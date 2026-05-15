Gavin Newsom Just Trolled Trump Hard For Explaining To Reporters What 'By Sea' Means In Bizarre Video

California Governor Gavin Newsom mocked President Donald Trump after Trump spoke to reporters recently about drugs coming into the U.S. "by sea" before weirdly explaining in detail what he meant by that.
Several days ago, Trump spoke at a Mother's Day event at the White House and claimed "drug traffic coming into our country is way down, and by sea," adding:
"By sea. By ocean. By the water, you know. A lot of people say, 'What do you mean by sea? Is it 'see,' like vision?"
"No, it's sea. S-E-A."
You can hear what he said in the video below.
But once wasn't enough: Trump did it again while speaking at a Rose Garden event honoring law enforcement during the recently announced Police Week, saying:
"With respect to drugs coming in by sea, meaning drugs coming in by water, by the ocean. A lot of people don't know what I mean by sea."
"They think I'm talking about vision. I'm not. I'm talking about sea, like 'the sea.'"
You can hear what he said in the video below.
It seems Trump might be the one who just recently learned this information—and Newsom quickly fired back.
Trump recently told a crowd of senior citizens that prospective presidential candidates should be required to take cognitive exams—seemingly oblivious to all the concerns about his own cognitive decline.
He has previously been criticized for bragging about acing the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), which he's referred to as an "intelligence test."
While he bragged about acing an exam used to assess cognitive impairment, he failed to understand that the higher your score, the worse the outcome—and that claiming he performed better than Democrats would if they were in his position isn't at all a good thing.
The assessment's questions are simple and ask test subjects to demonstrate if they can remember five words. Critics have stressed that it is unimpressive that Trump can remember five words—namely “person, woman, man, camera, TV”—as he demonstrated at one point on live television.
Newsom has taken him to task for this many times and did so again in a post written in a style not unlike the posts Trump publishes on Truth Social:
"'LITTLE D'S' BRAIN IS DECLINING RAPIDLY IN REAL TIME. TODAY HE WAS CONFUSED BY THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN 'SEE' AND 'SEA.' VERY SAD! HIS HANDLERS ARE TERRIFIED AND DESPERATELY TRYING TO HIDE IT FROM THE PUBLIC. THE AMERICAN PEOPLE DESERVE THE TRUTH."
"THAT IS WHY I HEREBY CHALLENGE GRANDPA TO A LIVE COGNITIVE TEST ON NATIONAL TELEVISION. FOX NEWS CAN HOST. SEAN 'SLUMPY RATINGS' HANNITY WOULD BE PERFECT."
"I’LL EVEN LET HIM GIVE 'LITTLE D' THREE LIFELINES! PRIME TIME. NO TELEPROMPTERS. NO NOTES. 'PERSON, MAN, CAMERA, TV, SQUIRREL, ELEPHANT, GIRAFFE,' LET’S SEE WHO PASSES!!!"
You can see his post below.
People loved Newsom's response and mocked Trump's latest gaffe.
This is sure to hit a sore spot with the thin-skinned Trump, considering Newsom is widely expected to seek the presidency in 2028 and one of the most prominent voices drawing attention to Trump’s perceived cognitive and physical decline.
Trump said that Newsom isn't fit for the presidency because he has a "cognitive deficiency." Trump claimed Newsom "admitted he has mental problems, that he’s not a smart person, that he has a mental lack of ability, he’s unable to read a speech." Trump, with no sense of irony, said, "I'm for everybody, but when it comes to president, you've gotta be sharp."
Newsom has frequently spoken about living with dyslexia, a common learning disability that can make reading more difficult and affect spelling and speech. He has said he prefers not to rely on teleprompters because of the condition, and wrote in a recent memoir that, when he was younger, he overcompensated by memorizing “pretentious words.”
Considering Trump recently made a clarification about "hole" vs. "whole" milk—yes, really—during a press conference about bringing whole milk back to schools, it's pretty clear he's projecting again.
Trump said "it's whole with a 'W' for those of you that have a problem," a remark that critics suggested meant he's actually the one who can't tell the difference.