Skip to content

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Channeled Her 'Veep' Character To Epically Roast Stephen Colbert In Send-Off For The Ages

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Tributes Pour In For First Out Pro Basketball Player Jason Collins After His Tragic Death At 47

Jason Collins
Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

Friends, family, and fans are paying tribute to Jason Collins, who became the first out professional NBA player when he publicly came out in 2013, following his death at 47 from glioblastoma.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyMay 14, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

The sports world lost a legend this week. And not just any legend: one who made history.

Jason Collins was the first openly gay active NBA player and the first openly gay professional athlete in any of the four major American sports leagues when he publicly came out in April 2013.

On Tuesday May 12, Collins' family and his husband, film producer Brunson Green, announced that he had passed away at 47 after a battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer.

In a statement, Collins' family wrote:

“We are heartbroken to share that Jason Collins, our beloved husband, son, brother and uncle, has died after a valiant fight with glioblastoma."
“Jason changed lives in unexpected ways and was an inspiration to all who knew him and to those who admired him from afar."
"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers over the past eight months and for the exceptional medical care Jason received from his doctors and nurses. Our family will miss him dearly.”

Collins played 13 seasons in the NBA from 2001 to 2014, beginning and finishing his career as a member of the New Jersey Nets.

In between, he played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards.

At the end of the 2013 season, he penned an article for Sports Illustrated in which he did what no NBA player had ever done: he came out of the closet while still actively playing for the league.

He wrote at the time:

“I’m a 34-year-old NBA center. I’m black. And I’m gay."
“I didn’t set out to be the first openly gay athlete playing in a major American team sport."
"But since I am, I’m happy to start the conversation. I wish I wasn’t the kid in the classroom raising his hand and saying, ‘I’m different.’"
"If I had my way, someone else would have already done this. Nobody has, which is why I’m raising my hand.”

After rejoining the Nets the following year, Collins retired. He met Green, who is best known for producing The Help, shortly thereafter. They married in May 2025.

In a statement, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver wrote of the legacy Collins leaves behind in sports.

“Jason Collins’ impact and influence extended far beyond basketball as he helped make the NBA, WNBA and larger sports community more inclusive and welcoming for future generations."

Collins' family echoed Silver's sentiments:

“Jason changed lives in unexpected ways and was an inspiration to all who knew him and to those who admired him from afar.”

On social media, news of Collins' death quickly resulted in an outpouring of tributes.

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd, who coached the Brooklyn Nets at the time of Collins' return to the team, wrote a heartfelt post on X describing Collins as both an "incredible teammate" and a "pioneer."

Tennis legend Billie Jean King, herself a trailblazer, having become one of the first openly gay professional athletes in America after being out in 1981, praised Collins' service on her non-profit organization and for helping "move sports and society forward."

Even former President Bill Clinton took time to immortalize Collins, a friend of his daughter Chelsea's whom he described as "a big man with an even bigger heart," a reference to Collins legendary 7-foot height.

Sports fans, those passionate about LGBTQ+ rights and those who knew Collins personally have also immortalized him in the wake of his death.







Collins wrote for Sports Illustrated again in December 2025, when he announced his glioblastoma diagnosis. He shared that, despite his health troubles, the last chapter of his life had been the best of all.

He wrote:

“I got to tell my own story, the way I wanted to. And now I can honestly say, the past 12 years since have been the best of my life."
"Your life is so much better when you just show up as your true self, unafraid to be your true self, in public or private.”

May he rest.

Latest News

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Science & Health

Clip Of RFK Jr. Rambling About Teen Sperm Count During White House Event Has The Internet Weirded All The Way Out

Marco Rubio
Viral Post

White House Gets Hilarious Reminder After Posting Trolling Pic Of Marco Rubio In A Track Suit Aboard Air Force One

Sir Ian McKellen; Alec Guinness
LGBTQ

Ian McKellen Reveals 'Star Wars' Star Alec Guinness Once Warned Him To Stay Quiet About Gay Rights

screenshots of The Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room
Donald Trump

Pop-Up Exhibit In New York Featuring All 3.5 Million Pages Of The Epstein Files Goes Viral—And Wow

More from News/lgbtq

Screenshot of Ted Cruz; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Fox News; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Ted Cruz Accidentally Rips Himself With Epic Self-Own While Attempting To Attack AOC In Viral Clip

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz accidentally told on himself while trying to insult New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during a Fox News interview on Monday for going from working as a bartender to being a federal government employee—what he called a "parasite."

Cruz appeared on the network after Ocasio-Cortez argued during a speaking event last week that the American Revolution was fought “against the billionaires of their time” and defended her previous claim that billionaires cannot truly “earn” that level of wealth without others suffering in the process.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gloria Caulfield reacts after University of Central Florida graduates booed her remarks about artificial intelligence.
Courtesy of University of Central Florida

UCF Graduation Speaker Visibly Stunned After Her Remark About The Future Of AI Gets Booed By Crowd

Artificial intelligence might be dominating boardrooms and tech conferences, but graduates at the University of Central Florida were clearly not interested in hearing about it during commencement.

Gloria Caulfield, vice president of strategic alliances at Orlando-based Tavistock Development Company, was met with loud boos Friday night after praising artificial intelligence during UCF’s graduation ceremony for the College of Arts and Humanities and Nicholson School of Communication and Media.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Donald Trump in new Democratic Party campaign ad
@TheDemocrats/X

Democrats Waste No Time Turning Trump's Tone-Deaf Response To Question About Americans' 'Financial Situation' Amid Iran War Into An Ad

Ahead of a trip to China, President Donald Trump was asked whether he thinks about Americans' "financial situation" when negotiating with Iran—and his extremely revealing remarks were quickly seized on by Democrats, who gleefully turned the clip into a damning political ad.

Republicans have faced pressure from constituents nationwide to address the rising cost of living, but Americans are feeling pain at the pump now that the Iran war, which the Trump administration kicked off in late February, has prompted a spike in gas prices.

Keep ReadingShow less
Actress Sally Field and son, Sam Greisman, attend the 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Kevin Winter/WireImage via Getty Images

Sally Field Shares Hilarious Theory For Why Her Son Is Gay—And It Makes Total Sense

If being raised around Steel Magnolias somehow “turned” people gay, an entire generation of LGBTQ millennials would like a word. Fortunately, Sally Field is more than happy to laugh along with the theory, especially because it came directly from her son.

At the time Field filmed the beloved 1989 classic, her youngest son, Sam, was just 6 months old and frequently on set alongside the movie’s now-iconic cast. The actor recently reflected on the experience while speaking with People, recalling how close the production became during filming in Natchitoches, Louisiana.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pope Leo XIV
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

A 2008 Photo Of Pope Leo Rocking Nike Sneakers Has The Internet Bringing The Jokes

No matter what a person's opinions might be of him, Pope Leo XIV has transformed our perception of who the Pope is by simply being himself.

As the first American Pope and a lover of the White Sox and Peeps marshmallows, he's greatly humanized the role since his induction in May 2025, and he's been giving not only of spirit but of inspiration for internet memes.

Keep ReadingShow less