Skip to content

Tributes Pour In For First Out Pro Basketball Player Jason Collins After His Tragic Death At 47

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Macaulay Culkin Just Opened Up About The 'Unfinished Business' He Felt He Had With Catherine O'Hara—And We're Sobbing

Catherine O'Hara and Macaulay Culkin at the star ceremony, where he is honored for the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Culkin spoke with The Gentleman's Journal about how the passing of his Home Alone mom, Catherine O'Hara, "hit me pretty good"—and his poignant comment about the "unfinished business" he felt like he had with O'Hara has fans emotional.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossMay 14, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio

More than three decades after they first starred together in Home Alone, Macaulay Culkin is opening up about the emotional bond he shared with Catherine O’Hara, and why her passing left him feeling like he “owed” her something more.

The former child star, now 45, discussed O’Hara’s recent passing with Gentleman’s Journal. O’Hara died on January 30 at age 71 from a pulmonary embolism linked to an underlying illness.

Culkin wished he had more time with the actress, who played Kate McCallister, Kevin McCallister’s mother, in Home Alone. The pair also reunited for the 1992 sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Culkin reflected on the “unfinished business” he felt after O’Hara’s death:

“When Catherine passed away in January, that hit me. That hit me pretty good, 'cause, you know, it was just too soon. And I felt that we had unfinished business. I definitely feel like I had unfinished business with her, you know?"

While the pair never worked together again after the Home Alone films, Culkin remained close with O’Hara over the years. O’Hara previously revealed that her former onscreen son never stopped calling her “mom.”

He elaborated on why he felt he still had something left unresolved with O’Hara:

"I feel like I owed her a favor—and I don't like having an outstanding debt.”

Shortly after O’Hara’s death, Culkin shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram alongside two photos: one of their Home Alone characters embracing, and another recreating the pose years later at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

He wrote in the emotional tribute post:

"Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much more to say.”

"I love you," he concluded. "I'll see you later."

You can view the post below:

Culkin was just 10 years old when he took on the role of Kevin McCallister, the mischievous but well-meaning boy accidentally left behind during his family’s Christmas vacation. The film went on to become one of the defining holiday movies of the 1990s and also starred John Heard and John Candy, both of whom have since died.

He reflected on the reality of losing older costars throughout his life and career:

“I'm not the tip of the sphere. I'm the butt of the sphere. I'm the caboose. I'm bringing up some of that old Hollywood guard kind of thing—I'm going to be one of the last people standing when it comes to that kind of stuff.”

Culkin also discussed his relationship with fiancée Brenda Song during the interview. The couple first met in 2014, then reconnected on the set of the 2017 film Changeland. They have been together for nearly 9 years, share 2 children, and are currently engaged.

Culkin’s emotional reflections quickly resonated with longtime Home Alone fans, many of whom shared their reactions online after the interview began circulating.

Readers took to social media to share their thoughts:

u/alltheprettynovas/Reddit

u/GroovyYaYa/Reddit

u/Wise-Funny5471/Reddit

u/TK_TK_/Reddit

u/MagnoliaCartographer/Reddit

u/Top_Zookeeper/Reddit

u/Fi13xQuartz/Reddit




O’Hara notably reunited with Culkin at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in December 2023, where she delivered an emotional speech honoring the actor and reflecting on the lasting legacy of Home Alone.

She credited Culkin for the enduring popularity of the movie during her emotional speech:

"'Home Alone' was, is, and always will be a beloved global sensation... the reason families all over the world can't let a year go by without watching and loving 'Home Alone' together is because of Macaulay Culkin."

You can view their heartfelt reunion at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony below:

- YouTubeAccess Hollywood

For many fans, Culkin and O’Hara’s relationship became one of the emotional cornerstones of Home Alone, both onscreen and off. That’s part of why Culkin’s admission that he felt there was still “unfinished business” between them has resonated so deeply with audiences revisiting the pair’s decades-long connection.

Latest News

Kristi Noem; Tina Smith
Viral Post

Kristi Noem Tried To Clap Back At Dem Senator's Shady Post About Puppies—And It Backfired Instantly

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Science & Health

Clip Of RFK Jr. Rambling About Teen Sperm Count During White House Event Has The Internet Weirded All The Way Out

Marco Rubio
Viral Post

White House Gets Hilarious Reminder After Posting Trolling Pic Of Marco Rubio In A Track Suit Aboard Air Force One

Sir Ian McKellen; Alec Guinness
LGBTQ

Ian McKellen Reveals 'Star Wars' Star Alec Guinness Once Warned Him To Stay Quiet About Gay Rights

More from Entertainment

screenshots of The Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room
@redactedreadingroom/Instagram

Pop-Up Exhibit In New York Featuring All 3.5 Million Pages Of The Epstein Files Goes Viral—And Wow

A pop-up exhibition in New York City titled The Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room just opened in a two-story space in the Mriya Gallery in the city’s Tribeca neighborhood of Lower Manhattan.

It houses roughly 3.5 million printed pages in 3,437 individual volumes of redacted copies of files that were compiled by the FBI and the Department of Justice (DOJ) to indict and arrest convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in July of 2019, during MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's first term in office. The Palm Beach police first investigated Epstein in 2005, and then the FBI opened an investigation in 2006.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Ted Cruz; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Fox News; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Ted Cruz Accidentally Rips Himself With Epic Self-Own While Attempting To Attack AOC In Viral Clip

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz accidentally told on himself while trying to insult New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during a Fox News interview on Monday for going from working as a bartender to being a federal government employee—what he called a "parasite."

Cruz appeared on the network after Ocasio-Cortez argued during a speaking event last week that the American Revolution was fought “against the billionaires of their time” and defended her previous claim that billionaires cannot truly “earn” that level of wealth without others suffering in the process.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gloria Caulfield reacts after University of Central Florida graduates booed her remarks about artificial intelligence.
Courtesy of University of Central Florida

UCF Graduation Speaker Visibly Stunned After Her Remark About The Future Of AI Gets Booed By Crowd

Artificial intelligence might be dominating boardrooms and tech conferences, but graduates at the University of Central Florida were clearly not interested in hearing about it during commencement.

Gloria Caulfield, vice president of strategic alliances at Orlando-based Tavistock Development Company, was met with loud boos Friday night after praising artificial intelligence during UCF’s graduation ceremony for the College of Arts and Humanities and Nicholson School of Communication and Media.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Donald Trump in new Democratic Party campaign ad
@TheDemocrats/X

Democrats Waste No Time Turning Trump's Tone-Deaf Response To Question About Americans' 'Financial Situation' Amid Iran War Into An Ad

Ahead of a trip to China, President Donald Trump was asked whether he thinks about Americans' "financial situation" when negotiating with Iran—and his extremely revealing remarks were quickly seized on by Democrats, who gleefully turned the clip into a damning political ad.

Republicans have faced pressure from constituents nationwide to address the rising cost of living, but Americans are feeling pain at the pump now that the Iran war, which the Trump administration kicked off in late February, has prompted a spike in gas prices.

Keep ReadingShow less
Actress Sally Field and son, Sam Greisman, attend the 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Kevin Winter/WireImage via Getty Images

Sally Field Shares Hilarious Theory For Why Her Son Is Gay—And It Makes Total Sense

If being raised around Steel Magnolias somehow “turned” people gay, an entire generation of LGBTQ millennials would like a word. Fortunately, Sally Field is more than happy to laugh along with the theory, especially because it came directly from her son.

At the time Field filmed the beloved 1989 classic, her youngest son, Sam, was just 6 months old and frequently on set alongside the movie’s now-iconic cast. The actor recently reflected on the experience while speaking with People, recalling how close the production became during filming in Natchitoches, Louisiana.

Keep ReadingShow less