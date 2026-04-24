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'The Pitt' Star Opens Up About Being Told She's A 'Terrible Singer'—And Alanis Morissette Weighed In With The Perfect Tweet

​Taylor Dearden; Alanis Morissette
The Tonight Show/X; Matt Winkelmeyer/FIREAID/Getty Images

Taylor Dearden opened up to Jimmy Fallon about her viral karaoke performance on the season two finale of The Pitt, remarking that she'd been told she's a "terrible singer for a lot of my life"—and Alanis Morissette reacted on X with an iconic tweet.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanApr 24, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Already renewed for season three, The Pitt has become a popular series about the struggles faced by public healthcare workers, this crew specifically in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

In a hilarious turn of events at the end of season two, actors Taylor Dearden (Dr. Melissa 'Mel' King on the show) and Isa Briones (Dr. Santos on the show) decided to blow off some steam by performing an unhinged, "scream therapy" edition of Alanis Morissette's "You Oughta Know" while most of their coworkers watched.

Dearden, 38, previously opened up about the fact that she didn't know the karaoke scene was going to happen or how the cast was going to relieve the tension of the stressful shift in the season two finale.

Fortunately, Dearden and Briones had a great time performing the scene, which only took two takes to get right.

However, the Pitt viewers were not as sold by the karaoke scene, criticizing Dearden for her inability to sing.

While on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the pair chatted about the scene.

Fallon pointed out, while showing a photo from the scene:

"There's one scene, in particular, from last week's finale that everyone was talking about."
"You doing karaoke, that was fantastic! Dr. King and Dr. Trinity Santos!"
"You were singing Alanis Morissette's 'You Oughta Know,' and you crushed it!"

Dearden reflected on what it was like to sing in front of everyone:

"I'm afraid to sing! I wouldn't go to karaoke in real life."
"But I feel like there's something that is different when it's, like, a character, because then it's really not me."
"I've been told I was a terrible singer for a lot of my life!"

Fortunately for Dearden, Alanis Morissette herself gave Dearden and Briones a thumbs-up on their performance.

When Dearden said that she'd been told she was a bad singer for most of her life, Morissette reassured her:

"I was told I couldn't sing either!"

Fans were supportive of the karaoke scene and the fact that Morissette endorsed it.










Fans couldn't believe that Alanis Morissette was ever told she couldn't sing, but they were grateful that she continued so the '90s would be filled with her most impassioned songs, now being used in movies and TV shows.

Fortunately, Taylor Dearden didn't listen, either, and took advantage of having a role to play to explore something that she'd never felt comfortable with because of the comments she'd received.

Sometimes you just have to ignore the haters, and have a good time!

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