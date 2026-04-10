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Dem Rep. Sarah McBride Perfectly Shames Nancy Mace For Her Transphobic Response To McBride's Condemnation Of Trump

Sarah McBride; Nancy Mace
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Democratic Rep. Sarah McBride pushed back at MAGA Rep. Nancy Mace after Mace rebutted McBride's criticism of President Trump's genocidal threat to Iran by pointing out that McBride is trans.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraApr 10, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Delaware Democratic Representative Sarah McBride pushed back at South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace after Mace responded with transphobia to McBride's criticism of President Donald Trump's genocidal threat to kill the "whole civilization" of Iran.

Trump has insisted that God supports his war on Iran and declared—before a provisional ceasefire was announced—that "a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again" ahead of a deadline to bomb Iran’s power plants and bridges that legal scholars and world leaders have said would constitute war crimes.

In response to this, McBride said:

"It doesn't matter if it's 'just bluster' or 'leverage.' The president doesn't get to threaten genocide as a negotiating tactic."

You can see her post below.

McBride's post caught the attention of Mace, who replied:

"You don't get to call yourself a woman but you still do it."

You can see her post below.

The attack was unsurprising coming from Mace, who has said transgender people are “mentally ill” and “should be in a straitjacket.” She has repeatedly attacked transgender people since 2024, garnering significant attention after proposing a resolution to bar McBride from using women’s facilities at the Capitol complex.

In Congress, she has scored just 14 and 15 out of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign’s Congressional Scorecard. She also voted against the Equality Act, which seeks to ban discrimination against LGBTQ+ individuals, and opposed reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act because it included protections for transgender inmates.

McBride took Mace to task, reposting her words and saying:

“According to this person in my replies, trans people exist so Donald Trump gets to genocide a country.”

You can see her post below.

Many were disgusted by Mace's attack and joined McBride in calling her out.


Sadly, other prominent Republicans have wheeled out transphobic attacks to deflect from Trump's genocidal threats.

After Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said Trump "has lost his mind," former NCAA swimmer and current transphobic conservative darling Riley Gaines said that if Walz, "who required tampons in 4th grade boy's bathrooms thinks you've lost your mind, it's a pretty good sign you're completely sane."

Conservatives have dubbed Walz "Tampon Tim" following his approval of a 2023 bill that requires schools to provide free menstrual products in all public school bathrooms.

The Minnesota law, which took effect on January 1, 2024, mandates that menstrual products including pads, tampons, and other items “must be available to all menstruating students in restrooms regularly used by students in grades 4 to 12 according to a plan developed by the school district.”

Gaines was swiftly shut down for comparing tampons to genocide simply because the law's chief sponsor said it was important to make menstrual products available to transgender students so they wouldn't have to ask for them.

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