Iranian Military Spokesman Trolls Trump Hard In English With Classic Trump Catchphrase

As the war with Iran enters its fourth week, Iranian military spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaghari has gone viral for trolling President Donald Trump in a video with one of Trump's most well-known catchphrases.

The Apprentice was of course the show that made Trump a reality star for quite a few years, where he became known for his catchphrase "You're fired!"



Zolfaghari is the spokesman for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the joint command responsible for coordinating military operations between the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the conventional armed forces.

He said the following in a video released by the Iranian authorities—and signed off with another familiar Trumpian phrase that people regularly see at the end of Trump's Truth Social posts:

"Hey, Trump, you are fired. You are familiar with this sentence. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

It got quite the reaction.





This is at least the second time this month the Iranian government has mocked Trump in, let's say, unconventional ways.

Earlier this month, the Iranian embassy in The Hague, The Netherlands, shared an AI-generated video in the stye of Pixar's Inside Out in which Trump is compelled to lie about the U.S. attacking an Iranian girls' school that killed 168 children.

Iranian state media and health officials said the strike occurred early on February 28 in Minab, in the country’s southern Hormozgan Province. Journalists from international news organizations have not been granted access to independently verify the reported death toll or the circumstances surrounding the deadly strike.

Trump is shown holding a press conference where he says, “We have no issue with civilians,” prompting a female reporter to ask why he had attacked "the Minab school."

The scene then shifts inside Trump’s mind, where grotesque figures—seemingly representing greed, deceit, and malice—stand around a control panel labeled “Trump HQ.” The creatures begin chanting “Lie, lie, lie,” before pressing a button marked “Lie,” next to a glowing memory orb labeled “Epstein,” referencing Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier, pedophile, and convicted sex-trafficker.