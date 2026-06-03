Tom Holland Just Explained Why He'll Probably Never Host 'SNL'—And It Makes A Lot Of Sense

Hosting Saturday Night Live is a badge of honor that most actors chase and use as a milestone for their success in the industry.

But it seems that Tom Holland, best known for his portrayal of the young and talkative Spiderman in the Avengers franchise, has made peace with the fact that he never sees himself stepping out onto that particular stage.

And it isn't because of a lack of interest or even stage fright. Based on his time on the Good Hang podcast with Amy Poehler, Holland is nervous about reading from SNL's cue cards, which are notorious for being changed at the last minute for big laughs, because of his severe dyslexia.

While talking with Poehler, Holland admitted that this was why he hadn't accepted "multiple" invitations.

"I'm heavily dyslexic, which is one of the reasons why I've never done SNL. I'm so petrified at the concept of trying to read something, and then they change it."

"For me, I can read fine, but when I have to read out loud, it just becomes... It's like a mental block, and I can freeze."

"My worst day at work is the read-through. I will really try and highlight everything and learn my lines ahead of time, so that I'm more skimming it than I am reading it."

Holland maintained his decision, even after multiple invites.

"I've been really lucky that they've asked me a few times to do it, and the truth is just that I'm actually really scared."

"I love the show, and I love the idea of having fun and making a fool of yourself in such a fun, creative way."

"It's just that thing of the cue cards."

You can watch the segment here:

Holland fans appreciated his honesty and showed their support.













Others hoped that Holland would find his way onto the SNL stage one day.

You can watch the full episode here:

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Seeing Holland on the SNL stage would be incredible. But it's also important that he stays true to himself and what makes him comfortable, while also representing people with dyslexia who are anxious about reading aloud.

Other celebrities, like Travis Kelce, have not received such a warm and supportive response when talking about their dyslexia, so maybe people showing up for Holland is a sign that we've become more understanding.