Trump Calls For 'Investigation' Into A Pollster He Didn't Like—And People Aren't Surprised

Henry Winkler Has Iconic Response To Question About Sinking Boat Full Of Trump Cabinet Picks

Henry Winkler; Matt Gaetz
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Vulture, Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

After Democratic politician Jon Cooper posed a hypothetical question on X about saving Matt Gaetz, Tulsi Gabbard or Marco Rubio from a sinking boat, the Happy Days star shared his hilariously brutal answer.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh Mochizuki
Nov 18, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

TV character actor Henry Winkler gave a riotous response to a question about choosing which of President-elect Donald Trump's chosen cabinet members he would save from a sinking ship.

On November 15, former Suffolk County Legislator Jon Cooper took to X (formerly Twitter) and asked followers to make a selection based on the following hypothetical.

"Matt Gaetz, Tulsi Gabbard and Marco Rubio are in a rowboat that’s sinking in the middle of a lake."
"You can only save one of them — who would you choose?"


The three controversial political figures named in Cooper's tweet are Gaetz, the former GOP Congressman from Florida accused of sexual abuse whom Trump selected as U.S. attorney general; Gabbard, Trump's pick for Director of National Intelligence despite her lack of expertise in the area of intelligence; and Rubio, who Trump chose to be U.S. Secretary of State despite their past contentious political rivalry.

Winkler, famous for playing Fonzie on the '80s sitcom Happy Days, suggested none of them were worth saving in Cooper's doomed seafaring scenario.

The 79-year-old Emmy winner replied he would rather save:

"The boat."

Social media users loved Winkler for his brutal response.






Others obliged Cooper by giving similar answers that didn't favor anyone on board the ship of fools.




This wasn't the first time Winkler gave a shady response to a hypothetical concerning Trump supporters.

AfterDr. Phil railed against DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) during a speech at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally before winning the election, a user on X asked:

"If you walked into a therapy appointment and saw Dr. Phil sitting there, what would you do?"

Winkler said he would, "Leave the building."

