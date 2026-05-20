John Travolta Just Explained Why He's Wearing His Much-Memed Berets At The Cannes Film Festival—And It Makes Sense

Among the glamorous gowns, tuxedos, and carefully curated red-carpet looks at Cannes, John Travolta somehow managed to steal attention with a collection of berets. After the photos sparked jokes across social media, the actor offered an explanation that is admittedly more researched than most people expected.

Travolta, 72, addressed the now-viral fashion choice during an interview with CNN , revealing that his repeated beret appearances weren't random. While promoting his directorial debut, Propeller One-Way Night Coach, at the film festival, he rotated through black, brown, and cream berets, often pairing them with wire-frame glasses and a neatly trimmed beard.

As online speculation—and more than a little confusion—mounted, Travolta explained that the look was carefully built around a specific idea: what audiences traditionally picture when they think of a film director.

Reflecting on why he wanted a distinct visual identity for Cannes, the Grease icon explained:

“I've been around for over 50 years doing movies. But I can't tell, when I look back, the difference between the events…”

Wanting this chapter of his career to stand apart from the countless premieres, festivals, and press tours that came before it, Travolta said he decided to fully embrace the role of director.

Travolta revealed he turned to decades of filmmaking history for inspiration:

"I said, ‘I’m a director this time. You’re an actor, play the part of a director, look like an old-school director.' So I looked up pictures... ’20, ’30s, ’40s, ’50, ’60s, and the old-school directors wore berets, and the glasses, and I thought, ‘That’s what I’m doing.'"

This kind of manifestation wasn't entirely unfounded. Throughout much of the 20th century, the beret became associated with European artists, intellectuals, and filmmakers. Directors, including Ingmar Bergman and Roberto Rossellini, were frequently photographed in similar headwear, helping cement the image of the beret-clad auteur in popular culture.

For Travolta, the look served a practical purpose beyond fashion:

“I'm gonna do an homage to being a director. So I'm gonna play the part of being a director, and then when I look back, I'll know, ‘Oh, that was Propeller One-Way Night Coach, that was Cannes, that was when I won the Palme d'Or.' And I will have vividness of it.”

As it turns out, the berets weren't a fashion statement so much as a case of method acting.

You can view the CNN interview here:





The actor also shared glimpses of the trip on Instagram, including a video of himself arriving after piloting his own plane to the festival. Joining him was his daughter, Ella Travolta, 26, who appears in the film as a flight attendant.

Wearing a navy beret in the clip, he offered another red carpet look:

Later, Travolta swapped his travel attire for a classic suit while keeping the beret theme intact as he and Ella posed together on the red carpet for a rare father-daughter appearance.

On social media, meanwhile, users were busy crafting their own interpretations of the now infamous beret:









































Travolta is in Cannes promoting Propeller One-Way Night Coach, a family adventure adapted from his 1997 children's book of the same name and his first feature as a director. The film follows a young aviation enthusiast, Jeff, and his mother on a cross-country flight to Hollywood, a journey that becomes life-changing and filled with unexpected experiences.

Travolta wrote, directed, and co-produced the project , which is scheduled to begin streaming globally on Apple TV on May 29.

The festival appearance also carried added significance after Travolta received an Honorary Palme d'Or, one of Cannes' most prestigious recognitions.

You can view his post celebrating the honor here:

With a career spanning more than five decades—from his early television work to breakout roles in Saturday Night Fever and Grease, followed by a celebrated resurgence in Pulp Fiction—Travolta has attended more premieres and industry events than most actors could count.

If a few strategically selected berets help this particular Cannes appearance stand out in the memory bank, at least now everyone knows there was a plan behind them.