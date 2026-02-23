Old Seth Meyers Joke Resurfaces After Trump Announces He'll Release Government Files About Aliens

The liberal outlet Meidas Touch resurfaced late-night host Seth Meyers' joke predicting that President Donald Trump would pivot to talking about the existence of aliens to distract from his role in the Epstein files.

Trump has done everything he can to dismiss or downplay the outrage surrounding the documents, which are said to contain detailed lists of some of his former friend and associate Jeffrey Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers. The late disgraced financier was a convicted pedophile and sex trafficker.

The Justice Department recently released about 3 million new documents collected as part of its years' long investigation into Epstein; it includes more than 5,300 documents containing upwards of 38,000 mentions of Trump, his wife, his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, and related terms.

The DOJ said this release would be the final tranche of Epstein-related files required under the law, but the disclosures have instead sparked renewed outrage over the government’s failure to deliver transparency or accountability for Epstein’s many survivors.

Earlier this month, Trump, who admitted he had not read files containing thousands of photos of Epstein's properties, emails, flight logs, and tips submitted to the FBI through its National Threat Operations Center, was criticized for saying "it’s really time for the country to get on to something else."

That "something else" appears to be aliens, according to a Truth Social post in which Trump said he will order different agencies to "begin the process of identifying and releasing government files on aliens and extraterrestrial life":

"Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary off War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important matters."

"GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

You can see his post below.

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Medias Touch, via its official X account, reacted to this announcement by sharing a Guardian article from several months ago that mentioned Meyers joking that aliens would eventually be used as an Epstein files distraction tactic.

Meyers said the following after playing footage of Trump explicitly ordering Republicans to accuse former President Barack Obama of election fraud when asked about Epstein:

“It’s like watching a magic trick and it’s also a sh***y trick. But Trump seemed confident that this tactic would work.” ...

“Whatever is in those Epstein files must be really f**king bad. They must be finding so many mentions of Trump they’re going to have to change the name to the Trump files featuring Jeffrey Epstein."

"They’re so desperate to distract everyone, they’re claiming that Barack Obama is guilty of treasonous conspiracy and leading a coup against Trump. Barack Obama? The guy couldn’t even get away with smoking a cigarette in his own house.”

“I honestly think we’re just one Epstein story away from Trump announcing that UFOs are real."

You can hear what Meyers said in the video below.

- YouTube youtu.be

It gets clearer and clear with each passing day that Trump is more desperate than ever.