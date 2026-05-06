Elon Musk Just Revealed His New Net Worth Goal After Hitting $800 Billion—And The Greed Is Off The Charts

If you're wondering if there's an amount of money that would ever be "enough" for gazillionaire sociopath Elon Musk, the answer is apparently no.

He's already the world's richest man, with his net worth surpassing $800 billion in February after his company SpaceX acquired xAI earlier this year

That, too, is a record: He's the first person to ever surpass that insane number.

But Musk wants more, and announced in an X post that he has set a goal for himself of being worth $10 trillion.

Why? Who knows. At this point, it's best not to bother asking about the motivations of anything Elon Musk does.

Musk's tweet about his goal was in response to an announcement by Peter Diamandis, the Executive Chairman of the X Prize Foundation, a non-profit organization that puts on public competitions to encourage technological development.

Diamandis, like Musk and many other weird rich people in the tech industry, shares an interest in extending the human life span. Which means he basically worships Musk.

And in a post on X, Diamandis showed just how weirdly obsessed with Musk he is, posting a glazing diatribe celebrating Musk's new $800-plus million net worth.

Diamandis wrote:

"@elonmusk just crossed $800 billion — roughly 2.7% of the entire US GDP."

"The last person to hold that much of the American economy? John D. Rockefeller in 1913. It took a century for anyone to match him."

"Rockefeller had oil. Musk has the future."

Oh my God, just make out with him and get it over with, you don't need to do all this.

Anyway, when Diamandis was done [redacted] off to Musk, Musk responded by saying that only $10 trillion will do.

Which is bizarre, because that is so much money, it ceases to even mean anything beyond a number on a screen. It's good to have goals or whatever but...

Anyway, on social media, the cheering and adulation Diamandis and Musk both very clearly expected definitely did not come, other than the usual loud minority of right-wing tech bros paying for X so their tweets will go viral.

Everyone else seemed to feel like this kind of wealth obsession was more akin to mental illness than something to be celebrated.









































Anyway, sorry you're having trouble paying your bills but the U.S. government couldn't possibly tax people like Elon Musk or he won't be able to achieve his goals. Thanks for your understanding.