Skip to content

Pete Buttigieg Epically Zings Trump With Cheeky Reminder About His 'Small' Win Margin

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Lindsey Graham Slammed For Cheering On Third Term For Trump After 'Inspiring' Speech

Lindsay Graham; Screenshot of Donald Trump
Amir Levy/Getty Images; Win McNamee/Getty Images

After Donald Trump gave a joint address to Congress, Lindsey Graham called the speech "inspiring" and urged Trump to run for a third term.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMar 05, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham was criticized after he called President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress Tuesday night "inspiring" and cheered on Trump running for a third term in a post on X.

During his extensive ad lie-filled remarks last night in front of both chambers of Congress, Trump showcased the executive orders he has signed and outlined his vision for how Congress should advance his legislative agenda. Trump also praised billionaire Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) for the damaging cuts to the federal government even though many have been blocked by the courts. Laughter roared through the chamber after he complained about "unelected bureaucrats" running the government, apparently not realizing that that's precisely what Elon Musk is.

The speech drew extended applause from Republicans and loud criticism from Democrats, one of whom, Rep. Al Green (D-TX), was removed from the chamber after interrupting the address. Throughout the speech, several Democrats walked out in protest, while others remained and held up silent demonstrations with handheld signs.

For all this, Graham apparently thinks Trump deserves a third term, writing on X:

My take on [President Donald Trump's] address tonight: Inspiring, funny, compelling and the Democrats’ worst nightmare. Trump 2028!"

You can see his post below.

He was swiftly called out, with many noting that he is calling for a clear violation of the Constitution, which imposes an explicit 2-term limit for presidents.



Graham once infamously stated that “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed…. and we will deserve it,” an observation amid the turbulence of the 2016 presidential election that has only come back to bite Graham because he was, if you can believe it, among multiple Republicans who condemned Trump’s ascent at the time.

The two-faced politician later made headlines for attempting to raise money for Trump's 2024 campaign just hours after Trump was indicted by a New York grand jury after being linked to a hush-money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels on Trump's behalf just before the 2016 election.

At the time of his remarks, Graham called the indictment "legal voodoo" and "political persecution." He claimed Democrats are "trying to destroy Donald Trump because they fear him at the ballot box." He also said that if conservatives "believe Donald Trump is being treated poorly and wrongly, stand up and help him and pray for our country, pray for him."

However, the New York Times reported in 2022 that Graham said then-President Joe Biden was the “best person to have” leading the country after a mob of Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol on the false premise that the 2020 general election was stolen.

Latest News

Jasmine Crockett; Donald Trump
Political News

Jasmine Crockett Offers Fiery Reaction To Trump's 'Nightmare' Speech To Congress

Brie Clark; Simone Biles
Celebrities

College Gymnast Becomes First To Do Simone Biles Move—And Biles' Response Is Everything

Brooke Rollins
Political News

Trump's Agriculture Secretary Slammed For Bonkers Advice For Dealing With High Egg Prices

More from News/political-news

Maxim Naumov
Legacy On Ice

Figure Skater Who Lost Both Parents In DC Plane Crash Performs Emotional Tribute

After the tragic D.C. plane crash in January, so much outrage ensued over Trump's comments and the role his cuts to the FAA may have played in the accident that it has become easy to forget the passengers who perished.

U.S. figure skater Maxim Naumov, however, is not among those with the privilege of doing so. He lost both of his parents, pairs skaters Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, in the crash.

Keep ReadingShow less
Vintage photo of Dolly Parton with her husband Carl Dean
@dollyparton/Instagram

Dolly Parton Shares Heartbreaking Statement After Her Husband Of Nearly 60 Years Dies

Beloved country legend Dolly Parton is mourning the death of her husband of almost 60 years, Carl Dean, who passed away Monday at the age of 82.

Parton's publicist shared a statement with the Associated Press indicating Dean died in Nashville, Tennessee, and will be laid to rest "in a private service with immediate family attending."

Keep ReadingShow less
Carnival float of Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, and Vladimir Putin naked in Dusseldorf, Germany
Hesham Elsherif/Getty Images

German Carnival Float Roasts Trump And His Allies With Massive NSFW 'MAGA' Testicles

Republican President Donald Trump was ruthlessly mocked in the form of effigies on several carnival floats parading down the streets of Düsseldorf and Cologne, Germany, on Shrove Monday.

The annual carnival, also known as Rose Monday, takes place in the Rhineland region in Germany. It is their version of Mardi Gras, and the highlight of the event is its satirical and graphic depictions of major political figures.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of J.D. Vance
Fox News

Vance Blasted After Latest Attack On 'Insane' Democrats Is A Spectacular Self-Own

Vice President J.D. Vance was widely mocked after he told Fox News personality Sean Hannity about how Democrats "repeat insane ideas" until people believe them—and critics pointed out the hypocrisy.

Vance said:

Keep ReadingShow less
Bride and groom
Photo by Vadim Paripa on Unsplash

People Reveal Whether They'd Marry Their Spouse Again If They Could

During the wedding and the exchanging of vows, everything is sunshine and daisies, and it's easy for the couple to imagine staying together forever.

But after being married for a few years, sometimes people realize that this isn't the happily-ever-after they were expecting, and they might go so far as to question if staying married is the right plan for them.

Keep ReadingShow less