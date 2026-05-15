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Photo Of Trump's Revamped White House Rose Garden Is Going Viral—And It Looks Tacky AF

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Following President Trump's renovation of the White House Rose Garden, a photo of the new look is going viral—and people are not impressed.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotMay 15, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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On Mother's Day, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump hosted an event at the White House on the patio that was once the central lawn of the White House Rose Garden. A photo taken at the event by Agence France-Presse (AFP) Washington D.C. photographer Jim Watson went viral on social media in the following days.

On Monday, Trump hosted an event honoring law enforcement with a dinner in what the White House called his "Rose Garden Club." It turned out Trump's Rose Garden Club was the same paved portion of the Rose Garden that was used the day before.

People weren't thrilled with the new name for what had once been referred to as the Kennedy Rose Garden, after former First Lady Jackie Kennedy, who had done a major overhaul of the space that was first created as a colonial-style garden in 1902 by First Lady Edith Roosevelt before becoming an actual rose garden in a 1913 update by First Lady Ellen Wilson.

Jackie Kennedy's update was the last major revision before Trump's first term in office when Melania Trump was credited with making the first controversial changes.

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Photos and videos from both events went viral online, with people commenting on the decor.

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@wellborn.net/Bluesky

As has become common when the public is asked about Trump's decorating style, the reviews from anyone outside the MAGAsphere were not good. But considering MAGA's love for golden Trump statues (as in more than one), their thumbs up for anything their Dear Leader does is unsurprising.

Many critics compared the White House renovations to Trump's Florida paid membership home/resort Mar-a-Lago.




Others thought it looked much cheaper than Trump's $1,000,000 membership fee (with $20,000 annual dues) Palm Beach resort.

They compared it to decor found at budget hotel brand Motel 6 or a mall food court or fast food restaurant.











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While speaking at Monday's event, Trump justified all his changes by calling the White House a "sh*t house."

People took exception to the characterization, with many saying the POTUS's changes to the official presidential residence—or his presence in it—had made the White House a house of excrement.

In addition to changes to the Rose Garden, Trump has drastically altered the Oval Office decor, changed the stone walkways in the colonnade, added gold cursive signs similar to ones found in hotels to label banquet rooms, added large flag poles like the kind commonly seen at car sales lots, added a golden "Presidential Walk of Fame" (complete with petty jabs at his perceived rivals) in the colonnade next to the Rose Garden, and torn down the East Wing to make way for his vanity project, an incredibly unpopular golden ballroom that Trump is now demanding taxpayers foot the bill for because of "safety" concerns.

Trump is also having the basin of the Reflecting Pool, situated between the Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial, painted blue like a hotel pool and plans to build a 250 foot triumphal arch, like Paris's Arc de Triomphe, but much larger. The Paris landmark is 164 feet tall at its highest point.

In contrast to existing Washington D.C. landmarks, the Lincoln Memorial is 99 feet tall and the Capitol Building is 288 feet tall. Trump's proposed arch would dwarf one and appear to be almost the same height of the other when viewing the cityscape.

To date, none of Trump's changes have been approved or funded by Congress.

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