Skip to content

'Daily Show' Host Jordan Klepper Epically Zings Fox News Over Bret Baier's Bizarre Food Choice In China

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Internet Weirded Out After Dozens Of Empty Self-Driving Waymo Cars Descend On Atlanta Neighborhood For No Apparent Reason

Waymo vehicles crowd an Atlanta cul-de-sac during the viral incident.
Courtesy of WSB-TV

A news report about dozens of self-driving Waymo cars with no passengers swarming a cul-de-sac in an Atlanta neighborhood is going viral.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossMay 18, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio

It’s one thing to see a self-driving Waymo car and do a quick double-take over the fact that nobody is behind the wheel. It’s another thing when dozens of them suddenly start rolling through your neighborhood like a very confused robot field trip.

Residents on Atlanta’s ironically named “Battleview Drive” say empty Waymo vehicles have been repeatedly swarming their cul-de-sac during the early morning hours despite not picking up or dropping off passengers.

In footage obtained by Atlanta News First, 13 Waymo vehicles reportedly passed through the neighborhood in less than 10 minutes, while one resident claimed nearly 50 drove through between 6 and 7 a.m. alone, which is a lot of robot traffic before most people have finished their first cup of coffee.

One Battleview Drive resident told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach:

“It’s almost every little cul-de-sac in our area, so I think it’s a problem.”

Residents said they first noticed the autonomous vehicles a couple of months ago, but the larger waves of Waymos circling in and out only started recently. Some neighbors told local outlets they worried the area was being used for testing, mapping, or some kind of off-brand robot parking lot situation.

At one point, neighbors tried to take matters into their own hands by placing a children’s safety sign in the street to stop cars from entering. Apparently, the Waymos handled the obstacle with all the confidence of someone trying to parallel park during a driving test.

A resident explained what happened after the sign blocked the roadway:

“We had, at one point, eight Waymos that were stuck trying to figure out how to turn around.”

Families in the neighborhood said the constant stream of empty vehicles has become especially frustrating during busy morning hours when children are heading to school, and residents are walking their pets.

One resident shared their concerns with Channel 2:

“We’re families, we have small animals and pets, got kids getting on the bus in the morning, and it just doesn’t feel safe to have that traffic.”

Neighbors said they initially struggled to get answers from Waymo and eventually contacted city officials and the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Another resident said they simply want the vehicles off smaller residential roads:

“We would like to just see them stay on main traffic roads. I don’t think there’s any reason for them to be on small residential cul-de-sacs if they’re not picking up somebody.”

You can watch the news coverage below:

- YouTube WSB-TV

So folks, this begs the question: if a driverless Waymo meets another driverless Waymo in a cul-de-sac, does that count as a carpool? The human world may never know...

And, of course, Waymo later responded to WSB-TV with a statement saying it had already corrected the routing issue and remained “committed to being good neighbors.”

In a statement to WSB-TV:

“We take community feedback seriously and have already addressed this routing behavior. With over 500,000 weekly trips across the country, our service is proven to significantly reduce traffic injuries and improve road safety."
"We value our relationship with Atlanta residents and remain focused on providing a seamless, respectful, and safe experience for riders and residents alike.”

Online, the bizarre footage quickly turned into meme fuel, with social media users joking that the Waymos looked like they were either plotting something, attending a secret robot HOA meeting, or auditioning for the world’s least threatening apocalypse.

The robot convoy quickly became internet comedy gold:












Still, the Battleview Drive situation is hardly the first time Atlanta residents have side-eyed the city’s growing fleet of robot cars. Earlier this year, a Waymo vehicle was filmed entering an active crime scene before stopping near emergency responders, while Atlanta Public Schools previously reported multiple incidents in which Waymo vehicles allegedly passed stopped school buses.

You can view the crime scene Waymo incident coverage below:

- YouTube 11Alive

Waymo has said it implemented software updates aimed at improving safety around buses and in emergency situations, though similar incidents have continued to surface in cities like Austin, Texas. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has also investigated several cases involving autonomous vehicle behavior.

Now, with dozens of empty Waymos apparently circling a residential cul-de-sac like they’re late to a secret robot brunch, some residents are beginning to wonder whether the technology is advancing faster than the real-world situations and comforts it’s meant to address.


Latest News

Cristo Fernández
Viral Post

'Ted Lasso' Star Speaks Out With Important Reminder After Signing With Professional Soccer Team—And We're Cheering

Emilia Clarke talking into a microphone on the How To Fail With Elizabeth Day podcast.
Celebrities

Emilia Clarke Describes Being Woken Up Mid-Surgery By Doctors To Get Consent To Open Her Skull After Procedure Went Very 'Wrong'

Elon Musk; Lupita Nyong'o; Matt Walsh
Celebrities

MAGA Is Having A Complete Racist Meltdown Over Lupita Nyong'o Playing Helen Of Troy In 'The Odyssey'

Colin Jost; Kareem Rahma; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Colin Jost Just Made A Truly Depressing Prediction About Trump—And We Hope He's Wrong

More from Trending

Donald Trump
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Fawning MAGA Fan Goes Viral With Tweet Claiming Trump Is 'Aging In Reverse'—And The Internet Pounced

A fawning MAGA fan was given a reality check by social media users after sharing images of President Donald Trump from a recent golf outing to claim that Trump is "aging in reverse."

Trump, who turns 80 next month, is the oldest president ever to take the oath of office, surpassing former President Joe Biden, whom Trump has often accused of being unfit to serve and referred to as "Sleepy Joe."

Keep Reading Show less
Stephen King; Donald Trump
Mathew Tsang/Getty Images; Win McNamee/Getty Images

Stephen King Calls Out Trump's Cognitive Decline With Perfect Mock Movie Poster—And The Fine Print Is 10/10 No Notes

Horror icon Stephen King mocked President Donald Trump's cognitive decline with a hilariously brutal meme that lampoons the poster for the film All Quiet on the Western Front.

Trump has previously been criticized for bragging about acing the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), which he's referred to as an "intelligence test." While he bragged about acing an exam used to assess cognitive impairment, he failed to understand that the higher your score, the worse the outcome.

Keep Reading Show less
Actor Harrison Ford gives a commencement speech for the 2026 Arizona State University graduation ceremony.
Arizona State University

Harrison Ford Laments 'Real Mess' His Generation Has Left Young People In Emotional Graduation Speech—And He's Absolutely Right

During the season of viral graduation speeches and celebrity commencement appearances, Harrison Ford delivered an emotional call to action for Arizona State University graduates, urging them to become the change he believes the world desperately needs.

The actor, 83, spoke at ASU’s undergraduate commencement ceremony on Monday, May 11, at Mountain America Stadium, where more than 14,000 students gathered to celebrate graduation. Ford also received an honorary Doctor of Arts and Humane Letters degree during the ceremony.

Keep Reading Show less
Gordon Ramsay; Gizzelle Cade
TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images; @gizzellecade/TikTok

Gordon Ramsay Speaks Out After TikToker Claims Dog Was Allowed To Poop Inside One Of His Restaurants

Gordon Ramsay is now speaking out regarding a recent dog controversy at one of his restaurants, calling it "clickbait" and "overexaggerated." But that's not how everyone sees it.

TikToker Gizzelle Cade has made quite a name for herself on the platform, detailing life in the UK as a woman, mother, and consumer. While out to dinner with her partner and their newborn baby, she witnessed something she never would have expected.

Keep Reading Show less
Pedro Pascal; Stephen Colbert
CBS

Pedro Pascal And Stephen Colbert Have People Fanning Themselves After Sharing A Smooch On 'Late Show'

"Is he or isn't he" is a question most of us have asked about Pedro Pascal a time or two, but Stephen Colbert is a whole other subject!

But after the pair shared a smooch on Colbert's show on Tuesday, the internet is all a-flutter—and having a major thirst moment.

Keep Reading Show less