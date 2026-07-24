Skip to content

Mom's Hilarious Hack For Counting Steps During Competition With Her Friends Has The Internet Applauding

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

FedEx Driver Becomes Instant Internet Hero After Leaving Generous Cash Tip For Kid's Lemonade Stand

Screenshots from X user @DudespostingWs' video
@DudespostingWs/X

A FedEx delivery driver is going viral after he was caught on a doorbell cam leaving a $100 "donation" to a child's lemonade stand—and the internet is shouting him out.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 24, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

A FedEx delivery driver is being applauded for going above and beyond, not just doing his job but supporting small businesses.

In a video that's gone viral on X and on Instagram, a FedEx delivery driver is seen walking up the front path of a house, presumably past the house's garage and up to the front porch.

He drops a package on the porch and hesitates before leaving. He then rings the front doorbell camera and says that he's leaving some money in the hanging mailbox for the child's lemonade stand, which is positioned outside of the camera view.

After depositing the money, the FedEx driver looks visibly happier than before and heads back to his truck.

X user @DudespostingWs shared the video, stating:

"A FedEx driver dropped off some packages, then rang the doorbell camera to let the homeowner know he had left $100 for their child's lemonade stand."

You can watch the video here:

Though the FedEx driver holds up a bill, it's unclear what the numerical value is in his hand, the X user claims that it was a $100 bill, which is incredibly kind for supporting a lemonade stand.

Fellow X users were touched that the FedEx driver showed so much support for a stranger's child.

From calling this winning behavior to seeing this act as being worthy of having his "man card punched for life," X users could agree that this was an incredibly kind act to bestow on a child.










There's no telling how much the acts that we perform will impact the people around us, but everyone watching this video could agree that what that FedEx driver did would surely make that kid's day, if not their entire business.

Not only did he give them a huge amount of money to buy merchandise and even buy themselves something nice for all of their hard work, but he taught them in one quick act that there will be people who value what that child is doing, and that what they're doing will be appreciated by the people living throughout their neighborhood, which is honestly pretty priceless.

Latest News

Elon Musk; Matt Damon and Zendaya
Celebrities

Elon Musk Just Announced His Plan To Make A 'Historically Accurate' Version Of 'The Odyssey' Using Grok AI—And Got Instantly Dragged

Screenshots from X user @Sofia50020Sofia's video
Trending

Video Of Guy Turning Off Mall Escalator And Blocking People From Getting Off Has Viewers Sounding Off

Models @haroonellahkarim and @0ilprincess, featuring the "Martin Pride Capsule" fashion line
LGBTQ

Mormon Church Accidentally Spotlights Gay Mormon Fashion Designer—And People Can't Get Enough

Screenshot of David Brouillette from news video
Trending

ICE Agent Who Killed Man In Maine Caught In Chilling Audio Threatening To Slit His Ex-Wife's Throat

More from Trending

Screenshot of Ken Paxton at press conference
@DemocraticWins/X

Texas AG Ken Paxton Flees Press Conference After Reporters Bring Up His Mounting Scandals—And Yikes

Texas Attorney General and Republican Senate nominee Ken Paxton was called out after fleeing a press conference to avoid answering questions from reporters about two different scandals that have threatened his race against Democrat James Talarico.

A New York Times report published last week revealed that Paxton—who has served as Texas attorney general since 2015—has amassed 15 properties valued at roughly $9 million across states including Utah, Hawaii, Florida and Oklahoma, despite earning a government salary while simultaneously campaigning for the Senate and navigating a divorce.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Lauren Boebert
MeidasTouch Network

Lauren Boebert Dragged After Making Bonkers Claim About Moon Landing Before Correcting Herself

Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert was widely mocked after she told a MeidasTouch reporter that she believes the moon landing was done in an "Amazon warehouse" before quickly correcting her own mistake.

July 20 marked 57 years since the Apollo 11 mission astronauts landed on the Earth's moon. Conspiracy theorists have long alleged the moon landing was fabricated by NASA in what they claim was an elaborate hoax.

Keep ReadingShow less
screenshot of Trump Georgia rally
RSBN

Guy Sitting Behind Trump At MAGA Rally Goes Viral After He's Caught On Camera Mockingly Impersonating Him

On Wednesday, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump spoke at a rally in Georgia. As usual, the area behind the POTUS featured part of his audience.

While Trump was speaking to the crowd at Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia, a young man wearing a dark suit, seated almost directly behind Trump, quickly gained the public's attention for his spot on impression of the POTUS's hand gestures and facial expressions.

Keep ReadingShow less
Joshua Kuroda-Grauer #44 of the Athletics lies in the batter's box after getting hit by a foul ball.
Norm Hall/Getty Images

Baseball Star Requires Emergency Surgery After Hitting A Ball Right Into His Nuts—And Men Everywhere Are Screaming

In the foulest ball of Monday night's game, Athletics infielder Joshua Kuroda-Grauer found himself on his knees after what may go down as the most painful swing of his career. The brutal moment came just a few innings after he blasted the first Major League home run of his career against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

During the fifth inning, Kuroda-Grauer fouled an 85 mph slider directly into his groin and was understandably in a world of pain. Anyone who's ever been unlucky enough to take a baseball down there knows it's excruciating under the best of circumstances. Off the bat? That's enough to make every man watching instinctively wince.

Keep ReadingShow less
Laura Loomer
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

MAGA Darling Laura Loomer Offers Rare Apology After Experiencing Air Raid In Ukraine: 'I Feel Like Such An A**hole'

Far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer issued a rare apology in a post on X after she experienced an air raid in Ukraine after years of arguing against U.S. support for the country against Russian forces and sharing Russian propaganda on her social media feeds.

Of course, Loomer said that "air sirens could very well be the future of America if we don’t start demanding our lawmakers crack down on communism and multipolarity,” echoing more Trump administration talking points.

Keep ReadingShow less