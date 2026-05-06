'The Pitt' Star Rips 'Disrespectful' Fans For Yelling Things At Her While She's Performing On Broadway

Isa Briones has made quite a name for herself on the hit show The Pitt, in which she plays Dr. Trinity Santos, a second-year resident at a fast-paced and high-stakes hospital.
Part of Dr. Santos' character is that, despite her brilliance and willingness to take on highly demanding procedures, she cannot seem to keep her charting and other patient records up-to-date. At one point on the show, she's more than twenty patients behind in her logging, and late in season 2, one of her colleagues calls her out for the problems she's causing.
But anyone who's followed Briones for a while knows that she's a theater kid at heart and will not be known just for her part on The Pitt. In between seasons now, she's performing as Connie Francis in the Broadway production of Just in Time, a totally different character and storyline than her work as an fictional ER doctor.
Unfortunately, that has not stopped some people from going to Just in Time and joking about how Dr. Trinity Santos is not "just in time," at least in the sense of maintaining her charts.
After her latest show, in which Briones was about to sing "Who's Sorry Now" when some audience members yelled to ask if she was going to finish her charts, the actress had to call out the behavior before the momentum of any more shows was ruined.
You can see the Instagram story from Briones' profile:
"HEY HEY HEY!"
"once again, broadway is not a circus. do not yell whatever you want at the performers."
"yelling 'when are you going to finish your charts' before I sing Who's Sorry Now is so f**king disrespectful to the performers onstage and your fellow audience members."
"yall are p**sin me off."
"love and light and please remember you are occupying shared spaces and watching art."
@isacamillebriones/Instagram
Fans backed up Briones' statement, questioning why people were being so disrespectful on Broadway.
Others couldn't understand showing up on Broadway just to make a fool of themselves.
It can be fun to joke about the various roles an actor has played, but those jokes should absolutely not come up at a public performance, especially Broadway.
If they wanted to joke with her while getting a photograph, that would be understandable, but this is unacceptable and needs to change before the next performance.