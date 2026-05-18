Internet Weirded Out After Dozens Of Empty Self-Driving Waymo Cars Descend On Atlanta Neighborhood For No Apparent Reason

It’s one thing to see a self-driving Waymo car and do a quick double-take over the fact that nobody is behind the wheel. It’s another thing when dozens of them suddenly start rolling through your neighborhood like a very confused robot field trip.

Residents on Atlanta’s ironically named “Battleview Drive” say empty Waymo vehicles have been repeatedly swarming their cul-de-sac during the early morning hours despite not picking up or dropping off passengers.

In footage obtained by Atlanta News First , 13 Waymo vehicles reportedly passed through the neighborhood in less than 10 minutes, while one resident claimed nearly 50 drove through between 6 and 7 a.m. alone, which is a lot of robot traffic before most people have finished their first cup of coffee.

One Battleview Drive resident told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach:

“It’s almost every little cul-de-sac in our area, so I think it’s a problem.”

Residents said they first noticed the autonomous vehicles a couple of months ago, but the larger waves of Waymos circling in and out only started recently. Some neighbors told local outlets they worried the area was being used for testing, mapping, or some kind of off-brand robot parking lot situation.

At one point, neighbors tried to take matters into their own hands by placing a children’s safety sign in the street to stop cars from entering. Apparently, the Waymos handled the obstacle with all the confidence of someone trying to parallel park during a driving test.

A resident explained what happened after the sign blocked the roadway:

“We had, at one point, eight Waymos that were stuck trying to figure out how to turn around.”

Families in the neighborhood said the constant stream of empty vehicles has become especially frustrating during busy morning hours when children are heading to school, and residents are walking their pets.

One resident shared their concerns with Channel 2:

“We’re families, we have small animals and pets, got kids getting on the bus in the morning, and it just doesn’t feel safe to have that traffic.”

Neighbors said they initially struggled to get answers from Waymo and eventually contacted city officials and the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Another resident said they simply want the vehicles off smaller residential roads:

“We would like to just see them stay on main traffic roads. I don’t think there’s any reason for them to be on small residential cul-de-sacs if they’re not picking up somebody.”

You can watch the news coverage below:

- YouTube WSB-TV

So folks, this begs the question: if a driverless Waymo meets another driverless Waymo in a cul-de-sac, does that count as a carpool? The human world may never know...

And, of course, Waymo later responded to WSB-TV with a statement saying it had already corrected the routing issue and remained “committed to being good neighbors.”

In a statement to WSB-TV:

“We take community feedback seriously and have already addressed this routing behavior. With over 500,000 weekly trips across the country, our service is proven to significantly reduce traffic injuries and improve road safety."

"We value our relationship with Atlanta residents and remain focused on providing a seamless, respectful, and safe experience for riders and residents alike.”

Online, the bizarre footage quickly turned into meme fuel, with social media users joking that the Waymos looked like they were either plotting something, attending a secret robot HOA meeting, or auditioning for the world’s least threatening apocalypse.

The robot convoy quickly became internet comedy gold:













































Still, the Battleview Drive situation is hardly the first time Atlanta residents have side-eyed the city’s growing fleet of robot cars. Earlier this year, a Waymo vehicle was filmed entering an active crime scene before stopping near emergency responders, while Atlanta Public Schools previously reported multiple incidents in which Waymo vehicles allegedly passed stopped school buses.

You can view the crime scene Waymo incident coverage below:

- YouTube 11Alive

Waymo has said it implemented software updates aimed at improving safety around buses and in emergency situations, though similar incidents have continued to surface in cities like Austin, Texas. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has also investigated several cases involving autonomous vehicle behavior.

Now, with dozens of empty Waymos apparently circling a residential cul-de-sac like they’re late to a secret robot brunch, some residents are beginning to wonder whether the technology is advancing faster than the real-world situations and comforts it’s meant to address.