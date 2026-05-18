Dem Rep. Brings The Receipts After Eric Trump Denies His Dad Bought Millions In Nvidia Stock Before China Tripm

After Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren called out President Donald Trump for buying millions in Nvidia stock prior to bringing the CEO of the company with him on his recent trip to China, Eric Trump was shut down after claiming his family's assets are invested in a "blind trust."

Last week, the Office of Government Ethics (OGE) released a disclosure showing thousands of individual stock purchases by Trump during the first quarter of 2026, drawing criticism from Warren on social media.

Warren specifically raised concerns about investments tied to Nvidia following Trump’s recent trip to China alongside several major tech executives, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, writing the following on X:

"Trump brought the NVIDIA CEO on his trip to China to lobby Xi Jinping to buy advanced AI chips, even though it would create a U.S. national security threat. It turns out Trump also bought millions in NVIDIA's stock. The President's corruption is a national security disaster."

You can see her post below.

Afterward, Eric Trump followed up with a claim that the Trump family's assets "are invested in a blind trust by the largest financial institutions in broad market indexes":

"All of our assets are invested in a blind trust by the largest financial institutions in broad market indexes. To suggest that individual stocks are being bought or sold, at the discretion of any member of the Trump family, would be a lie and blatantly false."

"Using a silly example, if you buy the 'Schwab 1000,' you will get some exposure to Nvidia - as well as a 1,000 other U.S. companies large- and mid-cap stocks. It’s completely disingenuous to represent anything to the contrary. Please be better than this…"

You can see his post below.

But this claim soon caught the attention of Virginia Democratic Representative Don Beyer, who shut it down immediately:

"Outright lies. Trump's assets aren't in a blind trust, and he bought and sold individual Nvidia stock in 15 separate transactions totaling millions of dollars. That's what Trump's financial disclosure - which has his signature - says. See for yourself."

Beyer's post linked to a financial disclosure form showing that Trump purchased as much as $1 million worth of stock in Nvidia earlier this year, just days before the company received approval to resume sales of advanced computer chips to China. The 113-page disclosure details 2,345 purchases, primarily individual stocks, alongside 1,296 sales.

You can see his post below.

Eric Trump was swiftly criticized.





According to a report published in Fortune, Trump is the first president since Lyndon B. Johnson known to actively trade individual securities while in office. Every president since Johnson had reportedly placed their assets into blind trusts overseen by independent trustees.

During his first term, Trump said his holdings were managed through such a structure, though former OGE director Walter Shaub resigned in 2017 and argued the arrangement was “not even halfway blind." The White House, however, has maintained that “there are no conflicts of interest.”