Dem Rep. Sarah McBride Has Iconic Response After MAGA Influencer Accuses Her Of 'Slamming' Elevator Doors In His Face

Delaware Democratic Representative Sarah McBride dismissed MAGA activist Charles R. Downs after he claimed in a video that she "slammed" some elevator doors in his face while he tried to hound her with questions.

Downs claimed he was on Capitol Hill to "question elected Democrats over their statements calling ICE murderers in the wake of the anti-ICE terrorist attack in New York the other day." He was referring to a man accused of carrying out what authorities described as an anti-ICE attack, who is now in custody after allegedly detonating an explosive device outside a federal building in New York City.

In a post on X, he then attacked McBride specifically while misgendering her:

"Wow, Sarah McBride ... slammed the elevator in my face after I asked him to apologize for saying ICE agents are murderers. The anger must be the hormones or something. But Congressional Democrats refusing to apologize for their rhetoric as ICE agents are under attack proves Dems are too immature to control Congress."

In the accompanying video, Downs also targeted McBride with transphobic remarks, claiming he had confronted "everyone's favorite tr*nny" on Capitol Hill before adding, "no one really likes tr*nnies."

He went on to complain that McBride "slammed the elevator door in my face" and sarcastically remarked:

"Must be the hormones."

"The overall theme is elected Democrats are attacking law enforcement while law enforcement is under attack proving once and for all that these clowns are way too immature to ever control Congress, which is why MAGA must win by a lot in November's midterm elections."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

But then McBride called Downs out for lying and pointed out why his claim is physically impossible:

"They’re elevator doors and they’re automatic. Also, when you ask questions, don’t mumble so members can actually understand the words you are saying."

You can see her post below.

"Talk about a bad look!" Downs responded later, sharing a video that shows McBride stepping into an elevator...with doors that shut automatically, proving exactly what she said.

Downs was harshly criticized.





Downs is really, really bad at this, that's for sure.