North Carolina Mom Slams MAGA Congresswoman For Attacking Her 10-Year-Old Son And His Teacher In 'Horrific' Letter

Greensboro, North Carolina, mother Emily Mango is upset with MAGA Republican Representative Virginia Foxx over a letter the North Carolina legislator sent to her 10-year-old son in response to a school assignment.

Mango shared that her son Christian, who is in the 4th grade, was tasked with a writing exercise. Students were to compose a persuasive essay on a topic of their choosing and send it to a changemaker.

Christian Mango decided to write to Foxx, urging the federal government to consider giving car buyers a rebate for purchasing electric vehicles.

Emily Magon posted a photo of Foxx's reply on Facebook in a now private post.

In her response, Foxx unironically cited articles from right-wing, science-denying news organizations to try to convince the 4th-grader he was ill-informed.

The 11-times elected legislator also chose to criticize the 10-year-old's teacher, writing:

"Please ask your teacher to explain propaganda to you. My guess is that your teachers will not give you a good educational experience and help you learn to think as they are too interested in indoctrinating you."

On Facebook, Christian Mango's mother wrote:

"Reprehensible response. You crossed a line when you attacked a child and attacked teachers. You don’t deserve to be on a Committee for Education when you talk to children like this and think so lowly of teachers."

You can see local news coverage here:

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Former Illinois Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger spoke out against Foxx's behavior, calling it a symptom of the MAGA movement.

People were appalled by Foxx's ignorance and arrogance.

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Virginia Foxx could have ignored the letter, but a true MAGA never misses an opportunity to insult a teacher and belittle a child. myfox8.com/news/north-c...



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— KD📚🌎🌊🇺🇸 (@kdnerak33.bsky.social) May 13, 2026 at 9:10 AM





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*Dear Congresswoman Foxx, I am in receipt of your letter and having given the matter some thought, I've decided that you're very old, you'll be dead soon, and the world will be a better place for it."



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— CavsKermit (@cavskermit.bsky.social) May 13, 2026 at 6:25 PM





While some pointed towards Foxx's advanced age as a reason for her lack of knowledge about science and inability to communicate appropriately, others assured that she has been this way for at least the last 33 years.

In 1993, Foxx was voted out as president of Mayland Community College by the school's trustees. She was reinstated because the action violated school by-laws, but then resigned instead of being fired.

Foxx had been accused of conflict of interest by students and school personnel who flooded local papers with letters to the editor denouncing Foxx.

The North Carolina legislator previously made national headlines.

In 2022, Foxx joined 27 other vocal homophobic and transphobic GOP house members in voting against a bill to protect children against child sex abuse, one in a string of Republican actions supporting pedophilia while condemning LGBTQ+ people out of the other side of their mouths.

In 2023, Foxx screeched "No! Shut up, shut up!' at ABC News reporter Rachel Scott during a press event by then Louisiana MAGA Republican and self-avowed Christian nationalist Mike Johnson.

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The press briefing was held while the GOP was trying to select a new speaker of the House.

ABC Washington D.C. correspondent Scott attempted to ask Johnson about his many attempts to overturn the 2020 election results, which prompted Foxx's meltdown.

Foxx was also an election denier.

In 2025, Foxx flipped out when Arizona Democratic Representative Yassamin Ansari welcomed her colleagues back from the GOP's "vacation" after House Speaker Johnson kept the House out of session for eight weeks—a tactic Johnson has used repeatedly to avoid issues he doesn't want to face.

Foxx, who has been in office since 2005 due in largd part to gerrymandering, is running for the 12th time in the 2026 midterms.

Her Democratic opponent in November will be Chuck Hubbard.

Hubbard called Foxx out for refusing to hold a town hall in 20 years, being bought by corporate PACs, and attacking her constituents.