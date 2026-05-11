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Savannah Guthrie Shares Heartfelt Video Of Her Missing Mom On Mother's Day: 'We Miss You With Every Breath'

Images of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
@savannahguthrie/Instagram

Today cohost Savannah Guthrie shared a heartbreaking video of clips and photos of her mom, Nancy, who has been missing for several months, on Instagram on Sunday to mark Mother's Day.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanMay 11, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Today co-host Savannah Guthrie's mother, 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, was declared missing on February 1, 2026, after she did not routinely arrive at church that morning, and a well-check confirmed that her home was empty and the door was left wide open.

Due to her need for multiple medications, including for her pacemaker, and her limited mobility, the Pima County Police Department deemed her case a high priority, soon welcoming the help of the FBI.

Despite Savannah Guthrie and her older sister, Annie, and older brother, Camron, making multiple plea videos that were circulated online, as well as monetary offers for information, Nancy has been missing ever since.

Two months after her mother went missing, Guthrie returned to her position as co-host on the Today show, thanking audiences for their thoughts and prayers, but still pleading for anyone with information to come forward, so the family could finally have answers and closure and bring their dear mother home.

On Mother's Day, 98 days after her mother's disappearance, Guthrie shared a touching compilation of photographs and video clips to celebrate her memory, her family's love for her, and the promise that they would never stop looking for her.

In the caption, Savannah wrote to her mother:

"Mother. Daughter. Sister. Nonie."
"We miss you with every breath."
"We will never stop looking for you. We will never be at peace until we find you."

To her Instagram audience, Savannah wrote:

"We need help."
"Someone knows something that can make the difference."
"Call 1800CALLFBI. You can be anonymous, and the reward remains available."
"Please keep praying."
"Bring her home."

You can see the post here:

Some sent thoughts, prayers, and love, for Mother's Day and beyond.

@savannahguthrie/Instagram

@savannahguthrie/Instagram

@savannahguthrie/Instagram

@savannahguthrie/Instagram

@savannahguthrie/Instagram

@savannahguthrie/Instagram

Others sympathized with how hard this must be, especially having no answers.

@savannahguthrie/Instagram

@savannahguthrie/Instagram

@savannahguthrie/Instagram

@savannahguthrie/Instagram

@savannahguthrie/Instagram

@savannahguthrie/Instagram

Since Nancy Guthrie's initial disappearance somewhere between late at night on January 31 and in the early hours of February 1, 2026, few new details have emerged.

It appears that Nancy was abducted from her home by a person who appeared to be male, and her door was left open. Her pacemaker, which was connected to an app on her phone, was also disconnected after her abduction.

The Guthrie family is clearly grieving, and they want nothing more than to bring their beloved mother home.

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