Machine Gun Kelly Sparks Concern After Revealing He Only Eats 'A Couple Times A Week'

Many people look at celebrities with a fair amount of awe and envy.
Some spend hours wishing they could wear the same glamorous clothes as their favorite film stars or singers, or have their enviable complexions or physiques.
Machine Gun Kelly (now primarily known simply as MGK), however, recently left his fans anything but envious over his slender physique.
In fact, the rapper, singer, and model left his fanbase and beyond deeply concerned after a video in which he shared his eating habits, or lack thereof, went viral.
In a video shared on the Instagram page of HipHop-N-More, the 35-year-old MGK let it slip that he "doesn't really eat" in a casual discussion with Adin Ross and others during a livestream on Kick.
With "mgk doesn't eat" prominently displayed in the video's overlay, the video began with MGK confessing that he "[doesn't] really eat' and "just [does] water a bunch."
When asked if he "fasts mainly" by Ross, MGK then admitted that he ate a burger during that livestream only because they were live-streaming.
Had he not been live on camera, MGK disclosed that he would probably have stuck with water and nothing else.
When asked by Ross if he ever felt "weak or lightheaded," MGK confessed that he did from time to time, but nonetheless only ate a couple of times a week.
And what does MGK eat during these precious few meals?
"Bone broth with kimchi and sauerkraut," and occasionally some celery water or coconut water.
This meager feast didn't really seem to upset Ross or any of the other participants of the livestream.
Indeed, one could be heard declaring MGK was "healthy as hell," with Ross going on to point out how a lot of the food in America is "really bad for you."
Another participant cited an undisclosed (and dubious sounding) study regarding fasting:
"Did you know there's a study in America that says if you do one seven-day fast, it removes like 80% of cancer-causing cells from your body, in one clean sweep."
When asked again about how he remains so healthy, MGK went on to credit "coffee and cigarettes."
He also credited the "probiotics" of kimchi and sauerkraut in helping keep him healthy despite his low calorie intake:
"When you do those water fasts, the only thing that’s crazy is it kills all the good bacteria in you, too, so you gotta put the pro[biotics]."
While those joining in on the discussion with MGK were enthralled by this new diet, most of the viewers of the video on Instagram were less than convinced.
Many said this sounded like an eating disorder, and others pointed out the lack of truth in just about anything MGK had to say:
MGK is correct that sauerkraut and kimchi are, indeed, high in probiotics, and can help restore a healthy balance of good bacteria in one's gut.
But he might want to consult a nutritionist about his infrequent eating habits. For one to be truly healthy, one needs to make sure they have a balanced diet, eating something from all the major food groups, and with as few "empty calories" as possible.
And cigarettes are not part of a healthy lifestyle.