Selena Gomez Sobs Over Trump Deporting Mexican Immigrants In Heartbreaking Video

Trump Dragged For Somehow Making Post Congratulating Kansas City Chiefs All About Himself

In his Truth Social post praising the Kansas City Chiefs for making their third straight Super Bowl with their win over the Buffalo Bills, President Trump couldn't help but put a MAGA spin on it.

Jan 28, 2025
President Donald Trump was dragged after he couldn't help but put a MAGA spin on his Truth Social post praising the Kansas City Chiefs for making their third straight Super Bowl with their Sunday win over the Buffalo Bills.

On Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs secured a narrow 32-29 victory over the Buffalo Bills. This win marks the fourth time in the past five seasons that the Chiefs have ended the Bills' playoff hopes.

The news prompted Trump to share the following self-congratulatory post that was supposed to be a tribute to the Chiefs:

“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs. What a GREAT Team, Coach, Quarterback, and virtually everything else, including those fantastic FANS, that voted for me (MAGA!) in record numbers. Likewise, congratulations to the Buffalo Bills on a tremendous season. They will do a lot of winning long into the future!!!”

Trump's post exposed him to immediate mockery online.



Trump's attitude toward the Chiefs is wildly different from the angry outburst he had last year.

Before the Super Bowl, conservative conspiracists suggested that the NFL rigged the season for Swift to attend, allegedly orchestrated by President Joe Biden and the CIA to boost ratings and promote a liberal political agenda. Swift has been in a relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce since September 2023 and has been a regular presence at his games.

The conspiracies surrounding Swift gained further attention after Trump claimed he made her "so much money" by signing the Music Modernization Act in 2018, which updates copyright law "to make statutory licensing more fair for creators and more efficient for digital music providers," according to the U.S. Copyright Office.

Trump targeted Swift and speculated about her potential endorsement of Biden in the early days of the 2024 election cycle. In characteristically self-promoting fashion, Trump claimed credit for Swift's financial success, citing his involvement in passing the legislation.

Trump argued that Swift should acknowledge his contribution and labeled supporting Biden as "disloyal." He said there is "no way" Swift could endorse Biden "...and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money."

