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Katie Miller Blasted After Lecturing Women About Their 'Biological Destiny' In Mother's Day Post

Stephen and Katie Miller
Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Katie Miller, the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, shared a photo of her pregnant belly for Mother's Day to remind women of their "biological destiny"—and was quickly called out.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotMay 12, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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Katie Miller—former Trump administration member turned Elon Musk employee and wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy, Homeland Security Advisor, and unofficial Reich Minister of Public Enlightenment and Propaganda Stephen Miller—stepped in it again online with her Mother’s Day Lebensborn propaganda post.

The Lebensborn ("Fount of Life") program was an SS-initiated organization founded by Heinrich Himmler, operating in Nazi Germany and Nazi occupied territories, to increase the birth rate of "Aryan" children by calling on unmarried women to do their duty for the Fatherland and become baby factories, pumping out as many children as possible to be placed in proper Nazi households.

For Mother’s Day, Miller, who has had three children since her 2020 marriage and is due soon to deliver her fourth, posted a maternity photo on X, which was an entirely normal thing women do. The issue many people had with her post is the Great Replacement Theory, White Nationalist rhetoric in her caption.

Miller wrote:

"In honor of Mother’s Day, a reminder that peak feminism is having babies."
"The most radical thing a woman can do is embrace her biological destiny."

People also took exception to the fact that, like Erika Kirk, the virtues Miller extols online and in her podcast are just more "rules for thee, not for me" hypocrisy.

reply to @KatieMiller/X

People sounded off on Miller's latest propaganda post.

"In honor of Mother’s Day, a reminder that peak feminism is having babies. The most radical thing a woman can do is embrace her biological destiny." - Katie MillerThe "if you're white" is silent

[image or embed]
— Hierophant Shelley B Woke - Living Saint of Purity🏳️⚧️🖤💜🤍 💛 (@shelleybwoke.bsky.social) May 10, 2026 at 4:59 PM





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‪@ajsdecepida/Bluesky





Others pointed out the insensitivity of Miller's post because infertility is an issue 1 in 5 women struggle with.


reply to @KatieMiller/X


Miller previously posted in April bemoaning the lack of teen pregnancies among 15-19 year-olds, something other MAGA propagandists also whine about online and in right-wing media appearances.

Miller wrote in an April 9 post on X:

"Since 2007, the teen birth rate has fallen 72%."
"Hormonal birth control isn’t just poison for women’s minds and bodies—it’s killing population growth."
"For the first time ever, birth rates for women in their late 30s have surpassed those in their early 20s."
"Our biological destiny is to have babies — not slave behind desks chasing careers while our civilization dies."

@KatieMiller/X

It's only one of several Lebensborn posts Miller has made, encouraging (White) women to do their duty to provide more children for the Fatherland.

@KatieMiller/X

Their preoccupation with falling birth rates goes hand in hand with Great Replacement Theory rhetoric, which was pushed on Fox News by Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, and White nationalist propaganda.

It also is why Christian nationalists—like Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who has seven children to date between his three wives, and Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, who have 19 children—and White supremacists—like Elon Musk, who has 14 children with four different women including many that were conceived in vitro so he could choose their biological sex—have larger than average families.

Conspiracy theorists, Christian nationalists, White supremacists, and many Republicans claim White populations are being intentionally "replaced" demographically and culturally by non-White immigrants.

In some versions of the rhetoric, Jews are accused of orchestrating the shift, which is why back in 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia, tiki torch-wielding White nationalists chanted:

"Jews will not replace us."

The fact the Millers, two people of Jewish heritage and who were raised in the faith, are now leading that often antisemitic propaganda campaign is absurd beyond the limits of irony.

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