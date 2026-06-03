The White House Just Shared A Trump Quote Claiming Things Will 'All Work Out' In The End—And It's Not Sitting Well With People

The White House was called out after sharing a pair of tweets quoting President Donald Trump's recent claim on Truth Social that "it will all work out well in the end" as he attacked critics.

As his highly unpopular war with Iran continues, Trump said he believes Iran is eager to reach an agreement that would benefit the United States and its allies. He complained that criticism from Democrats—whom he referred to as "Dumocrats"—and some Republicans makes negotiations more difficult.

He wrote:

"Iran really wants to make a deal, and it will be a good one for the U.S.A. and those that are with us."

"But don’t the Dumocrats, and various seemingly unpatriotic Republicans, understand that it is MUCH tougher for me to properly do my job and negotiate, when political hacks keep negatively 'chirping,' at levels never seen before, over and over again, that I should move faster, or move slower, or go to war, or not go to war, or whatever."

"Just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end - It always does!"

You can see his post below.

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

The White House initially posted a graphic of Trump accompanied by the slogan “TRUST IN TRUMP” and the words "It Will All Work Out Well In The End."

@WhiteHouse/X

The White House doubled down a few hours later with a short video. The clip featured Trump pressing a finger to his lips as a “Shhh!” sound effect played.

At no point did the White House acknowledge that disruptions caused by the war—particularly the closure of the Strait of Hormuz—have sent oil prices soaring, pushing up gasoline costs and contributing to rising inflation.

To make matters worse, recent surveys show that roughly two-thirds of Americans disapprove of Trump's economic stewardship, while a majority say their personal financial situation is deteriorating.

It was only a few weeks ago that Trump said he doesn't "think about Americans' financial situation" when negotiating terms with Iran—and people aren't thrilled that the White House is urging Americans to throw their blind faith behind him and the administration anyway.









Despite what the White House wants us to think, nothing about their message projects strength—they just don't want the peasants to get all riled up.