, Governor Henry McMaster is expected to appoint an interim senator to serve until the remainder of Graham's term expires on January 3.

Mace later appeared on Fox News to express her interest in Graham's former seat:

“We’re all still just sitting here stunned and shocked that this has happened. I’m never gonna shut the door. I love the state of South Carolina. You only live once, and you know, if the people of South Carolina would like me to serve in that capacity, I’ll certainly take a look at it.”

She's feeling hopeful despite the fact she has yet to demonstrate broad statewide appeal. Her 2026 gubernatorial campaign ended in defeat in the Republican primary, raising questions about her prospects in another statewide race.

Many were, like Thanedar, not impressed by the way she so quickly saw a chance to bolster her political image.





Mace needs to take several seats. South Carolina voters have already shown they're not major fans of hers.