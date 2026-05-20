Skip to content

Washington Nationals Ban Jan. 6 Rioter After He Unfurls White Nationalist Banner Targeting Immigrants During Game

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

John Travolta Just Explained Why He's Wearing His Much-Memed Berets At The Cannes Film Festival—And It Makes Sense

John Travolta poses during the Propeller One-Way Night Coach photocall at the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival.
JB Lacroix/FilmMagic

After photos of John Travolta sporting various berets and glasses at the Cannes Film Festival sparked memes, he opened up to CNN about his peculiar fashion choice.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossMay 20, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio

Among the glamorous gowns, tuxedos, and carefully curated red-carpet looks at Cannes, John Travolta somehow managed to steal attention with a collection of berets. After the photos sparked jokes across social media, the actor offered an explanation that is admittedly more researched than most people expected.

Travolta, 72, addressed the now-viral fashion choice during an interview with CNN, revealing that his repeated beret appearances weren't random. While promoting his directorial debut, Propeller One-Way Night Coach, at the film festival, he rotated through black, brown, and cream berets, often pairing them with wire-frame glasses and a neatly trimmed beard.

As online speculation—and more than a little confusion—mounted, Travolta explained that the look was carefully built around a specific idea: what audiences traditionally picture when they think of a film director.

Reflecting on why he wanted a distinct visual identity for Cannes, the Grease icon explained:

“I've been around for over 50 years doing movies. But I can't tell, when I look back, the difference between the events…”

Wanting this chapter of his career to stand apart from the countless premieres, festivals, and press tours that came before it, Travolta said he decided to fully embrace the role of director.

Travolta revealed he turned to decades of filmmaking history for inspiration:

"I said, ‘I’m a director this time. You’re an actor, play the part of a director, look like an old-school director.' So I looked up pictures... ’20, ’30s, ’40s, ’50, ’60s, and the old-school directors wore berets, and the glasses, and I thought, ‘That’s what I’m doing.'"

This kind of manifestation wasn't entirely unfounded. Throughout much of the 20th century, the beret became associated with European artists, intellectuals, and filmmakers. Directors, including Ingmar Bergman and Roberto Rossellini, were frequently photographed in similar headwear, helping cement the image of the beret-clad auteur in popular culture.

For Travolta, the look served a practical purpose beyond fashion:

“I'm gonna do an homage to being a director. So I'm gonna play the part of being a director, and then when I look back, I'll know, ‘Oh, that was Propeller One-Way Night Coach, that was Cannes, that was when I won the Palme d'Or.' And I will have vividness of it.”

As it turns out, the berets weren't a fashion statement so much as a case of method acting.

You can view the CNN interview here:


The actor also shared glimpses of the trip on Instagram, including a video of himself arriving after piloting his own plane to the festival. Joining him was his daughter, Ella Travolta, 26, who appears in the film as a flight attendant.

Wearing a navy beret in the clip, he offered another red carpet look:

Later, Travolta swapped his travel attire for a classic suit while keeping the beret theme intact as he and Ella posed together on the red carpet for a rare father-daughter appearance.

On social media, meanwhile, users were busy crafting their own interpretations of the now infamous beret:











Travolta is in Cannes promoting Propeller One-Way Night Coach, a family adventure adapted from his 1997 children's book of the same name and his first feature as a director. The film follows a young aviation enthusiast, Jeff, and his mother on a cross-country flight to Hollywood, a journey that becomes life-changing and filled with unexpected experiences.

Travolta wrote, directed, and co-produced the project, which is scheduled to begin streaming globally on Apple TV on May 29.

The festival appearance also carried added significance after Travolta received an Honorary Palme d'Or, one of Cannes' most prestigious recognitions.

You can view his post celebrating the honor here:

With a career spanning more than five decades—from his early television work to breakout roles in Saturday Night Fever and Grease, followed by a celebrated resurgence in Pulp Fiction—Travolta has attended more premieres and industry events than most actors could count.

If a few strategically selected berets help this particular Cannes appearance stand out in the memory bank, at least now everyone knows there was a plan behind them.


Latest News

Noah Schnapp poses with his family after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business.
Celebrities

'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp Celebrates Graduating From Penn With Iconic 'Legally Blonde' Quote

Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould
Celebrities

'Modern Family' Star Reveals That She's Now Roommates With Her On-Screen Brother—And It's Hitting Fans Right In The Feels

Screenshot of Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Trump Was Asked Why Taxpayers Should Be On The Hook For $1.8 Billion 'Slush Fund' For Jan. 6 Rioters—And His Answer Says It All

Bowen Yang
LGBTQ

Bowen Yang Offers Hilariously NSFW Clapback After Troll Questions Why He's Grand Marshal Of NYC Pride

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Gavin Newsom; Donald Trump
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images; Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Gavin Newsom Claps Back With Blistering Reality Check After Trump Shares Meme Of Newsom As A Zombie

On Sunday, May 17, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump went on a posting spree on Truth Social. Between 4:02pm and 4:54pm, Trump posted or reposted 32 times—much of it "AI slop"—like a child with a new toy.

The POTUS had just returned from a trip to China where pundits opined Chinese President Xi Jinping walked him like a dog, openly mocking him multiple times.

Keep ReadingShow less
JD Vance
Eric Lee-Pool/Getty Images

JD Vance Gets Blunt Reminder After Telling Voters To Oust The 'Crazy Leadership In Washington'

Vice President JD Vance received a blunt reminder after urging voters—with no sense of irony whatsoever—to "vote against the crazy leadership in Washington, D.C.," in the midterms later this year.

Speaking at a manufacturing plant in Missouri, Vance was touting President Donald Trump’s economic agenda and trying to energize supporters ahead of the midterm elections when he appeared to misspeak.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mike Lee
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

MAGA Senator Gets Epic Reality Check After Sharing Photos Of Four Black Congressmen To Prove GOP 'Is NOT The Party Of Jim Crow'

Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee was given a dose of reality after sharing an image of four Black Republican House members to claim that the GOP "is NOT the party of Jim Crow," only for people to point out there was a glaring issue with his declaration.

Lee posted images of Representatives Wesley Hunt (R-TX), John James (R-MI), Byron Donalds (R-FL), and Burgess Owens (R-UT), apparently intending it as a political flex. He failed to note, however, that all four are departing the House after this year, without any Black Republicans to fill their shoes.

Keep ReadingShow less
Henry Winkler (left) and Elon Musk (right) have publicly clashed over the role of empathy in modern society.
Emerson College/YouTube; Harun Ozalp/Anadolu via Getty Images

Henry Winkler Pushes Back On Elon Musk's Claim That America Has Too Much 'Empathy' In Must-See Commencement Speech

For generations of television viewers, Henry Winkler has built a reputation as one of Hollywood’s most universally beloved figures. Now, the Happy Days icon is using that platform to push back against one of Silicon Valley’s most controversial voices, delivering a commencement message that directly challenged Elon Musk’s criticism of empathy.

The ceremony was held on May 9 at Boston's Wang Theatre. Winkler, who graduated from Emerson College in 1967, delivered an inspiring and humorous eight-minute speech focused on perseverance, self-belief, and recognizing one's unique gifts.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @donrobertofiscer's TikTok video
@donrobertofiscer/TikTok

A Bunch Of Kids Just Taught Pope Leo The Viral '6-7' Hand Motion At The Vatican—And Here Come The Jokes

From holding a baseball bat on a plane to wearing Nike sneakers beneath his robes, Pope Leo XIV has brought more smiles to everyone's faces—and inspired more internet memes—than anyone probably expected.

Now, Pope Leo has gotten involved in one of 2026's most popular trends: the ever-evolving meaning of "six seven!"

Keep ReadingShow less