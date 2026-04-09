Skip to content

Jessica Alba Stunned After Hearing Artemis II Crew Member Specifically Request Her Lotion Brand

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

New Report Reveals CIA Used Secret AI Tool That Can Detect Your Heartbeat To Rescue U.S. Airman In Iran—And Whoa

John Ratcliffe
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

CIA Director John Ratcliffe hinted to reporters that a technology called "Ghost Murmur," which can track a person's heartbeat from up to 40 miles away, was used to rescue a downed U.S. airman who was hiding in a cave in Iran.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotApr 09, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

On Sunday, the United States military was able to locate and rescue an American airman whose F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet was shot down in southern Iran allegedly using a once-secret tool developed by Skunk Works—Lockheed Martin's advanced development division—for use by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Called "Ghost Murmur," the tool utilizes long-range quantum magnetometry to detect the faint electromagnetic signature produced by a beating human heart. It then pairs that electromagnetic signature with AI software to strip away background noise to isolate the target.

The story about Ghost Murmur was broken by Rupert Murdoch's tabloid the New York Post in an exclusive interview with an anonymous CIA source.

The applications for search and rescue work after natural disasters—earthquakes, tornadoes, floods—and man-made devastation—bombs and building collapses—are extremely promising, but the tool has reportedly been sitting unused while the CIA waited for an opportunity to try it out.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe, speaking Monday at a White House briefing, told reporters:

"As an agency, the CIA possesses unique capabilities that only the president can deploy. Some of these capabilities fall under covert action authorities. And because covert means exactly that, I'm not going to be able to tell you everything that you want to know."
"At the president's direction, we deployed both human assets and exquisite technologies that no other intelligence service in the world possesses to a daunting challenge comparable to hunting for a single grain of sand in the middle of a desert."

You can watch Ratcliffe's full six minute statement here:

youtu.be

Ratcliffe continued:

"This was also a race against the clock as it was critical that we locate the downed aviator as quickly as possible while at the same time keeping our enemies misdirected. For that reason, in addition to the human and technical assets deployed by the President to find our airman, CIA executed a deception campaign to confuse the Iranians who were desperately hunting for our airman."
"On Saturday morning, we achieved our primary objective by finding and providing confirmation that one of America's best and bravest was alive and concealed in a mountain crevice, still invisible to the enemy, but not to the CIA."

Ratcliffe went on to heap flowery, sycophantic praise upon MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, mislabel the Department of Defense, and ignore the embarrassing failure of Trump's ill-conceived attack on the sovereign nation of Iran which was resolved Tuesday by giving concessions to Iran, placing them in a more advantageous position than before Trump and Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu decided to attack the country.

The entire briefing on Monday glossed over why the airman was in danger in the first place and failed to mention that two American rescue aircraft became stranded on the ground during the rescue mission and had to be destroyed to prevent them from being seized by Iranian forces.

People weren't sure they were buying the story.

I’m going to file “ghost murmur” away with Jewish space lasers until a credible source comes forward with evidence. Secret technology, by definition, is a secret, not fodder for the gullible masses.

[image or embed]
— Cynthia (@cynthia13.bsky.social) April 7, 2026 at 6:41 PM


@shoeshine_kid/Threads




@Phonomobile1/X



@jackmurphygr/Bluesky




‪@themarchingmorons/Bluesky‬




‪@enbuenora; @marxist-lars; ‪@hannahjohnspoon/Bluesky




@oklahoma_dem/Threads

According to sources familiar with the technology reportedly used for Ghost Murmur, a quantum magnetometry breakthrough involving sensors built around microscopic defects in synthetic diamonds extended the detection range for a heartbeat to distances previously unattainable.

But physicists aren't sure they're buying it.

Ghost Murmur was described as a futuristic CIA tool that could detect a heartbeat from vast distances. Physicists say the public story clashes with the basic limits of magnetic sensing

[image or embed]
— Scientific American (@sciam.bsky.social) April 8, 2026 at 5:23 PM

According to CIA sources, in the right conditions, the system can find you from 40 miles away—so why isn't it being used for search and rescue?

The barren terrain of southern Iran was close to ideal to negate Ghost Murmur's limitations. The technology struggles in dense, populated areas and requires significant processing time.

Low electromagnetic interference, almost no competing human heartbeat signatures nearby, and the sharp thermal contrast between a living body and cold desert ground at night all worked in Ghost Murmur's favor.

The New York Post reported Ghost Murmur has been tested on Black Hawk helicopters in preparation for future use on F-35 fighter jets.

Latest News

Screenshot of Todd Blanche
Donald Trump

New Acting Attorney General Grosses Out The Internet With His Fawning Display Of 'Love' For Trump

Carmen Baldwin; Alec Baldwin
Celebrities

Alec Baldwin Left Speechless After Daughter Points Out How Old His Wife Hilaria Was When He Turned 40

Michael J. Fox
Celebrities

Michael J. Fox Speaks Out After CNN Accidentally Sparks Death Scare With Video 'Remembering' His Life

Paris Jackson (left) speaks during an Entertainment Tonight interview about her father, Michael Jackson (right), and his legacy.
Celebrities

Michael Jackson Fans Called Out Over Their Deranged Reaction To Paris Jackson Talking About Her Late Dad

More from News/science

Riley Gaines; Tim Walz; Donald Trump
Ivan Apfel/Getty Images; Stephen Maturen/Getty Images; Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Riley Gaines Ripped For Bonkers Attempt To Discredit Tim Walz After He Condemns Trump's Genocidal Threat To Iran

Former NCAA swimmer and current transphobic conservative darling Riley Gaines was criticized for a desperate attempt to discredit Minnesota Governor Tim Walz after he condemned President Donald Trump's genocidal threat to kill the "whole civilization" of Iran.

Trump has insisted that God supports his war on Iran and declared—before a provisional ceasefire was announced—that "a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again" ahead of a deadline to bomb Iran’s power plants and bridges that legal scholars and world leaders have said would constitute war crimes.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of S.E. Cupp; Donald Trump
@secupp/X; Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Anti-Trump Conservative Epically Sounds Off On MAGA Voters Who Suddenly Have 'Buyer's Remorse'

Conservative CNN pundit S.E. Cupp criticized MAGA voters who now have "buyer's remorse" over President Donald Trump's war with Iran in a video on Instagram that condemned them for their support of a "homicidal maniac."

Trump has insisted that God supports his war on Iran and declared—before a provisional ceasefire was announced—that "a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again" ahead of a deadline to bomb Iran’s power plants and bridges that legal scholars and world leaders have said would constitute war crimes.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hillary Clinton; Donald Trump
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A Hillary Clinton Tweet From 2016 Is Going Viral Again After Trump's Threats To Iran—And She Was Spot On

One of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's old tweets has resurfaced following Trumo's threat to destroy the "whole civilization" of Iran.

Trump has insisted that God supports his war on Iran and declared—before a provisional ceasefire was announced—that "a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again" ahead of a deadline to bomb Iran’s power plants and bridges that legal scholars and world leaders have said would constitute war crimes.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tucker Carlson; Donald Trump
Tucker Carlson Network; Li Yuanqing/Xinhua via Getty Images

MAGA Is Pretty Sure Tucker Carlson Just Called Trump The Antichrist—And They're Melting Down Hard

After conservative mouthpiece Tucker Carlson made a strong case for MAGA Republican President Donald Trump not being anointed by God as many Christian nationalists believe, MAGA minions started losing their collective mind online.

On Monday, Carlson started going in on Trump's infamous profane Easter Sunday Truth Social message, calling the POTUS "evil" and pointing out Trump refused to put his hand on the Bible during his second inauguration.

Keep ReadingShow less
Erik Per Sullivan as Dewey in Malcolm in the Middle, the role he chose not to reprise for the revival.
Courtesy of Fox

Erik Per Sullivan Is Being Praised For Turning Down 'Buckets Of Money' To Do The 'Malcolm In The Middle' Revival

When it was first announced, audiences were expecting the reunion of all three “Nolastname” brothers for the Hulu miniseries, Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair, but that’s not the case.

The four-episode revival, set nearly 20 years after the original series ended, follows Malcolm (played by Frankie Muniz) as he navigates life with his girlfriend and daughter—until his parents pull him back in for their 40th wedding anniversary.

Keep ReadingShow less