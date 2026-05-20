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Washington Nationals Ban Jan. 6 Rioter After He Unfurls White Nationalist Banner Targeting Immigrants During Game

Jake Lang
Ryan Murphy/Getty Images

January 6 rioter and far-right influencer Jake Lang has been banned from Nationals Stadium after he and two others unfurled a banner promoting a White nationalist website during a game on Sunday.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotMay 20, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

During the Washington Nationals baseball team's game day "Salute to Service" honoring veterans and those currently serving in the military, a racist White nationalist banner was unfurled in the upper deck.

The banner promoted a far-right website and called for someone to "save America" by deporting over 100 million.

The banner stayed up for over a minute.

unfurling a "white replacement" banner should get you permabanned from MLB stadiums

[image or embed]
— Keith Law (@keithlaw.bsky.social) May 17, 2026 at 4:04 PM

The website name displayed on the banner made reference to a popular White nationalist conspiracy theory, the Great Replacement Theory, which claims a clandestine effort is being made to "replace" the White majority in the United States with Black and brown people, primarily through immigration.

In some versions, an antisemitic twist is added by blaming Jewish people, hence why the tiki torch-wielding White supremacists that gathered in Charlottesville, Virginia, during MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's first term chanted:

"Jews will not replace us."

At the time, Trump caught flack for referring to the racist antisemites as "very fine people." And it turns out Trump also has a connection to this latest public display of bigotry.

An individual identified among the group that smuggled the banner into the stadium and displayed it was Christian nationalist and White supremacist provocateur Jake Lang.

Captured by fans in the stadium, this was today at the Nats game in Washington D.C, and it's absolutely disgusting.By the way, the person you see with glasses is Jake Lang, a far right Christian nationalist who is currently facing multiple felony charges.

[image or embed]
— Raider (@iwillnotbesilenced.bsky.social) May 17, 2026 at 5:01 PM


Trump pardoned Lang for his actions during the January 6, 2021, violent insurrection at the United States Capitol that caused at least five deaths, injured over 150 members of law enforcement, and resulted in millions of dollars of damages.

@joemcjoe11/Bluesky

If anyone had any doubts, Lang leapt at the chance to take credit online for his racism, crowing about how poorly his latest stunt was received by the crowd.

Jake Lang, one of the 1,600 or so January 6ers pardoned by Trump, unfurled a white nationalist banner at yesterday’s Washington Nationals game. It refers to the racist great replacement theory and calls for deporting 100+ million (non-white) people. He’s now banned from Nationals games.

[image or embed]
— Tom Joscelyn (@tomjoscelyn.bsky.social) May 18, 2026 at 10:29 AM

The Nationals announced Lang would be banned from their stadium.

Washington Nationals ban fan who deployed 'Save America' banner during game - The Washington TimesBe informed/situationally aware. A dog whistle this loud yet buried by other BS helps to normalize the behavior in everyday life while strengthening their position.* Bystanders beware, u are next
— elitemauiteambldg.bsky.social (@elitemauiteambldg.bsky.social) May 19, 2026 at 10:41 AM


Washington Nationals ban person who unfurled white nationalist banner at game #TheHill

[image or embed]
— #TuckFrump (@realtuckfrumper.bsky.social) May 18, 2026 at 8:56 AM


The Washington Nationals have permanently banned a fan from the ballpark after a racist banner appeared during Sunday’s Nationals-Orioles game. The latest: https://www.wbal.com/nationals-ban-fan-after-racist-banner-displayed-at-orioles-game

[image or embed]
— wbalradio.bsky.social (@wbalradio.bsky.social) May 18, 2026 at 1:02 PM

Lang made headlines in February for kicking and destroying a permitted, veteran-sponsored "Prosecute ICE" ice sculpture outside the Minnesota State Capitol. Lang filmed his act of vandalism, posted it to social media, then cried victim when he was arrested by state troopers and charged with felony vandalism.

People had little patience for Lang's antics nor the Nationals stadium staff's reaction.

@DennisGLynch1/X


It was Jake Lang. A J6 thug that was pardoned by the Pedo-in-Chief.
— Meridian13 (@fkameridian13.bsky.social) May 18, 2026 at 2:18 PM



Jake Lang, the neo-Nazi activist and provocateur whose claims to fame include going to prison over Jan. 6 and getting water thrown on him in a Minnesota winter, can’t pronounce “Führer.”

[image or embed]
— hannah gais (@hannahgais.bsky.social) May 13, 2026 at 9:27 PM



@johngcole/Bluesky



From what I understand was a stunt by Jake Lang, a RW chud "influencer"/provocateur (and pardoned January 6er as well). Stadium staff kicked them out. (In one of the video angles I saw, you can see nearby fans screaming at him)
— Kevin Gannon (now a Moo Deng fan account) (@thetattooedprof.bsky.social) May 17, 2026 at 7:27 PM


@admiral6865/X


Time to make every single one of them UNCOMFORTABLE. This is not Free Speech… it is incitement. And that Jake Lang is the instigator, proves the incitement is purposeful. It’s time they are not just called out, it’s time they are arrested, and jailed until trial.
Karen Weber (@nanasunite4good.bsky.social) May 19, 2026 at 5:22 PM

But the website Lang was trying to promote appears to have already been compromised.

@stevierea/Bluesky


@stevierea/Bluesky

In a statement provided to The Athletic, the Nationals stated:

"[The Washington Nationals] vehemently condemn discriminatory and hateful rhetoric, and we strive to make our home field a safe space for our fans."

A spokesperson for the MLB team added that the Nationals are coordinating with District of Columbia Metro Police Department on an investigation.

Perhaps Lang can garner another felony charge and maybe face the full consequences for his actions instead of being bailed out by Trump.

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