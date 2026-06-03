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Tom Holland Just Explained Why He'll Probably Never Host 'SNL'—And It Makes A Lot Of Sense

Amy Poehler; Tom Holland
Good Hang with Amy Poehler/YouTube

Marvel star Tom Holland recently opened up to Amy Poehler about how he'll likely never agree to host Saturday Night Live due to his dyslexia, despite being asked to several times.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJun 03, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Hosting Saturday Night Live is a badge of honor that most actors chase and use as a milestone for their success in the industry.

But it seems that Tom Holland, best known for his portrayal of the young and talkative Spiderman in the Avengers franchise, has made peace with the fact that he never sees himself stepping out onto that particular stage.

And it isn't because of a lack of interest or even stage fright. Based on his time on the Good Hang podcast with Amy Poehler, Holland is nervous about reading from SNL's cue cards, which are notorious for being changed at the last minute for big laughs, because of his severe dyslexia.

While talking with Poehler, Holland admitted that this was why he hadn't accepted "multiple" invitations.

"I'm heavily dyslexic, which is one of the reasons why I've never done SNL. I'm so petrified at the concept of trying to read something, and then they change it."
"For me, I can read fine, but when I have to read out loud, it just becomes... It's like a mental block, and I can freeze."
"My worst day at work is the read-through. I will really try and highlight everything and learn my lines ahead of time, so that I'm more skimming it than I am reading it."

Holland maintained his decision, even after multiple invites.

"I've been really lucky that they've asked me a few times to do it, and the truth is just that I'm actually really scared."
"I love the show, and I love the idea of having fun and making a fool of yourself in such a fun, creative way."
"It's just that thing of the cue cards."

You can watch the segment here:

Holland fans appreciated his honesty and showed their support.




Others hoped that Holland would find his way onto the SNL stage one day.

You can watch the full episode here:

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Seeing Holland on the SNL stage would be incredible. But it's also important that he stays true to himself and what makes him comfortable, while also representing people with dyslexia who are anxious about reading aloud.

Other celebrities, like Travis Kelce, have not received such a warm and supportive response when talking about their dyslexia, so maybe people showing up for Holland is a sign that we've become more understanding.

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