Skip to content

Kevin Hart Roast Writer Reveals Melania Joke That Got Cut—And It's Absolutely Savage

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

White House Gets Hilarious Reminder After Posting Trolling Pic Of Marco Rubio In A Track Suit Aboard Air Force One

Marco Rubio
Alex Brandon/Pool/Getty Images

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung shared a photo of Secretary of State Marco Rubio wearing a grey Nike Tech tracksuit aboard Air Force One to mock the outfit ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was wearing during his arrest in January—and was swiftly given a reminder about what Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy recently said about travel attire.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMay 14, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

The White House received a necessary reminder about Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's remarks about travel attire after Communications Director Steven Cheung shared a photo of Secretary of State Marco Rubio wearing a tracksuit aboard Air Force One to mock the outfit ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was wearing during his arrest in January.

Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were abducted by U.S. special forces during an early morning raid on January 3 that was accompanied by strikes on Venezuela after months of attacks on small boats the Trump administration accused of being involved in drug smuggling operations.

Shortly after the capture, President Donald Trump shared an image showing Maduro blindfolded and handcuffed aboard the USS Iwo Jima, holding a bottle of water while dressed in a gray tracksuit.

You can see it below.


Screenshot of Donald Trump's post @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Cheung decided to mock Maduro by sharing a photo of Rubio wearing a grey Nike Tech tracksuit aboard Air Force One.

In the photo, Rubio is seen leaning against a wall with his hands tucked into the pockets of his tracksuit while Fox News appeared to be playing on a television in the background.

Cheung remarked:

"Secretary Rubio rocking the Nike Tech ‘Venezuela’ on Air Force One!"

You can see the post and the photo below.


Steven Cheung's photo of Marco Rubio @StevenCheung47/X

Cheung's post came several months after Duffy made headlines for speaking out about air travel etiquette and not wearing pajamas or taking your shoes off on an airplane.

Duffy, who appeared at Newark International Airport in New Jersey, to discuss his efforts to “restore courtesy and class to air travel," argued that air travel would be a better experience for all if people took more pride in their appearance on flights.

He said he "would encourage people to maybe dress a little better, which encourages us to maybe behave a little better." He said people shouldn't wear slippers or pajamas or take their shoes off on airplanes in order to be "cognizant and courteous" to others around them.

However, once clips of his remarks went viral, critics pointed out that none of his suggestions actually address the problems surrounding travel delays and airport security that passengers are actually concerned about.

California Governor Gavin Newsom got the ball rolling with this remark directed at Duffy:

"Hey Sean. We found someone breaking your “fly dressed nice” rule."

You can see his post below.

Cheung and the White House were swiftly called out.



This sure sounds like a classic example of "rules for thee, not for me."

Don't expect the Trump administration to follow the rules its members want to set for everyone else.

Latest News

Sir Ian McKellen; Alec Guinness
LGBTQ

Ian McKellen Reveals 'Star Wars' Star Alec Guinness Once Warned Him To Stay Quiet About Gay Rights

screenshots of The Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room
Donald Trump

Pop-Up Exhibit In New York Featuring All 3.5 Million Pages Of The Epstein Files Goes Viral—And Wow

Screenshot of Ted Cruz; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Trending

Ted Cruz Accidentally Rips Himself With Epic Self-Own While Attempting To Attack AOC In Viral Clip

Gloria Caulfield reacts after University of Central Florida graduates booed her remarks about artificial intelligence.
Trending

UCF Graduation Speaker Visibly Stunned After Her Remark About The Future Of AI Gets Booed By Crowd

More from Trending/post

Screenshot of Donald Trump in new Democratic Party campaign ad
@TheDemocrats/X

Democrats Waste No Time Turning Trump's Tone-Deaf Response To Question About Americans' 'Financial Situation' Amid Iran War Into An Ad

Ahead of a trip to China, President Donald Trump was asked whether he thinks about Americans' "financial situation" when negotiating with Iran—and his extremely revealing remarks were quickly seized on by Democrats, who gleefully turned the clip into a damning political ad.

Republicans have faced pressure from constituents nationwide to address the rising cost of living, but Americans are feeling pain at the pump now that the Iran war, which the Trump administration kicked off in late February, has prompted a spike in gas prices.

Keep ReadingShow less
Actress Sally Field and son, Sam Greisman, attend the 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Kevin Winter/WireImage via Getty Images

Sally Field Shares Hilarious Theory For Why Her Son Is Gay—And It Makes Total Sense

If being raised around Steel Magnolias somehow “turned” people gay, an entire generation of LGBTQ millennials would like a word. Fortunately, Sally Field is more than happy to laugh along with the theory, especially because it came directly from her son.

At the time Field filmed the beloved 1989 classic, her youngest son, Sam, was just 6 months old and frequently on set alongside the movie’s now-iconic cast. The actor recently reflected on the experience while speaking with People, recalling how close the production became during filming in Natchitoches, Louisiana.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pope Leo XIV
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

A 2008 Photo Of Pope Leo Rocking Nike Sneakers Has The Internet Bringing The Jokes

No matter what a person's opinions might be of him, Pope Leo XIV has transformed our perception of who the Pope is by simply being himself.

As the first American Pope and a lover of the White Sox and Peeps marshmallows, he's greatly humanized the role since his induction in May 2025, and he's been giving not only of spirit but of inspiration for internet memes.

Keep ReadingShow less
Keith Ervin
WJHL/YouTube

Tennessee High Schooler Rips Into 'Cowards' On School Board For Not Firing Colleague Who Called Her 'Hot' In Scathing Takedown

A Tennessee community is in an uproar after a school board member has been allowed to keep his job after making an inappropriate comment to a high schooler.

Washington County high schooler Hannah Campbell delivered a scathing takedown of board member Keith Ervin, who called her "hot" during a public meeting in April.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Trump Claims The White House Was 'A Sh*t House' When He Moved Back In—And Everyone Had The Same Response

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump has made significant, controversial changes to the White House since he took up residence for his second term on January 20, 2025.

The renovations in just over one year include installing pavers to replace the grass in the Rose Garden, adding gold decor throughout the building and especially in the Oval Office, renovating the Lincoln bathroom to add marble and more gold fixtures, adding gold signs for White House features like it's one of Trump's resorts, hanging a plethora of massive portraits of himself in gaudy gold frames, and demolishing the entire East Wing of the building to erect a self-described monument to himself, an unpopular golden ballroom that will dwarf the rest of the building.

Keep ReadingShow less