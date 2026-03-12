Marco Rubio Mocked After People Notice His Oversized Shoes Following Report Trump Makes Staff All Wear Same Shoes

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is getting roasted for wearing oversized shoes following a Wall Street Journal report that President Donald Trump has given his male aides the same pair of black dress shoes that he wears, and they're "afraid not to wear them."

According to the publication, Trump has been handing out leather Oxford shoes to staff members, agency heads, lawmakers and other political allies. Trump has even asked Cabinet officials during meetings, “Did you get the shoes?” He reportedly favors pairs from Florsheim, which are relatively inexpensive, with many selling for around $150.

Photos of Rubio’s feet went viral after observers noticed him wearing a pair of shoes that were too big.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump "has taken to guessing people’s shoe size in front of them"—he even "asks an aide to put in an order and, a week later, a brown Florsheim box arrives at the White House.”

It's clear Trump's guess for Rubio's shoe size was way off—and late-night host Stephen Colbert couldn't resist weighing in:

"Take a look at JD Vance and Marco Rubio's itty bitty ankles drowning in these clown shoes. Here's another picture of Marco Rubio looking like he's trying on dad's shoes to be secretary of big boys."

Vice President JD Vance previously shared that he was with Trump and Rubio in the Oval Office when Trump suggested they had "sh***y shoes" and were in need of new pairs.

Vance recalled that Trump "runs us through this incredible shoe catalog. The President is gifting us with four pairs of shoes.”

Indeed, per the Wall Street Journal, “recipients have taken to wearing their Florsheims around Trump, some apparently begrudgingly," even complaining in private about having to "shelve" their Louis Vuittons.