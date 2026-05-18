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Fawning MAGA Fan Goes Viral With Tweet Claiming Trump Is 'Aging In Reverse'—And The Internet Pounced

Donald Trump
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

A MAGA X account shared images of President Trump from a recent golf outing to claim that Trump is "aging in reverse"—and was given a brutal reality check.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMay 18, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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A fawning MAGA fan was given a reality check by social media users after sharing images of President Donald Trump from a recent golf outing to claim that Trump is "aging in reverse."

Trump, who turns 80 next month, is the oldest president ever to take the oath of office, surpassing former President Joe Biden, whom Trump has often accused of being unfit to serve and referred to as "Sleepy Joe."

MAGA fan Bo Loudon posted a couple of photos of Trump out and about on a recent golfing trip and remarked:

"79 is the new 39. President Trump is aging in reverse."

You can see his post and the images below.


Donald Trump on golfing trip @BoLoudon/X

Trump does not like it when people point out his age or health issues, which have piled up over the last year.

In November, the New York Times published an article that argued that despite Trump's projection of “round-the-clock energy, virility and physical stamina" and the fact that he "and the people around him still talk about him as if he is the Energizer Bunny of presidential politics," that image is getting harder to pull off because Trump is showing signs of aging.

Trump has gone so far as to accuse anyone who questions his health of sedition and treason. In typical fashion, he went on Truth Social and said "it’s seditious, perhaps even treasonous, for The New York Times, and others, to consistently do FAKE reports in order to libel and demean 'THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.'"

Just days ago, he once again sparked questions about his health after he was photographed with both of his hands heavily caked in makeup during an event for military mothers at the White House. Both of his hands have been photographed covered with makeup to obscure discoloration.

These pictures and footage of Trump looking very rough and tired—combined with his tendency to fall asleep during meetings—have raised significant concern that the White House is not being transparent about the scope of Trump's health problems or his recent hospital visits.

It took no time for the internet to pounce and prove Loudon wrong.


Nice try, Bo, but we have eyes.

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