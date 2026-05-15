New Trump Mobile Promo Video Called Out For Being AI Slop In Hilariously Blunt Fact-Check

Following backlash from MAGA fans who complained they'd not received their Trump Mobile phones or their $100 deposits back, the company announced that it is indeed shipping out the phones soon by releasing a new AI video of what they look like, only to be criticized for revamping a phone that is already on the market.
The Trump Mobile T1 phone was unveiled in June 2025 on the 10th anniversary of Trump’s original presidential campaign launch, marking the Trump brand’s debut in the mobile device and wireless service market. At the time, the company said the phone would be available in August 2025.
When the T1 was first unveiled, Trump Mobile’s website showcased images of a sleek handset with a familiar look, including a rear camera layout resembling Apple’s signature three-lens iPhone design.
After several postponements, an estimated 590,000 buyers have collectively paid roughly $59 million in deposits to reserve one of the phones. Yet not a single confirmed customer has reportedly received a device. The launch date was repeatedly delayed, first to August 2025, then November 2025, then December 2025, and later to mid-March of this year.
The optics for the company have been terrible—especially in light of recent reports that it quietly revised its preorder deposit terms on April 6, 2026. The updated language now states that the $100 customers paid was only a “conditional opportunity,” rather than a guaranteed reservation for the phone.
The updated terms further state that a binding sales agreement is created only if customers complete checkout, submit full payment, and Trump Mobile accepts and successfully processes that payment—or if the company simply “makes the Device available for sale."
The backlash must have struck a nerve somewhere because Trump Mobile posted to its official X account for the first time in months, claiming:
"The T1 Phone has arrived!! Those who pre-ordered the T1 Phone will be receiving an update email. Phones start shipping this week!!!"
The post includes a video that describes the phone as "a powerful device designed for performance, reliability, and real American value" that was "built with premium materials and a sleek modern design" that "delivers the responsiveness you expect from a flagship smartphone without the flagship price."
It claims "the T1 delivers dependable performance whether you're streaming, navigating, working, or staying connected with family and friends, giving you the confidence of a phone that's ready whenever you need it." The video goes on to highlight that the phone has a headphone jack and comes with a charging cable and other accessories.
But ultimately, the $499 phone falls short of the specifications originally promoted by the Trump Organization. The device, which closely resembles a Chinese-made smartphone sold at Walmart for under $200, is now expected to come with a smaller display and reduced storage capacity, though its signature gold coloring and Trump branding remain intact.
A Community Note beneath the video points out that the whole thing is fake as a matter of fact—the video is AI-generated:
"Video is AI, US flag has 11 then 9 stripes + back texture is inconsistent. Based on the specs the T1 is a rehoused T-Mobile REVVL 7 Pro 5G (a 2024 model, which retails on Amazon $126). Wingtech/Luxshare makes it in Jiaxing, Wuxi, or Kunming China. It’s not American made."
You can see the video below.
Trump Mobile CEO Pat O'Brien said the phone’s release was delayed because of the complexities involved in bringing the device to market:
“The technology business is more difficult than some may realize as parts must be tested for quality assurances. With demand being incredibly high, orders are being fulfilled as quickly as possible, and we anticipate all will be completed within the next several weeks.”
But liberal activist Ed Krassenstein pointed out the narrative around the phone's release doesn't make sense—and is just another Trump scam:
"This is just sad. The Trump T1 phone is beginning to ship this week, and get this! It's produced in China, by a Chinese company. It's selling for $499 yet it's merely an outdated T-Mobile REVVL 7 Pro 5G smartphone put into a gold shell."
"You can buy the T-Mobile phone on eBay or at Walmart for a little over $100. Trump scammed his base yet again!"
You can see his post below.
It was clear Trump Mobile is using AI to keep the grift alive—and people quickly called the company out.
The Verge reported that filings with the Federal Communications Commission appear to show authorization for the T1 phone. According to the documents, a device submitted by Smart Gadgets Global—a company whose CEO is listed as Eric Thomas, a Trump Mobile executive—received FCC certification in January.
The Smart Gadgets Global website contains little information beyond stock technology imagery, and an AI chatbot featured on the site was reportedly unable to provide details about the T1 phone.
The grift continues.