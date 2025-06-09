Pediatrician Running To Unseat Lindsey Graham Says He's 'Full Of Sh*t' In Fiery Campaign Video

Dr. Annie Andrews, who is running to unseat Republican Senator Lindsey Graham in South Carolina, said he is "full of s*it" in a campaign video criticizing the four-term incumbent for flip-flopping his political positions throughout his career.
In her video, Andrews calls it “embarrassing” to watch Graham shift so dramatically from once criticizing President Donald Trump to actively courting his approval.
She opens the video by introducing herself as a pediatrician who’s spent nearly 20 years caring for families in South Carolina, trusted by parents “to treat their kids for just about anything you can imagine.”
Then, she holds up a series of X-rays featuring children with various medical conditions — each one illustrating a broader point. The first is an image of a child with measles pneumonia, which she notes is “a condition easily prevented by vaccines.”
She continues:
"This is a kid with cancer. One of the diseases the NIH doesn't have the funding to study anymore. And this is a kid who's been shot. Which, despite being the number one cause of death for children in America, is no longer classified as a public health crisis."
Presenting an X-ray of a constipated patient, she says:
"And this kid, there's really no other way to say this... is quite literally full of shit."
Shifting to an image of Graham, she goes for the jugular:
"And this is an adult who is also completely and unequivocally full of shit."
You can watch her campaign video below.
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
@couriernewsroom
Democrat Annie Andrews entered South Carolina's race for U.S. Senate this morning, immediately landing blows to Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.
Andrews presents a supercut of Graham's statements defending Trump—particularly noteworthy because Graham, who once infamously stated that “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed...and we will deserve it,” an observation amid the turbulence of the 2016 presidential election that has only come back to bite Graham since.
She says:
"It's embarrassing and South Carolina deserves better."
Andrews criticizes Graham for supporting Trump’s Cabinet appointments and for his ties to Elon Musk, whom she characterizes as “an unelected billionaire” undermining programs like Social Security, Medicare, and veterans’ healthcare. She also mocks Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, calling him “a guy who can’t even organize a text thread”—a jab tied to the recent Signal chat controversy involving discussions of war plans.
On this note, she says:
"And Lindsey Graham voted to confirm every single one of these people. All while backing Trump's plan to cut taxes for millionaires and billionaires while raising yours. No wonder he won't show his face here in South Carolina."
But she goes further in her criticisms of Graham's ineffective leadership:
"Lindsey Graham has been a senator for half of my lifetime—and as it turns out, most senators don't get better with age. Will winning this race be easy? No. But you can't win if you don't run. And the one thing we can all agree on is [that] Lindsey Graham doesn't deserve a free pass back to D.C."
"Now, Lindsey is gonna tell you I'm radical, that I'm crazy. Because that's what weak men do when they feel threatened by strong women. I also just happen to be someone who isn't afraid of a fight. And like so many of you, I am worried about what the future holds for our kids and our state."
She concludes with the following call to action:
"Worrying won't do anything, but stepping up to join me in this fight just might. A fight where we put our common sense over culture wars and hope over hate."
"Right now, Lindsey Graham is counting on all of us to stay quiet. And that means one thing — it's time to get loud. I'm Dr. Annie Andrews, and I hope you'll join me."
In a post on X announcing her campaign, Andrews wrote:
"I'm Dr. Annie Andrews. I’m a pediatrician, not a politician. But either way I know how to handle people who are full of sh*t. Today I am announcing my campaign for US Senate to replace Lindsey Graham. RT if you're with me."
You can see her post below.
Many pledged their support and echoed her criticisms of Graham.
In 2022, Andrews ran for Congress in South Carolina’s 1st District but lost to Nancy Mace, the Republican incumbent by 14 percentage points. Afterward, she stepped away from her medical career at the Medical University of South Carolina to launch a political organization centered on children’s issues such as climate change, gun violence, and poverty.
Her affiliated political action committee, Their Future PAC, contributed $7,000 to select candidates during the 2024 cycle and reported about $5,000 in cash on hand at the year’s end, according to federal filings.
In remarks to The Associated Press addressing her current campaign, she said "in my view, he [Graham] doesn’t stand for anything or believe in anything other than what it takes to get reelected."