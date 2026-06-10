Neil DeGrasse Tyson Shares Powerful History Lesson In Viral Rant About Anti-Vaxxers—And He's Spot On

Speaking during an appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson gave a powerful history lesson about why he thinks anti-vaxxers will make the next pandemic even worse.

Tyson has made his name as one of the most prominent science communicators of the last few decades and regularly spoke out against misinformation and conspiracy theories that were all the rage throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. And he expressed frustration that "we still have anti-vaxxers running around" with the capacity to make even more trouble for public health officials.

He said:

“Whatever [the next outbreak] is, we ain’t ready for it. We still have anti-vaxxers running around.”

[mockingly]: "'I don’t trust scientists. I saw a YouTube video, so I’m not going to take it.' Like what?"

"I'm going to tell you a story and I don't want you to ever forget this story. 20,000 years ago, we’re in the cave. Do you know what the life expectancy was?”

After Sharpe guessed that life expectancy 20,000 years ago was estimated at 10 or 15 years, Tyson said that life expectancy then was only 30 years and that "Half of everyone born was dead before they were 30.”

He added:

“Fast forward to 1840... Half of everyone born was dead by the age of 35. 35. We gained five years of life expectancy. And every one of them ate organic, breathed clean air, drank fresh water, free-range game. Science matters here."

“We’ve doubled the life expectancy with antibiotics, vaccines, and sanitation. The three biggest forces operating on our longevity. So to come around and say I don’t need vaccines because I’m not getting sick, that’s like saying, why are you using dandruff shampoo? You don’t have dandruff.”

When Sharpe remarked "I don't want to get it," Tyson stressed:

“That’s my point. If you’re successful, people think you don’t need it when that’s what’s creating the ongoing success in the first place.”

You can hear what he said in the video below.





Tyson's remarks resonated with many.





Tyson's comments came amid reporting that two of the nation's most influential anti-vaccine organizations—Children's Health Defense and Informed Consent Action Network—have collectively spent nearly $50 million on legal efforts since 2016.

According to an analysis of tax records, the groups have devoted substantial resources to challenging vaccine-related policies, including mandates, though the exact amount spent on those specific cases is unclear.

While their leaders reject the label "anti-vaccine," the organizations have backed legal challenges aimed at limiting government authority to require vaccination.

After unsuccessful efforts to overturn the landmark Supreme Court ruling that affirmed states' power to mandate vaccines for public health purposes, activists "have now pivoted to religious freedom claims that could reshape or weaken the legal foundation for vaccine mandates in the United States," per a Washington Post report.