Machine Gun Kelly Offers Sweet Gesture To London Fan After She Falls Through Hole In The Stage

A fan of MGK, aka Machine Gun Kelly, may have taken the title of his 2025 song a little too literally when it came to the phrase: don’t wait, run fast.

It all went down during the Lost Americana tour stop at London’s O2 Arena on March 5, when the “Cliché” singer, 35, invited several fans onstage while performing “Bloody Valentine.”

What followed was a moment that could have turned dangerous but quickly became one of the most unforgettable interactions of the night. The clip begins with Kelly kneeling onstage, strumming a pink electric guitar as the invited fans dance around him.

Moments later, the group begins walking down a catwalk together.

But as MGK led the group forward along the runway-style stage extension, one fan suddenly slipped into a gap in the floor—and disappeared from view.

Mid-song, Kelly immediately turned around as the fan can be heard falling:

“Oh, my God! Hold up… I really hope that you're okay.”

The woman, who had been dancing and clapping along to the music, appeared to miss the opening entirely before stepping straight into it and plunging through the stage and striking her face on the way down.

A fan-recorded video captured the shocking moment:

@allwhitehouse Poor girl! MGK was so kind, he even gave his favourite hat to her & a huge hug! She was so brave, such a legend she actually managed to keep dancing afterwards. Really hope she’s ok now, you can hear the bang! 😳😬 x #mgk #machinegunkelly

The music paused as crew members and other fans onstage rushed to help pull the woman back up.

The fall appeared to occur along the extended runway portion of the stage, where the invited fans had been walking behind Kelly during the performance. Some reports suggest the opening may have been part of the stage’s mechanical setup.

Once the fan was safely back onstage, Kelly responded, “Let’s f***ing go!” The show went on as the fan quickly recovered and continued singing and dancing along with the rest of the group.

But the moment didn’t end there.

After finishing the song, the fan appeared to apologize to Kelly for the unexpected interruption.

But Kelly reassured the fan:

“Oh, dude. No, no, no. Sorry? That was the coolest thing you could have ever f–king done.”

Kelly then pulled the fan in for a hug before sharing why the moment was actually a milestone for him.

He reflected on the unusual concert first:

“This is the first time I’ve ever sold out The O2. That was the first time anyone has ever fallen off the stage, dude. Let’s f–king go.”

The surprise didn’t stop there as Kelly took off the hat he was wearing and handed it to the fan as a keepsake from the night.

MGK said to the fan:

“I wear this hat every f–king day. It’s special, but f–k that, it’s yours.”

You can see the heartwarming moment where the fan leaves smiling as the crowd cheers:

@jackup11 The girl that fell off the stage😭😭 #mgk #lostamericanaworldtour #machinegunkelly #theo2

@chelsealynnsaddler/TikTok

@sirby88/Instagram

@stacysplace/Instagram

@cjtlusty/TikTok

@mommy_senpaii/TikTok

@rach_white1/TikTok

@.racheloshin/TikTok

@lottie.munro04/TikTok

@esucksatgames/TikTok

@big.ing2/TikTok

@anonmytruth/TikTok

@kaimonscott/TikTok

@jack_and_juliiy/TikTok

@lynnmk4u/Instagram

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, has been touring in support of his 2025 album Lost Americana. The project debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 in August 2025 with 63,000 equivalent album units, marking his seventh top 10 album.

The release also topped the Top Album Sales chart with 40,500 pure copies while generating 28.6 million on-demand streams during its debut week. The Lost Americana tour is currently on its European leg, which runs through March 12 in Dublin.

Afterward, Kelly will head to Australia and New Zealand for a series of April shows before returning to the United States. The second North American leg of the tour kicks off in May with co-headliner Wiz Khalifa, though fans in London may remember this stop for one unforgettable moment when an unexpected fall turned into the most memorable part of the night.