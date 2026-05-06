Skip to content

Gavin Newsom Issues Chilling Warning After Trump's Call To Redo Elections Following Devastating SCOTUS Decision

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Elon Musk Just Revealed His New Net Worth Goal After Hitting $800 Billion—And The Greed Is Off The Charts

Elon Musk Just Revealed His New Net Worth Goal After Hitting $800 Billion—And The Greed Is Off The Charts
Elon Musk Ripped After Setting Net Worth Goal To $10 Trillion

After X Prize Foundation founder Peter Diamandis reported that Elon Musk's net worth just crossed the $800 billion mark, Musk responded with his new goal—and critics are crying foul.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyMay 06, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

If you're wondering if there's an amount of money that would ever be "enough" for gazillionaire sociopath Elon Musk, the answer is apparently no.

He's already the world's richest man, with his net worth surpassing $800 billion in February after his company SpaceX acquired xAI earlier this year

That, too, is a record: He's the first person to ever surpass that insane number.

But Musk wants more, and announced in an X post that he has set a goal for himself of being worth $10 trillion.

Why? Who knows. At this point, it's best not to bother asking about the motivations of anything Elon Musk does.

Musk's tweet about his goal was in response to an announcement by Peter Diamandis, the Executive Chairman of the X Prize Foundation, a non-profit organization that puts on public competitions to encourage technological development.

Diamandis, like Musk and many other weird rich people in the tech industry, shares an interest in extending the human life span. Which means he basically worships Musk.

And in a post on X, Diamandis showed just how weirdly obsessed with Musk he is, posting a glazing diatribe celebrating Musk's new $800-plus million net worth.

Diamandis wrote:

"@elonmusk just crossed $800 billion — roughly 2.7% of the entire US GDP."
"The last person to hold that much of the American economy? John D. Rockefeller in 1913. It took a century for anyone to match him."
"Rockefeller had oil. Musk has the future."

Oh my God, just make out with him and get it over with, you don't need to do all this.

Anyway, when Diamandis was done [redacted] off to Musk, Musk responded by saying that only $10 trillion will do.

Which is bizarre, because that is so much money, it ceases to even mean anything beyond a number on a screen. It's good to have goals or whatever but...

Anyway, on social media, the cheering and adulation Diamandis and Musk both very clearly expected definitely did not come, other than the usual loud minority of right-wing tech bros paying for X so their tweets will go viral.

Everyone else seemed to feel like this kind of wealth obsession was more akin to mental illness than something to be celebrated.











Anyway, sorry you're having trouble paying your bills but the U.S. government couldn't possibly tax people like Elon Musk or he won't be able to achieve his goals. Thanks for your understanding.

Latest News

JB Pritzker
Viral Post

JB Pritzker Had The Perfect Response After ABC News Claimed A 'Hidden Force' Is Causing Costs To Rise

Katy Perry attends the 2026 Met Gala, celebrating "Costume Art."
Celebrities

Fans Think Katy Perry Threw Some Epic Shade At AI Slop After Spotting Telling Detail In Her Met Gala Look

Screenshot of Donald Trump with young volleyball player
Donald Trump

Trump Slammed After Mocking Little Girl's Volleyball Aspirations Due To Her Height In Viral Clip

Dolly Parton
Celebrities

Dolly Parton Shares Bittersweet Update After Having To Cancel Vegas Residency Due To Health Issues

More from News

Donald Trump
Meidas Touch Network

Trump Just Tried To Impress Some Kids With His Putting Skills At A White House Physical Fitness Event—And It Went Hilariously Awry

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump signed a memo at the White House on Tuesday, reinstating the Presidential Fitness Test Award.

Seated at the C&O Desk—Trump removed the Resolute Desk in February of 2025 for some "light refinishing"—in the Oval Office, the POTUS was flanked by schoolchildren, professional athletes, and members of his cabinet during the event to mark National Youth Sports and Fitness Month.

Keep ReadingShow less
Chuck Schumer; Donald Trump
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Chuck Schumer Claps Back Hard After White House Shades Him With Racist Cinco De Mayo Meme

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer responded after the White House marked Cinco de Mayo on Tuesday by sharing a racist AI-generated meme of him and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries celebrating the holiday.

In the image, the two men are depicted seated at a table near the border, wearing sombreros and raising margaritas in a toast, with a sign placed in front of them that reads: “I LOVE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Hannah Natanson
Tom Brenner/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

'Washington Post' Journalist Who Had Home Raided By Trump's FBI Just Won Pulitzer Prize—And Her Reaction In Viral Video Says It All

Washington Post journalist Hannah Natanson won the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for her coverage of the Trump administration's disastrous DOGE initiative and her somber reaction to the news underscores how taxing the political environment has been for journalists just trying to do their jobs.

DOGE founder Elon Musk previously stated that his goal was to reduce federal spending by $2 trillion from the $6.75 trillion annual budget recorded in the 2024 fiscal year.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kid Cudi (left) removed M.I.A. (right) from his Rebel Ragers Tour following backlash over her onstage remarks.
Joseph Okpako/WireImage via Getty Images; Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Rapper Kid Cudi Fires M.I.A. From His Tour After Her Rant About 'Illegals' Draws Instant Backlash

If M.I.A. was hoping for attention, she got it—just not the kind that comes with a tour slot. Following backlash over her rant about “illegals,” Kid Cudi made it clear he’s not co-signing the controversy, dropping her from his Rebel Ragers Tour with zero hesitation.

It all went down on May 2 at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, where fans captured the British rapper in a monologue that quickly went viral online.

Keep ReadingShow less
Connor Storrie
John Nacion/Getty Images

Connor Storrie Taking Off His Jacket At The Met Gala Drew Screams From The Crowd—And We Totally Get It

Heated Rivalry's Connor Storrie is quickly growing in popularity for his part as Ilya Rozanov opposite Hudson Williams's Shane Hollander.

His distinct facial features, posture, and how he carries himself are quickly earning him comparisons to the Statue of David, a Greek God, or even a young Patrick Swayze, to name a few.

Keep ReadingShow less