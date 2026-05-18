John Stamos Shares The Last Photo He Took With Bob Saget To Mark His Late Costar's 70th Birthday In Poignant Post

John Stamos and Bob Saget became incredibly close while filming Full House as Uncle Jesse and dad-of-three Danny Tanner, and Stamos continues to celebrate Saget's birthday after his death in 2022 at the age of 65.
At the time, Stamos delivered a touching eulogy among family and friends, saying:
"When we started 'Full House,' I was in my 20s and didn't have a care in the world. H**l, my backyard was Disneyland."
"But life does what it does, and when things came crashing down, the last person on Earth I ever imagined would be my rock became just that."
"When I lost my parents, Bob was there for me like no other. He told dirty jokes and talked about himself as he hosted my dad's funeral."
"He was there through divorces, deaths, despair, and dark days. He was there through love, marriage, a child, and bright times. He was my lifeline."
As it turned out, Saget wasn't just a lifeline for Stamos; he also threw him incredible birthday parties, and Stamos was sure to do the same in return. Complete with close friends and family, good food, and even better live music, every birthday night was a night to remember.
On what would have been Saget's 70th birthday, Stamos shared an Instagram post, complete with a short video from one of their birthday celebrations together and a collection of photos taken throughout the years, including the very last photo Stamos took with Saget.
Stamos reflected in the caption:
"We used to throw each other great birthday parties."
"Your 70th today would've been epic!"
"I miss you and I love you."
You can see the post here:
Fans shared in the celebration and wished Saget a happy 70th in the beyond.
@johnstamos/Instagram
@johnstamos/Instagram
@johnstamos/Instagram
@johnstamos/Instagram
@johnstamos/Instagram
@johnstamos/Instagram
@johnstamos/Instagram
@johnstamos/Instagram
@johnstamos/Instagram
@johnstamos/Instagram
@johnstamos/Instagram
@johnstamos/Instagram
Bob Saget might not be with us in person any longer, but his memory and his characters, especially Danny Tanner, live on, bring smiles to our faces, and bring us comfort.
What's more important, though, is that the people who loved him continue to share his stories, his photographs, and his videos, allowing his memory to live on for generations to come.