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Viral Video Of Robot Dancing Like Michael Jackson Before Crashing Hard On Some Stairs As Crowd Looks On Has The Internet Cackling

Robot dancing and falling
@ErenChenAI/X

A robot's attempt at dancing to Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean" at a "robot store" in China went hilariously wrong thanks to a set of stairs.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyMay 21, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
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Videos of robots absolutely losing their minds in hiliarious ways are starting to become a genre all their own, and the latest entry is one heck of a specimen.

The internet is howling at a video of a robot dancing for a crowd to Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean" before losing its little robot mind when it ran into some stairs.

It's one of those videos where the robot in question seems to fall both up and down? And then it just lays there like a corpse. All while a mystified crowd looks on in deafening silence.

It's weird, it's hilarious, it's an instant classic. Do not watch it with a mouth full of water or coffee unless you want to end up doing a spit take.

Part of what makes the video so hilarious is that it starts off so promising.

It was all part of a demonstration at a so-called "robot store" called Future Era in Shenzhen, China.

To show off the robot's capabilities, the store had the robot dance to "Billie Jean," even doing Michael Jackson's iconic "moonwalk" dance. Er, well, an approximation of it, anyway.

But things went immediately haywire when the robot ran into the steps on the stage.

There was suddenly nothing "humanoid" about it as it stumbled, then fell up the stairs and then... well, just lay there, face down, like it had been shot in the back at the OK Corral or something.

And then for the big punchline? An employee had to come drag it offstage like a lifeless corpse. You couldn't write comedy this good.

Of course, it's hard not to lump this robot in with all the other robots the tech industry is trying to get us used to so that we'll eventually consent to having our whole lives mediated by them, just like they're trying to do with AI tech that almost nobody wants.

In short, this technology isn't ready for prime time, and it's now been so long in tech-time that they've been unable to do what they're supposed to do without going haywire that one begins to wonder if they ever will be.

There was that insane robot that bashed up a hot pot restaurant earlier this year for one, and so many other absurd incidents in compilation videos all over the internet.

@waffle_pawffle

Robot core 🤣🤣#fyp #viral #funny #robot #fail

And, you know, no offense to the robots or their weird manufacturers, but if the robots can't even dance to "Billie Jean" or serve hot pot without going absolutely out of their minds, how are we supposed to believe they can clean our houses or put every Amazon employee out of work forever?

Not very convincing, guys!

Anyway, the internet is rightfully howling with laughter at this "Billie Jean" robot.









Yeah, unless your job is "dancing badly to Michael Jackson while absolutely eating sh*t on two (2) stairs," it's probably safe from robots. For now anyway.

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