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Melania Gets Brutal Reminder After Accusing Jimmy Kimmel Of 'Hateful And Violent Rhetoric'

Melania Trump; Jimmy Kimmel
Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images; ABC

On Monday, First Lady Melania Trump called on ABC to fire Jimmy Kimmel over his "hateful and violent rhetoric" after he jokingly called her an "expectant widow" days before the White House Correspondents' Association dinner shooting.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyApr 28, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
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If there's one thing we all know about MAGA it's that they can dish it, but they absolutely cannot take it. And First Lady Melania Trump is the latest to prove it.

The President's wife is hoppin' mad at Jimmy Kimmel for his joke about her in a sketch on his show about the White House Correspondents' Association dinner just days before the shooting that occurred there.

The First Lady was so incensed that she called on ABC to fire him, seemingly forgetting that, uh, we've already been down this road and it did NOT go well for the Trump Administration.

But more importantly, she also seemed to forget the horrific things her husband has said that made Kimmel's joke look like a heartfelt greeting card.

It all began with the sketch in question on Jimmy Kimmel Live! during which Kimmel staged a fake a White House Correspondents' Dinner.

As an enemy of the Trump Administration, Kimmel certainly wasn't likely to be on the guest list of this year's event, which Trump attended for the first time in years.

Guess now that much of the media has bent the knee to him, Trump feels like rubbing elbows with the journalists he's called "enemies of the people." Anyway!

In the sketch, Kimmel joked that Melania Trump had "a glow like an expectant widow," in reference to her husband's failing health.

Of course, this was just day's before the shooting incident that occurred at the real White House Correspondents' dinner.

And that was, naturally, MAGA's cue to act personally wounded and perform victimhood by acting as though Kimmel was celebrating an event that hadn't even happened yet.

The First Lady took to X to lambaste Kimmel for the joke in a tweet that was very obviously written for her, in which she excoriated Kimmel's "hate" and subtly called for ABC to fire him.

Her husband was far more direct. In a Truth Social post, Trump called Kimmel's joke a "despicable call to violence" and demanded Disney and ABC retaliate.

“Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

How a joke can be a "call to violence" that hadn't even happened yet is anyone's guess, an absurd detail that Kimmel addressed in his own response to the Trumps on his show.

In any case, we know what happened the last time we went through this, when Trump essentially forced ABC parent company Disney to fire Kimmel for stating simple facts about Charlie Kirk's murder.

Disney lost more than $6 billion in value in just five days as scores of people canceled their Disney+ subscriptions and Disney vacations in retaliation, and Kimmel was quickly reinstated afterward.

Don't hold your breath on that firing, POTUS and FLOTUS!

But of course, this is all pretty rich coming from a president who publicly celebrated the death of special counsel Robert Mueller, suggested filmmaker Rob Reiner was murdered because of his "Trump Derangement Syndrome," mocked Senator John McCain after he died, and suggested Representative John Dingell was looking up from hell after his passing.

On social media, nobody but the most diehard MAGA cult members were buying the Trumps' bellyaching.





Such a bummer to see the people who built an entire political movement off of calling liberals "triggered snowflakes" and complaining that "you can't joke about anything anymore" are such triggered snowflakes who can't take a joke. We wish them all swift healing.

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