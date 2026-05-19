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Henry Winkler Pushes Back On Elon Musk's Claim That America Has Too Much 'Empathy' In Must-See Commencement Speech

Henry Winkler (left) and Elon Musk (right) have publicly clashed over the role of empathy in modern society.
Emerson College/YouTube; Harun Ozalp/Anadolu via Getty Images

During his recent commencement speech at Emerson College, Happy Days star Henry Winkler called out X owner Elon Musk's negative take on "empathy" with a powerful reminder.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossMay 19, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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For generations of television viewers, Henry Winkler has built a reputation as one of Hollywood’s most universally beloved figures. Now, the Happy Days icon is using that platform to push back against one of Silicon Valley’s most controversial voices, delivering a commencement message that directly challenged Elon Musk’s criticism of empathy.

The ceremony was held on May 9 at Boston's Wang Theatre. Winkler, who graduated from Emerson College in 1967, delivered an inspiring and humorous eight-minute speech focused on perseverance, self-belief, and recognizing one's unique gifts.

Encouraging graduates to embrace empathy to live fuller, more meaningful lives, Winkler pushed back against the notion that compassion is a weakness.

Referencing the controversial argument, Winkler told graduates:

“It was said in Washington not too long ago, America… ‘The problem with America. We have too much empathy.’”

Winkler was alluding to comments Musk made during a 2025 appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, where the X owner argued that “the fundamental weakness of Western civilization is empathy.” The comment quickly became one of Musk's most debated public statements.

The actor, known for his philanthropic work and anti-bullying advocacy, sees the issue differently.

Explaining what truly enriches a person's life, Winkler added:

“You can live a life. You can accomplish. You can accumulate a lot of stuff. You can fill your house, and then fill your garage, and fill your basement. But you cannot live a rich life if you don’t have empathy.”

Winkler’s remarks were met with enthusiastic applause:

His words stood in stark contrast to Musk’s criticism of empathy, but they were part of a broader message centered on confidence, perseverance, and self-discovery.

Encouraging graduates to embrace their unique strengths, Winkler said:

“I want to tell you, you are powerful, and in you is a great gift. And your job is to figure out what your gift is, because this world needs every single one of you, and your job is to find that gift and give it to the world. It doesn’t matter what it is; we need it. Go.”

The commencement address was not the first time Winkler had publicly challenged Musk. During an April appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actor discussed his experience on X. While he said he still enjoys some aspects of the platform, he criticized Musk for failing to deliver on repeated promises to address bot activity.

Discussing the accounts that frequently target and troll him online, Winkler noted:

“And recently, all of those people throwing shade at me, I look them up. And they have like, four followers. They’re a bot!”

You can watch his appearance on Meyers' show here:

- YouTubeLate Night with Seth Meyers

During the interview, Meyers also highlighted a lighthearted exchange Winkler recently had on social media. Responding to a fan, the actor joked that he was still waiting to find out whether Fonzie successfully landed the famous shark jump from Happy Days.

Winkler is still active on social media, but it was his commencement address that drew widespread attention this week.

Many viewers praised the message he shared with graduates:












Winkler’s ties to Emerson College stretch back more than six decades. After struggling with severe, undiagnosed dyslexia and finishing near the bottom of his high school class, he was rejected by 27 colleges. He was ultimately admitted to Emerson in 1963 after earning a D-minus in geometry, which gave him just enough academic standing to gain acceptance.

He went on to major in theater and minor in child psychology before graduating in 1967. Winkler later continued his theater studies at the Yale School of Drama and spent a year and a half performing with the Yale Repertory Theater.

He opened the address with a story about his son, Max. According to Winkler, whenever he encouraged his son to attend college, find a job, or show up to work every day, Max would respond with the same phrase: “God will provide.”

The anecdote drew one of the biggest laughs of the ceremony, when the actor revealed:

“I know two things about our son. He’s a slacker. And he thinks I’m God.”

You can view his full commencement address below:

- YouTubeEmerson College

Musk recently faced another public setback after a federal jury on Monday swiftly rejected his $150 billion lawsuit against OpenAI and Sam Altman.

So, while the apathetic billionaire remains consumed by battles over technology, business, and influence, the Happy Days star left graduates and the internet with a far different challenge: discover their gifts, care about the people around them, and use both to make the world a little bit better.


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