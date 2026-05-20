Skip to content

'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp Celebrates Graduating From Penn With Iconic 'Legally Blonde' Quote

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Clip Of Elon Musk Admitting DOGE 'Accidentally Canceled' Funding For Ebola Prevention Resurfaces Amid Global Outbreak

Screenshot of Elon Musk
Fox News

Amid an outbreak of ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda that the World Health Organization has now categorized as a "global health emergency," a clip of Elon Musk admitting that his Department of Government Efficiency "accidentally canceled" funding for ebola prevention has resurfaced.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMay 20, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Billionaire Elon Musk is facing heavy criticism amid an outbreak of ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda after a video resurfaced in which he is shown admitting that his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) "accidentally canceled" funding for ebola prevention.

These cuts have contributed to what the World Health Organization (WHO) has now categorized as a "global health emergency." At least 131 people have died in an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where officials say more than 513 suspected cases have been identified.

A government spokesperson said the outbreak is spreading geographically, with infections now being reported across a broader area of the country. Health officials have also confirmed two Ebola cases and one death in neighboring Uganda. To make matters worse, at least six Americans are currently showing symptoms of the virus.

Ebola can lead to severe illness and, without treatment, is often life-threatening. In the early stages of the illness, people with ebola may experience "dry" symptoms like fever, body aches, pains, and fatigue.

As the disease progresses, it typically develops into "wet" symptoms, which can include diarrhea, vomiting, and unexplained bleeding. Although some people recover from ebola, it remains a severe and often deadly disease.

A clip broadcast on Fox News last year has resurfaced—and it's reminding people of Musk's contribution to this whole mess:

"We will make mistakes. We won't be perfect. But when we make mistakes, we'll fix it very quickly."
"For example, with USAID, one of the things we accidentally canceled very briefly was ebola prevention. I think we all want ebola prevention so we restored ebola prevention immediately and there was no interruption."
"We do need to move quickly if we're to achieve a trillion dollar deficit reduction in financial year 2026."

You can hear what Musk said in the video below.

People are furious.


Musk previously said his goal was to reduce federal spending by $2 trillion from the $6.75 trillion annual budget recorded in the 2024 fiscal year. In March 2025, just two months into the second Trump administration, DOGE claimed its initiatives led to an estimated $140 billion in savings—an amount that was called into question.

Laurence Tribe, a leading constitutional scholar and professor emeritus at Harvard Law School, has made clear he views Musk's actions as unconstitutional, saying Musk cannot legally wield sweeping control over multiple government departments.

Tribe warned that the absence of oversight on DOGE’s unconventional maneuvers raises concerns of both legal and ethical violations that could be challenged in court. Additionally, Tribe sees Musk’s dual role—as both a federal contractor, through ventures like Starlink’s Pentagon contracts, and a government official—as “absolutely” a conflict of interest.

Tribe also argued that Musk's move to enlist a team of young programmers who took control of the Treasury Department’s payment system, gaining access to Americans’ addresses, Social Security numbers, and bank account information, raises "serious issues of privacy."

Latest News

Bowen Yang
LGBTQ

Bowen Yang Offers Hilariously NSFW Clapback After Troll Questions Why He's Grand Marshal Of NYC Pride

Gavin Newsom; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Gavin Newsom Claps Back With Blistering Reality Check After Trump Shares Meme Of Newsom As A Zombie

JD Vance
Donald Trump

JD Vance Gets Blunt Reminder After Telling Voters To Oust The 'Crazy Leadership In Washington'

Mike Lee
Viral Post

MAGA Senator Gets Epic Reality Check After Sharing Photos Of Four Black Congressmen To Prove GOP 'Is NOT The Party Of Jim Crow'

More from People/elon-musk

Henry Winkler (left) and Elon Musk (right) have publicly clashed over the role of empathy in modern society.
Emerson College/YouTube; Harun Ozalp/Anadolu via Getty Images

Henry Winkler Pushes Back On Elon Musk's Claim That America Has Too Much 'Empathy' In Must-See Commencement Speech

For generations of television viewers, Henry Winkler has built a reputation as one of Hollywood’s most universally beloved figures. Now, the Happy Days icon is using that platform to push back against one of Silicon Valley’s most controversial voices, delivering a commencement message that directly challenged Elon Musk’s criticism of empathy.

The ceremony was held on May 9 at Boston's Wang Theatre. Winkler, who graduated from Emerson College in 1967, delivered an inspiring and humorous eight-minute speech focused on perseverance, self-belief, and recognizing one's unique gifts.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @donrobertofiscer's TikTok video
@donrobertofiscer/TikTok

A Bunch Of Kids Just Taught Pope Leo The Viral '6-7' Hand Motion At The Vatican—And Here Come The Jokes

From holding a baseball bat on a plane to wearing Nike sneakers beneath his robes, Pope Leo XIV has brought more smiles to everyone's faces—and inspired more internet memes—than anyone probably expected.

Now, Pope Leo has gotten involved in one of 2026's most popular trends: the ever-evolving meaning of "six seven!"

Keep ReadingShow less
A swarm of bees; Donald Trump
Denise Taylor/Getty Images; Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Thousands Of Bees Just Swarmed North Lawn Of The White House—And Everyone's Thinking The Same Thing

Social media users had the same ominous biblical thought after a massive swarm of bees invaded the White House grounds on Friday, just weeks after First Lady Melania Trump added new bee colonies on the property.

The swarm of bees caused a stir after numerous black dots were spotted near the press corps’ Pebble Beach media area on the North Lawn. About 20 minutes later, the bees clustered into a hive on a nearby tree.

Keep ReadingShow less
Anderson Cooper reflects on his nearly 20-year run with 60 Minutes during an emotional farewell segment.
60 Minutes / YouTube

Anderson Cooper Signs Off After 20 Years On '60 Minutes' With Emotional Farewell Message

For viewers who have spent years watching Anderson Cooper's reports on 60 Minutes, Sunday marked the end of an era. The longtime correspondent officially signed off from the CBS newsmagazine after nearly 20 years, sharing an emotional farewell as he looked back on his career and the family considerations behind his decision to leave.

The exit comes three months after Cooper, 58, announced he would be stepping away from the renowned television newsmagazine to spend more time with his children.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from X user @mattewivan77's video
@matthewivan77/X

Viral Video Of Two Kids In A Trench Coat Pretending To Be An Adult To Try To Get Into Movie Has The Internet Howling

There's nothing quite like seeing art recreated in life, especially when it feels like some of our favorite characters have stepped directly out of their TV show or film into our lives.

Last weekend, X user Matthew Ivan had one such experience as he was leaving the AMC Lincoln Square in New York City. As he was going down the escalator after seeing a movie, he witnessed something truly surreal at the ticket booth: two kids positioned on top of each other in a trench coat, attempting—and failing—to look like one person.

Keep ReadingShow less