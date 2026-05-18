'Daily Show' Host Jordan Klepper Epically Zings Fox News Over Bret Baier's Bizarre Food Choice In China

The Daily Show host Jordan Klepper had social media users cackling after roasting Fox News anchor Bret Baier for getting a sausage at a market in China while he was there covering President Donald Trump's recent trip.
Baier, who was in Beijing covering Donald Trump’s summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, highlighted technological innovations during one segment by interacting with a robot at a mini-mart.
“Hello, can I get a sausage, please?” Baier asked the machine in the clip, to Klepper's amusement and disbelief.
Klepper said:
“A sausage? You went to China, home of one of the famed cuisines in the world, and ordered a convenience store sausage? Bret, you’re making us look weird in front of our future overlords.”
“Although it could be worse. Usually when someone at Fox News asks someone to grab their sausage, it comes with a $10 million lawsuit.”
The segment then displayed a magazine cover featuring the late Roger Ailes, who resigned from Fox News in 2016 after being sued for sexual misconduct by former host Gretchen Carlson and accused by roughly 20 other women. Ailes died the following year.
Klepper's remark also referenced another major scandal at Fox News involving former host Bill O'Reilly, who left the network in 2017 after reports revealed that he and the company had quietly paid millions of dollars to settle sexual harassment allegations brought by female colleagues.
Klepper then quipped:
"By the way, look at that robot just standing there in the back. I love that even in our tech future there's still one guy at work who does absolutely nothing."
You can see the segment below.
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Meanwhile, Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin exchanged what Chinese state media described as “congratulatory letters” ahead of Putin’s upcoming visit to Beijing, just days after Trump departed the country.
According to state media, Xi said cooperation between China and Russia had “continuously deepened and solidified,” noting that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the nations’ strategic partnership.
Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters that Putin is expected to arrive Tuesday evening and meet Xi on Wednesday, with discussions set to cover a wide range of bilateral issues, including the proposed Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline.