Skip to content

Pete Buttigieg Perfectly Shames Sean Duffy Over His 'Road Trip' Reality Show With A Reminder Of His Own 'Taxpayer-Funded Road Trip'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

MAGA Is Having A Complete Racist Meltdown Over Lupita Nyong'o Playing Helen Of Troy In 'The Odyssey'

Elon Musk; Lupita Nyong'o; Matt Walsh
Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP via Getty Images; Cindy Ord/Getty Images; Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for Daily Wire

After discovering that Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o is playing Helen of Troy in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film adaptation of The Odyssey, MAGA faithful, including Elon Musk and Matt Walsh, crashed out hard.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyMay 18, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

Well, a Black person has been given a role in a movie, which means the biggest doofuses and grifters the far-right has to offer have their feelings hurt over it.

It was recently announced that Christopher Nolan's film adaptation of The Odyssey will star Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy.

And, naturally, all of our best right-wing ideologues are being insane and racist about it, notably deadbeat dad Elon Musk and Christian nationalist weirdo Matt Walsh.

Their main gripe? Helen of Troy, a completely made-up character from an ancient myth was white, according to these chuckleheads. So clearly Nyong'o has no business playing her!

Matt Walsh immediately took to X to whine like a giant baby:

"We're told that we shouldn't object to Helen of Troy being portrayed as a black woman."
"And yet if a major Hollywood studio made a film set in Africa and cast a white woman as "the most beautiful woman in Africa," those same people would literally riot in the street."
"If, say, Sydney Sweeney was cast in the role, they'd be driven to murderous violence. We all know this is the case."

Oh, do we, Matt?

See the problem here, Matt, is that there were actually Black people in Ancient Greece—so much so that they are regularly depicted in the ancient Greek art and pottery you see at the museum.

And we have no way of knowing what race Homer was envisioning when he wrote about Helen of Troy because he never said what her race was. Because the concept of "race" didn't even exist yet.

That of course didn't stop the world's biggest far-right sycophant Elon Musk from immediately jumping in to be like "you're so right Matt I love you Matt will you kiss me Matt?"

And then he pivoted to crashing out about how Nolan was "pissing on Homer's grave." Imagine being this weird and bored that a Black woman playing a fictional character from literature has you this incensed.

Anyway, because everything seems like a conspiracy when you don't know wtf you're talking about—or in this case, you know your AUDIENCE doesn't know wtf anyone is talking about and will swallow whatever you say without questioning—Elon then set about turning this into a vast left-wing conspiracy.

Nolan cast Nyong'o, you see, because of woke. Obviously.

You see, MAGA thinks that Hollywood is holding race quotas over directors' heads and they won't be allowed to win Oscars unless they hire Black people. Or something.

Soon enough, Nyong'o was fielding torrents of racist abuse on social media, which was probably Walsh and Musk's entire point in the first place.

And their army of weird dudes who've never been kissed and haven't been outside since 2017 quickly took to the internet to argue that Nyong'o simply isn't pretty enough to play the woman whose face "sailed a thousand ships." Whatever.

People online who are actually in touch with reality, however, raked Musk and Walsh and their minions over the coals.








We wish conservative America strength and healing during this tragic time in which a Black woman has been hired to play a fictional character in a prestige film nobody in MAGA would even want to go see anyway. Hang in there.

Latest News

John Stamos; Bob Saget
Celebrities

John Stamos Shares The Last Photo He Took With Bob Saget To Mark His Late Costar's 70th Birthday In Poignant Post

Don Beyer; Eric Trump
Donald Trump

Dem Rep. Brings The Receipts After Eric Trump Denies His Dad Bought Millions In Nvidia Stock Before China Tripm

Cristo Fernández
Viral Post

'Ted Lasso' Star Speaks Out With Important Reminder After Signing With Professional Soccer Team—And We're Cheering

Emilia Clarke talking into a microphone on the How To Fail With Elizabeth Day podcast.
Celebrities

Emilia Clarke Describes Being Woken Up Mid-Surgery By Doctors To Get Consent To Open Her Skull After Procedure Went Very 'Wrong'

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Colin Jost; Kareem Rahma; Donald Trump
Subway Takes/YouTube; Alex Wong/Getty Images

Colin Jost Just Made A Truly Depressing Prediction About Trump—And We Hope He's Wrong

Saturday Night Live "Weekend Update" co-anchor Colin Jost recently sat down with internet talk show host Kareem Rahma for an episode of Subway Takes. The show's format features Rahma interviewing both ordinary folks and celebrities in a New York City subway train car using a microphone clipped to a MetroCard.

Interviewees are asked to present and defend a unique or controversial "hot take."

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Fawning MAGA Fan Goes Viral With Tweet Claiming Trump Is 'Aging In Reverse'—And The Internet Pounced

A fawning MAGA fan was given a reality check by social media users after sharing images of President Donald Trump from a recent golf outing to claim that Trump is "aging in reverse."

Trump, who turns 80 next month, is the oldest president ever to take the oath of office, surpassing former President Joe Biden, whom Trump has often accused of being unfit to serve and referred to as "Sleepy Joe."

Keep ReadingShow less
Actor Harrison Ford gives a commencement speech for the 2026 Arizona State University graduation ceremony.
Arizona State University

Harrison Ford Laments 'Real Mess' His Generation Has Left Young People In Emotional Graduation Speech—And He's Absolutely Right

During the season of viral graduation speeches and celebrity commencement appearances, Harrison Ford delivered an emotional call to action for Arizona State University graduates, urging them to become the change he believes the world desperately needs.

The actor, 83, spoke at ASU’s undergraduate commencement ceremony on Monday, May 11, at Mountain America Stadium, where more than 14,000 students gathered to celebrate graduation. Ford also received an honorary Doctor of Arts and Humane Letters degree during the ceremony.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gordon Ramsay; Gizzelle Cade
TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images; @gizzellecade/TikTok

Gordon Ramsay Speaks Out After TikToker Claims Dog Was Allowed To Poop Inside One Of His Restaurants

Gordon Ramsay is now speaking out regarding a recent dog controversy at one of his restaurants, calling it "clickbait" and "overexaggerated." But that's not how everyone sees it.

TikToker Gizzelle Cade has made quite a name for herself on the platform, detailing life in the UK as a woman, mother, and consumer. While out to dinner with her partner and their newborn baby, she witnessed something she never would have expected.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pedro Pascal; Stephen Colbert
CBS

Pedro Pascal And Stephen Colbert Have People Fanning Themselves After Sharing A Smooch On 'Late Show'

"Is he or isn't he" is a question most of us have asked about Pedro Pascal a time or two, but Stephen Colbert is a whole other subject!

But after the pair shared a smooch on Colbert's show on Tuesday, the internet is all a-flutter—and having a major thirst moment.

Keep ReadingShow less