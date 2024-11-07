Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Video Of White Nationalist's Painfully Blunt Explanation For Why He Supported Trump Resurfaces After Election Win

Screenshots of Jared Taylor and Eddie Huang
Viceland

In a 2017 video, a white nationalist gave a painfully honest answer for why he supported Donald Trump in 2016, and now it's going viral all over again.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 07, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

In 2017, author, producer, and restaurateur Eddie Huang, then the host of Huang's World for Viceland, sat down with white nationalist Jared Taylor, who gave Huang a painfully honest answer for why he supported Donald Trump in 2016.

The video has gone viral once again now that Trump is the president-elect—and many feel Taylor summed up perfectly what motivates the MAGA movement to support him.

At the time, Taylor was characteristically upfront with Huang—whose parents hail from Taiwan—about his views on perceived European supremacy and dismissed Huang's point that Western civilizations largely "took" and appropriated things from other cultures and places to suit their own ends.

You can watch their exchange in the video below.

Their complete conversation can be seen here.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

When the topic pivoted to why Taylor backed Trump, things got interesting once Huang said:

"I want to know how you voted for Donald Trump when you're so into facts because his entire campaign is not based in facts, it was all based in propaganda and emotion."

Taylor was crystal clear about where he stood:

"I voted for Donald Trump for one reason only. His policies, if implemented, would slow the dispossession of whites in the United States. If he were to deport all illegal immigrants, if he were to think very hard about letting in any Muslims, all of this would slow the rate at which whites are becoming a minority."

When Huang asked Taylor to explain why he is "so worried about white dispossession," Taylor replied:

"Because I want my people to survive. Is that so strange? We don't control China, we don't control any place where whites are not a majority, and if we become a minority, we will not control our own destiny anymore."

Huang responded:

"I grew up in this country as a minority, as the children of immigrants. I was their first child born in America, and while I didn't have much possession or control, I really enjoyed myself and I think if you asked a lot of Americans, they would say I had a lot to offer this country."
"You know, according to you, I guess I would be perpetuating the dispossession of white America. ... Would you say you wouldn't want me in this country?"

To which Taylor had this to say:

"That is true. ... At some point, when my ancestors built this nation, they did not build it with the intention of giving it away to Mexicans, or Chinese, or anyone else."

But Huang pressed him further:

"You keep saying your ancestors built this country. You consider that a fact. ... [Who built it were] Black people. Native Americans. The Chinese people who came and built the railroads. Italian people."

Taylor concluded:

"They're Europeans, aren't they?"

The exchange is more than seven years old now—but now that it's resurfaced in the wake of Trump's election win, people feel Taylor's words said it all.



According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Taylor "projects himself as a courtly presenter of ideas that most would describe as crudely white supremacist — a kind of modern-day version of the refined but racist colonialist of old."

Taylor, who was born in Japan and lived there until he was 16, published the magazine American Rennaissance beginning in the 1990s, which the SPLC notes "focused on the alleged links between race and intelligence, and on eugenics, the now discredited 'science' of breeding better humans."

Latest News

Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene
2024 Election

MTG Roasted For Delusional Post Celebrating Trump's Election Win

More from News/2024-election

Flavor Flav; Selena Gomez
Gregg Deguire/Variety via Getty Images; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Flavor Flav 'Applauds' Selena Gomez For 'Being So Open' With Fans About Her Health Journey

In 2024, the representation of mental health and physical health concerns is more important than ever.

Singer-songwriter and actress Selena Gomez has been unflinchingly honest about her struggles with her mental and physical health.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jessica Simpson
Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Janie's Fund

Jessica Simpson Shares Sweet Note She Got From Delta Flight Attendant: 'Kindness Rules'

You never know how much of an impact you'll have on someone by showing them kindness.

Popular singer and songwriter Jessica Simpson realized that earlier this week while flying with Delta Airlines.

Keep ReadingShow less
Emmanuel Macron; Donald Trump
LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images, Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

People Think Emmanuel Macron Just Epically Trolled Trump With His Congratulatory Tweet

Notable political figures from around the world have begun sending congratulatory messages to Donald Trump after he won his second White House term in the 2024 election.

Early Wednesday morning, many world leaders from countries such as Australia, Canada, Israel, and Malaysia expressed their good wishes in the hopes of maintaining civil relations with the U.S. under Trump's leadership when he returns to the White House in January.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jason Kelce; screenshot from Awful Announcing's X (Twitter) video
ESPN

Jason Kelce Apologizes For Smashing Homophobic Heckler's Phone: 'I'm Not Proud Of It'

Last weekend while in State College, Pennsylvania, to watch a game between the Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes, Jason Kelce stood up for his brother Travis Kelce in an unexpected way, with unfortunate consequences.

While Kelce was passing through campus, a troll walked behind him, recording, and asked him what it was like to have a brother who was dating Taylor Swift, all while calling Travis Kelce a homophobic slur.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lieutenant John Rodgers
Clark County Sheriff’s Office

Ohio Sheriff's Lt. Blames Sleep Meds For FB Posts Saying He 'Will Not Help' Democratic Voters

A sheriff's lieutenant in Clark County, Ohio, claimed he wasn't fully aware of what he was doing when he wrote a series of Facebook posts declaring he would not protect them if they voted Democratic in the 2024 election.

Uniform Patrol Lieutenant John Rodgers, who has worked for the Clark County Sheriff's office since 2002, wrote a series of Facebook posts explaining he would need proof a person didn't vote for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris before offering them aid or assistance.

Keep ReadingShow less