Machine Gun Kelly Sparks Concern After Revealing He Only Eats 'A Couple Times A Week'

We only get one body.

Often, it feels like we could all use a spare.

It breaks, it shakes, and sometimes... it smells.

It feels like there is always some new surprise to look out for.

Redditor Prestigious_Shape888 wanted to hear about how the body can be a real pain, so they asked:

"What weird thing does your body do to you that you don't understand?"

Scratchy, Scratch...

"I get itchy when I exercise. It's unbearable, and apparently, I'm not the only one. I manage."

- One-Turn-4037

"I have this too! Exercise-induced urticaria. So annoying. Taking antihistamines beforehand can be super helpful. I find it also gets better when I exercise more frequently."

- SnooAdvice2527

Celebrate Bbc GIF by CBC Giphy

Hard Swallow...

"My throat gets stuck when I swallow water sometimes. I'll be drinking, and it's like my throat jams, it really hurts, and then swallowing continues as normal."

- _Aj_

"I get this, too, but it also happens when I eat. Like the food stops in my throat and I can't move, breathe, or swallow until it sort of dislodges itself?"

- BORT_licenceplate

"I get this, too. I never know how to explain it to people. I refer to it as 'swallowing hard' for lack of a better phrase."

- SchleppyJ4

A Red Mark

"Every time I eat cherries close to my period, I get a red mark on the base of my nose where the front bottom part meets my upper lip. I thought I scratched myself at first! Experimented with this theory over the past 3 months, and it’s a pattern!"

- roxyjin

"My girlfriend can't smoke when she's on her period. no matter how good or fine she feels, she will get an anxiety attack or a terrible 'trip.' Like REALLY BAD too. It legit does not matter if she is not experiencing any stress or bad mood or mood swings, or anything. Weed + period = bad."

- HarleysAndAcras

"Cherries are the only food that causes that little mark on my nose. I have noticed foods high in histamine make me itchy, and I develop a rash in my neck before my period if I’m not careful. That rash seems to be linked to progesterone spiking before menstruation, gluten, and stress. If I don’t eat gluten/foods high in histamine and am not stressed, no rash! I blame COVID, that’s when the neck rash started in 2022!"

- roxyjin

Did you hear my neck sizzling?

"When I'm very hungry, there's this fizzing sound coming from the back of my throat; it disappears when I'm no longer hungry. It is audible if the person puts their ear close to my neck."

"I have yet to find an explanation on the internet."

- sopranosforpandas

"Looks like I found my people. I have always had the exact same sizzling feeling, accompanied by stomach pain, which immediately goes away after the sizzle is done."

- project100

"My mom and I both have this. She would say, 'Did you hear my neck sizzling?' And that stuck. My neck sizzles when I’m hungry. No GERD, never had any acid reflux issues. Just neck sizzles."

- bridgetcmc

ACHOO

"I sneeze when there is light reflecting off windows, regardless of whether it is sunlight or just a normal light; it catches my eyes, and I am sneezing. I have no idea why."

- Altruistic_Buyer2979

"It's called the ACHOO gene (someone had fun naming that one!). ACHOO (Autosomal Dominant Compelling Helio-Ophthalmic Outburst) Syndrome. It's autosomal dominant, so if one of your parents has it, there's a 50% chance you do too. My dad has it. My sister and I, 3 of my 4 kids, and both grandkids. It DEFINITELY runs in our family!"

- nacho_mama

Hear me out...

"I produce a truly astonishing amount of earwax. Have to clean them out several times a day. Sometimes when I get hot, I can feel it dripping slowly, and it drives me insane."

- But_like_whytho

Hot Shots Idiot GIF Giphy

Be Nice!

"My immune system is stupid and doesn't know that it's not supposed to attack and destroy body parts I need to live.

- TemporaryOk2926

"Same. I've had to weaken mine forcibly, but now it does nothing, and I get sick a lot, no matter how many precautions I take. It's like it's gone from an overly annoying limpet toddler to a lazy, unemployed mummy's boy who sleeps all day and doesn't pay rent."

- Silent-Zebra

"Same. My immune system is actively trying to blind me. Attacks my eyes and nothing else."

- legalgyro12

Quiet!

"Apparently, I'm developing Musical Ear Syndrome, or musical tinnitus. When it's quiet and I'm trying to sleep, I'll hear what sounds like a radio playing quietly in another room. It seems to be a form of tinnitus where, instead of hearing a ringing or buzzing, your brain generates musical sounds as an interpretation. It freaks me out sometimes."

- CampbellArmada

Gesundheit?

"My ankles popped so loudly last night my husband said '...gesundheit?' from the other room, lol."

- FroggiJoy87



"I can pop a tendon in my ankle in and out of place ever since I broke it when I was 9. It makes a very audible sound, and everyone I've shown it to has hated it lol."

- CallieZayas

"I can painlessly dislocate my shoulders. My right shoulder makes a noise. It’s hilarious when that overly friendly coworker decides to grab my shoulder and POP. He absolutely feels it moving, too."

- Geno_Warlord

Explode...

"Every once in a while, I get a really tight chest, and I have to completely stop and hold it and breathe lightly as deeply as I can. It feels like my heart is about to explode. I am scared of having this sensation whilst doing exercise."

- F0restf1re

"It could be a benign intermittent arrhythmia, which is super annoying and scary, but often just that. Worth telling your doc about in case you ever go on any medicines with cardioactive properties or side effects."

- TuringCapgras

"I get those too! Cardiologists told me it’s my heart missing a few beats and then contracting really hard on the next beat to make up for the missed ones. Magnesium helps tremendously."

- Kaibethha

The Thunder...

"I can voluntarily flex my tympanic membranes, which is rarer than I originally thought. Lol, I thought everyone could make thunder in their ears, but nope."

- wanderingstorm

"Thunder in the ears is the best explanation I've ever heard! I can do it too, and thought anyone could, I just never asked, cause I didn't know how to describe it. I also have menieré, and when I have an attack, it's like the thunder in the ears goes electric and screams pure evil."

- No-Construction-54

The Code

"Sometimes my eye twitches for no reason, like it's trying to send Morse code. No stress, no caffeine - just vibes. Still no idea why."

- BodyReserve

Angry Spongebob Squarepants GIF Giphy

Infections...

"I leak from my ears when I cry. I mentioned it to an ENT once, and he thought that maybe there was some odd connection from my tear ducts or sinuses that was causing it and that it might explain why I had chronic sinus/ear infections as a kid."

- Walmartian_Beta

"Yes! One of my kids has this. It's part of your sinuses that is in the wrong place, known as preauricular pits. They can be removed, but don't need to be unless they cause problems."

- buy-more-swords

From the Bowels

"My gut changes what it likes and doesn't like on a whim. I have IBS."

- Anfie22

"Fellow IBS sufferer."

"Oh my God, yes. I love garlic, and my family cooks everything with garlic, and we aren't talking about small amounts of garlic. We've eaten garlic like this my whole life."

"Say we have chicken cooked with garlic, and we have leftovers. Day 1, I'll be fine, and Day 2, I'll be in agony, and I will have eaten the exact same thing all day.

I've kinda given up on IBS diets cause my stomach is like Ah, yes, we are slightly stressed, time for action, and I'll wake up with a bad stomach and be very confused."

- smudgiepie

JUMP

"If someone lightly brushes against my stomach or sides, all of my core muscles contract and I jump really hard. It’s completely involuntary, but my GF takes it so personally, like I’m acting like she punched me."

- ButterPoptart

"For me, it's my sides under my arm, but on the same line as my stomach-ish. I am not responsible for what my body involuntarily does when someone pokes that vicinity."

- TatyanaIvanshov

"Literally same. Doesn’t matter what is happening, if the sides of my stomach get touched, I’ll squirm."

- CuuRtos

Flinch Celebrity Jeopardy GIF by ABC Network Giphy





The body is far more fragile than I thought.

That's not the knowledge I was hoping to learn.

Alas, here we are.

Do you have anything to add? Let us know in the comments below.