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Nancy Mace Gets Epic Reminder After Trying To Shame Media For Reporting On Kristi Noem's 'Personal Drama'

Nancy Mace; Kristi Noem
Heather Diehl/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Following the revelation that former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's husband Bryon has a secret crossdressing double life, MAGA Rep. Nancy Mace tried to shame the media for reporting on it—and was quickly reminded of her obsession with the lives of LGBTQ+ people.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraApr 03, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace received a blunt reminder after she tried to shame media outlets for revealing that former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's husband Bryon has a secret crossdressing double life.

Newly released photos show Bryon Noem cross-dressing in private messages sent to several women. According to The Daily Mail, the images were part of “a trove of hundreds of messages” exchanged between Noem and three women.

In the photos, he appears wearing hot pink underwear and a shirt with large faux breasts, while another image shows him posing in a tight light blue T-shirt with fake breasts while making a kissy face. The photos were taken while acting out a “bimbofication” fetish, which centers on exaggerated, hypersexual physical appearances.

The news dropped weeks after a Wall Street Journal report that Noem—who was fired amid criticism of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown and her use of taxpayer funds—is having an affair with her aide Corey Lewandowski and that they've traveled together on a luxury 737 MAX with a private cabin in the rear.

In response to the scandal, Mace tweeted:

"The media wants to talk about Bryon and Kristi Noem's personal drama and indiscretions. I want to talk about who is getting deported, who got paid, and who's stealing from taxpayers. Different priorities. Let's focus on what matters."

You can see her post below.

The irony was rich given Mace's obsession with the lives of LGBTQ+ people.

Mace has said transgender people are “mentally ill” and “should be in a straitjacket.” She has repeatedly attacked transgender people since 2024, garnering significant attention after proposing a resolution to bar Delaware Democratic Representative Sarah McBride from using women’s facilities at the Capitol complex.

In Congress, she has scored just 14 and 15 out of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign’s Congressional Scorecard. She also voted against the Equality Act, which seeks to ban discrimination against LGBTQ+ individuals, and opposed reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act because it included protections for transgender inmates.

Just months ago, early in her campaign for South Carolina's governorship, Mace declared marriage should be a union between "Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve"—despite previously voting for the Respect for Marriage Act, which guarantees federal recognition of any marriage between two people if it was valid in the state where they were married.

The legislation also requires states to accept the legitimacy of a valid marriage performed elsewhere but does not require any state to issue a marriage license contrary to its own laws.

She was quickly called out.


Mace might want to take several seats.

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