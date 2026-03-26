Savannah Guthrie Opens Up About Her Mom's Abduction In Heart-wrenching New Interview: 'We Are In Agony'

It's been 54 days since Nancy Guthrie, mother of news anchor Savannah Guthrie, was kidnapped from her Tucson, Arizona, home.

84-year-old Nancy vanished from her home officially on February 1, 2026, after last being seen on January 31 and not appearing at her church on Sunday morning, prompting concern over her health and whereabouts.

Though it's been nearly two full months, the only facts that have been confirmed about her case include a masked man caught on camera outside of her home, that her back doors were left propped open, and that she must have been abducted in the very early hours of the morning, with her pacemaker disconnecting at 2:28 AM.

Guthrie and her siblings, Camron and Annie, have made multiple public pleas for the return of their mother, as well as multiple offers to raise the reward amount upon her safe return. The family seems unfazed by what the abductor might want, only concerned about their mother's safety, health, and return home.

Despite their multiple pleas, there have been no responses from Nancy's abductor, and it's unclear what an abductor's motivation to abduct an 84-year-old woman might be.

Now, before returning to work as a show host, Savannah Guthrie sat down with Hoda Kotb to discuss what life has been like since her mother's disappearance.

So far, a segment of the interview has been released, with the full interview scheduled to be released on Thursday, March 26, and Friday, March 27, 2026.

In the early segment, Guthrie pleads to an emotional Kotb:

"Someone needs to do the right thing."

"We are in agony. We are in agony. It is unbearable."

"To think of what she went through, I wake up every night, in the middle of the night, every night."

"In the darkness, I imagine her terror."

"It is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought."

"And I will not hide my face."

"But she needs to come home now."

Viewers were heartbroken by Guthrie's words and unable to imagine what her family was going through.





































You can watch the first part of the interview here:

- YouTube www.youtube.com

(Part 2 of the interview will air tomorrow, Mar. 27.)

It's devastating to go through the loss of a loved one, but to know so little must make it even worse. We hope the Guthrie family will soon have some answers, and that they find comfort and strength during the interim.

