'Daily Show' Host Jordan Klepper Epically Zings Fox News Over Bret Baier's Bizarre Food Choice In China

The family was seated inside one of Gordon Ramsay's restaurants, and at a nearby table, two people were seated with a stroller, which had been used for their dog. One of the people had placed the dog in a harness on the floor on a puppy pee pad, and according to Cade, was encouraging the dog to pee and poop on it.

You can see that video here:

@gizzellecade Is this normal in London? Since when did dog friendly mean no hygiene at a restaurant ?‼️ Not only did we notify management & leave but manager charged us full bill with 15% service charge… The two ladies with dogs continued to dine. Husband, baby, and myself left… @Gordon Ramsay @Gordon Ramsay Restaurants #gordonramsay #london #pizza #uklife #londonrestaurants

Cade did not say whether the dog did its business in the restaurant, but the idea of a dog inside, with the restaurant's code of conduct specifically stating that dogs are only welcome in their outside seating areas, and the fact that this also was not a service dog, gave the TikToker pause.

The family attempted to talk to their server as well as the restaurant's manager, both of whom said the arrangement was fine. Grossed out, the family decided to leave the restaurant, and they were still required to pay their bill, despite being unsatisfied with their experience.

You can see Cade's complaint here about her experience, encouraging consumers not to visit:

@gizzellecade Is this how London restaurants do dining??‼️@Gordon Ramsay your staff needs health inspector classes On what’s acceptable #london #londonrestaurant #gordonramsay #fyp #restaurant

Fellow TikTokers were grossed out by the idea of witnessing what Cade witnessed.

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Others fully expected Gordon Ramsay to do something about this.

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Because Ramsay is famous for his television shows calling out health code violations and bringing restaurants up in safety and style, his fans were certain that he would do whatever it took to make this right.

Unfortunately, Ramsay responded to this with a satirical video, pretending to call Street Pizza restaurant to ask if his dog, who was presented in a baby's diaper, could dine inside of their restaurant, while his daughter laughed.

That video has since been taken down, though copies are available online.

@ashleespeaks3.0 GORDON RAMSAY RESPONDS TO DOG USING PUPPY PAD AT HIS RESTAURANT IN LONDON #gordonramsay #london #dogs #messy

However, since the video was taken down, a TMZ reporter appeared at an impromptu signing and asked Ramsay if he had any comments regarding Cade's observations.

While continuing to sign autographs, Ramsay said offhandedly:

"What we have seen is the CCT video footage, and under no circumstances did that dog do a pee or poop."

"Overexaggerated, as always. Clickbait."

"Dogs are welcome outside on the terrace at the restaurant."

You can see that clip here:

But viewers were not convinced by Ramsay's response.

































There's no doubt that Ramsay would be embarrassed that something like this happened in one of his restaurants, but he can't be at all of his restaurants at once, and sometimes things are going to slip in his absence.

Recognizing that this happened, since there is video footage, and pointing out what will be done differently next time would go much further than denying that it happened at all or reducing it to "clickbait."

Gizzelle Cade did not say the dog used the pad while she was there, but the fact that the owners were prepared for the dog to do so and the manager refused to address the issue was the real problem. That deserves acknowledgement.