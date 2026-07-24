FedEx Driver Becomes Instant Internet Hero After Leaving Generous Cash Tip For Kid's Lemonade Stand

A FedEx delivery driver is being applauded for going above and beyond, not just doing his job but supporting small businesses.

In a video that's gone viral on X and on Instagram, a FedEx delivery driver is seen walking up the front path of a house, presumably past the house's garage and up to the front porch.

He drops a package on the porch and hesitates before leaving. He then rings the front doorbell camera and says that he's leaving some money in the hanging mailbox for the child's lemonade stand, which is positioned outside of the camera view.

After depositing the money, the FedEx driver looks visibly happier than before and heads back to his truck.

X user @DudespostingWs shared the video, stating:

"A FedEx driver dropped off some packages, then rang the doorbell camera to let the homeowner know he had left $100 for their child's lemonade stand."

You can watch the video here:

Though the FedEx driver holds up a bill, it's unclear what the numerical value is in his hand, the X user claims that it was a $100 bill, which is incredibly kind for supporting a lemonade stand.

Fellow X users were touched that the FedEx driver showed so much support for a stranger's child.

From calling this winning behavior to seeing this act as being worthy of having his "man card punched for life," X users could agree that this was an incredibly kind act to bestow on a child.





































There's no telling how much the acts that we perform will impact the people around us, but everyone watching this video could agree that what that FedEx driver did would surely make that kid's day, if not their entire business.

Not only did he give them a huge amount of money to buy merchandise and even buy themselves something nice for all of their hard work, but he taught them in one quick act that there will be people who value what that child is doing, and that what they're doing will be appreciated by the people living throughout their neighborhood, which is honestly pretty priceless.