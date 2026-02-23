Skip to content

The City Of Chicago Just Held A Snow Plow Naming Contest—And, Yeah, Trump Won't Like The Winning Name One Bit

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Old Seth Meyers Joke Resurfaces After Trump Announces He'll Release Government Files About Aliens

Screenshot of Seth Meyers; Donald Trump
Late Night with Seth Meyers/YouTube; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

In a recent post on X, @MeidasTouch resurfaced the late-night host's joke that predicted Trump would pivot to talking about the existence of aliens to distract from the Epstein files coverage.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraFeb 23, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

The liberal outlet Meidas Touch resurfaced late-night host Seth Meyers' joke predicting that President Donald Trump would pivot to talking about the existence of aliens to distract from his role in the Epstein files.

Trump has done everything he can to dismiss or downplay the outrage surrounding the documents, which are said to contain detailed lists of some of his former friend and associate Jeffrey Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers. The late disgraced financier was a convicted pedophile and sex trafficker.

The Justice Department recently released about 3 million new documents collected as part of its years' long investigation into Epstein; it includes more than 5,300 documents containing upwards of 38,000 mentions of Trump, his wife, his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, and related terms.

The DOJ said this release would be the final tranche of Epstein-related files required under the law, but the disclosures have instead sparked renewed outrage over the government’s failure to deliver transparency or accountability for Epstein’s many survivors.

Earlier this month, Trump, who admitted he had not read files containing thousands of photos of Epstein's properties, emails, flight logs, and tips submitted to the FBI through its National Threat Operations Center, was criticized for saying "it’s really time for the country to get on to something else."

That "something else" appears to be aliens, according to a Truth Social post in which Trump said he will order different agencies to "begin the process of identifying and releasing government files on aliens and extraterrestrial life":

"Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary off War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important matters."
"GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

You can see his post below.

Screenshot of Donald Trump's post @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Medias Touch, via its official X account, reacted to this announcement by sharing a Guardian article from several months ago that mentioned Meyers joking that aliens would eventually be used as an Epstein files distraction tactic.

Meyers said the following after playing footage of Trump explicitly ordering Republicans to accuse former President Barack Obama of election fraud when asked about Epstein:

“It’s like watching a magic trick and it’s also a sh***y trick. But Trump seemed confident that this tactic would work.” ...
“Whatever is in those Epstein files must be really f**king bad. They must be finding so many mentions of Trump they’re going to have to change the name to the Trump files featuring Jeffrey Epstein."
"They’re so desperate to distract everyone, they’re claiming that Barack Obama is guilty of treasonous conspiracy and leading a coup against Trump. Barack Obama? The guy couldn’t even get away with smoking a cigarette in his own house.”
“I honestly think we’re just one Epstein story away from Trump announcing that UFOs are real."

You can hear what Meyers said in the video below.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

People agreed—this was incredibly spot on and we all see right through Trump.



It gets clearer and clear with each passing day that Trump is more desperate than ever.

Latest News

Kash Patel; Screenshot of Kash Patel partying with hockey team
Political News

Kash Patel Responds After Video Of Him Partying In The Locker Room With Gold Medal Winning US Hockey Team Sparks Backlash

Ninaj Minaj and President Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Nicki Minaj Just Posted A Pic Of Her 'Trump Bible' Signed By Donald Trump—And The Mockery Was Brutal

Mike Lee
Trending

MAGA Senator Compared ICE Agents To Mexican Cartel Hitmen In Accidentally Accurate X Post—And He Just Deleted It

TikToker @sh4ysgrwm (left) shared a video explaining coprolalia after Michael B. Jordan (center) and Delroy Lindo (right) were interrupted while presenting at the BAFTA Awards.
Celebrities

Creator With Tourette's Schools The Internet On Tics After Man With Tourette's Shouts N-Word At BAFTAs

More from News/political-news

Ikea Spotlights Viral 'Lonely Monkey' Punch's Stuffed Animal Given As 'Surrogate Mother'—And We're Sobbing
STR / Contributor/Getty Images

Ikea Spotlights Viral 'Lonely Monkey' Punch's Stuffed Animal Given As 'Surrogate Mother'—And We're Sobbing

No one is immune from loneliness, and all of us have our own ways of coping with it.

And, as it turns out, this includes monkeys.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from TikTok pregnancy announcement
@cynthiamariehuffman/TikTok

TikToker's Pregnancy Announcement Gets Hilariously Spoiled When Suspicious Husband Notices The Camera

The internet is having a good laugh after a couple's viral pregnancy announcement was foiled by the eagle-eyed dad-to-be.

TikToker @cynthiamariehuffman attempted to document her husband Jordan's surprised reaction to finding out she was expecting.

Keep ReadingShow less
Eric Dane; Eric Dane and Alyssa Milano
Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images; @milano_alyssa/Instagram

Alyssa Milano Pens Touching Tribute To Honor 'Charmed' Co-Star Eric Dane After His Passing

Actor Eric Dane passed away on Thursday, February 19, 2026, after a battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). He was 53 years old.

Dane shared his diagnosis in April 2025 after a diagnosis in 2024.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Chen Mengtong/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

Donald Trump Says 'Stupid People' Rate 'Make America Great Again' The 'Number One' Political Phrase

President Donald Trump was widely mocked after he declared that "stupid people" would rate his "Make America Great Again" slogan "the number one phrase in the history of politics in America."

Trump made the remark during a press conference while pledging that "together we're going to 'Make America Great Again'—though he didn't have great things to say for the slogan he claims to have come up with.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lauren Utter; Tyra Banks
@gutterutterart/Instagram; Darren Gerrish/Franca Fund/Getty Images

Former 'Top Model' Contestant Shocks Fans By Revealing Contract Clause In Event She Was 'Killed' On The Show

The tea about America's Next Top Model just keeps spilling, and apparently, there's a lot of tea.

With the launch of the Netflix docuseries Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model, more people who were involved have started coming forward to share their experiences from the show, including Cycle 10's Lauren Utter.

Keep ReadingShow less