MAGA Is Having A Complete Racist Meltdown Over Lupita Nyong'o Playing Helen Of Troy In 'The Odyssey'

Well, a Black person has been given a role in a movie, which means the biggest doofuses and grifters the far-right has to offer have their feelings hurt over it.

It was recently announced that Christopher Nolan's film adaptation of The Odyssey will star Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy.

And, naturally, all of our best right-wing ideologues are being insane and racist about it, notably deadbeat dad Elon Musk and Christian nationalist weirdo Matt Walsh.

Their main gripe? Helen of Troy, a completely made-up character from an ancient myth was white, according to these chuckleheads. So clearly Nyong'o has no business playing her!

Matt Walsh immediately took to X to whine like a giant baby:

"We're told that we shouldn't object to Helen of Troy being portrayed as a black woman."

"And yet if a major Hollywood studio made a film set in Africa and cast a white woman as "the most beautiful woman in Africa," those same people would literally riot in the street."

"If, say, Sydney Sweeney was cast in the role, they'd be driven to murderous violence. We all know this is the case."

Oh, do we, Matt?

See the problem here, Matt, is that there were actually Black people in Ancient Greece—so much so that they are regularly depicted in the ancient Greek art and pottery you see at the museum.

And we have no way of knowing what race Homer was envisioning when he wrote about Helen of Troy because he never said what her race was. Because the concept of "race" didn't even exist yet.

That of course didn't stop the world's biggest far-right sycophant Elon Musk from immediately jumping in to be like "you're so right Matt I love you Matt will you kiss me Matt?"

And then he pivoted to crashing out about how Nolan was "pissing on Homer's grave." Imagine being this weird and bored that a Black woman playing a fictional character from literature has you this incensed.

Anyway, because everything seems like a conspiracy when you don't know wtf you're talking about—or in this case, you know your AUDIENCE doesn't know wtf anyone is talking about and will swallow whatever you say without questioning—Elon then set about turning this into a vast left-wing conspiracy.

Nolan cast Nyong'o, you see, because of woke. Obviously.

You see, MAGA thinks that Hollywood is holding race quotas over directors' heads and they won't be allowed to win Oscars unless they hire Black people. Or something.

Soon enough, Nyong'o was fielding torrents of racist abuse on social media, which was probably Walsh and Musk's entire point in the first place.

And their army of weird dudes who've never been kissed and haven't been outside since 2017 quickly took to the internet to argue that Nyong'o simply isn't pretty enough to play the woman whose face "sailed a thousand ships." Whatever.

People online who are actually in touch with reality, however, raked Musk and Walsh and their minions over the coals.





























We wish conservative America strength and healing during this tragic time in which a Black woman has been hired to play a fictional character in a prestige film nobody in MAGA would even want to go see anyway. Hang in there.